Northampton, PA

PhillyBite

5 Best Restaurants in Pennsylvania to Enjoy Fall

- Pennsylvania has you covered if you're looking for the best places to eat this fall. Here are a few suggestions: Penn's Tavern in Sunbury, Carsonville Hotel in Halifax, Guante Family Restaurant in Mifflintown, and Shy Bear Brewing Company in Lewistown. Penn’s Tavern in Sunbury. Penn's Tavern is a...
SUNBURY, PA
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Pennsylvania

If you happen to live in Pennsylvania or you plan on traveling to this beautiful state in the near future, then keep on reading because below you will find a list of three amazing pizza places that are amazing for a quick stop when you are in a rush but are also a good choice for when you want to go out with your friends or family members. With that in mind, if you have never been to any of these pizza spots, make sure you add them to your list and visit them if you have the chance. All of them have serve absolutely delicious food at amazing prices.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
975thefanatic.com

Pennsylvania Airport Named the Worst in America

Traveling can be enough of a headache without having to deal with a bad airport. As it turns out, one airport in Pennsylvania is considered the worst in America, which isn’t the best news for local travelers. Each year, J.D. Power releases its list of the worst airports in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wdac.com

“God Loves You Tour” Visits The Keystone State

YORK/ALLENTOWN – Over 9,200 people were part of the God Loves You Tour with Franklin Graham which made a visit to York on Sunday. Crowds heard praise music along with a message of hope from Franklin Graham. Just in time for the Sunday afternoon event, the weather cleared and sun shone across the outdoor venue at the York Expo Center. Graham said, “You’ve got a ray of hope here tonight” before telling the crowd how God can replace their hopelessness with His Light. More than 190 churches in the York area partnered with the event to bring hope and the love of Jesus Christ to those in attendance. On Saturday, the tour visited Allentown with over 11,000 people attending at the Allentown Fairgrounds. The God Loves You Tour will also travel to Ohio, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Minnesota.
ALLENTOWN, PA
thebrownandwhite.com

The Wicked Botanist holds second annual fall Lehigh Valley Wicked Plant Festival

For Dawn Ash, the owner of the Wicked Botanist, selling house plants via Facebook started off as a hobby. That was until she opened a storefront in Bethlehem in March 2021. After recently opening another storefront in Kutztown, The Wicked Botanist hosted its second annual fall plant festival, with an estimated 4,000 people in attendance.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Newswatch 16

New foods at the Bloomsburg Fair

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Everywhere you look at the Bloomsburg Fair, there is food and lots of it. No matter what you like, it's pretty much guaranteed to be there. That can make it hard for new vendors to come up with ideas, but somehow they do it every year!
BLOOMSBURG, PA
thebrownandwhite.com

Stroll Around the Neighborhood: How would you describe the South Side?

The Brown and White took a stroll around the neighborhood and spoke to community members about their South Side backgrounds and some of the location’s best kept secrets. Herbert Bradley: I’m actually from Easton, but my family is from Bethlehem. We’ve been one of the longest Black families in the area, 250 years. My great grandfather was a slave, and he came here and started a family. It’s named after us, Bradley Street, right by the Five and Dime. I moved here from Easton after a lengthy divorce, and I decided I like Bethlehem better.
BETHLEHEM, PA
NewsChannel 36

Northampton County, a bellwether in Pennsylvania, will be place to watch on Election Night

It is dusk on a crisp, perfect fall evening, and at the end of the long gravel driveway, Cindy Deppe is waiting with a smile and a choice: Screen One or Screen Two. She's running the ticket booth at Becky's Drive-In, a Lehigh Valley treasure. The family-owned business for 76 years now, is a throwback and a survivor in a slice of America that is a very different place than it was when William Beck first fired up the projector on this site in 1946.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
wlvr.org

Allentown ‘drag story hour’ draws families, minor disruption

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Families sat around a colorful library room Friday as a costumed drag queen read a book titled “King and King” — about two princes who fall in love — to attentive children. When one of the kids started crying, the drag queen,...
WFMZ-TV Online

Train derails under Hill to Hill Bridge in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Several train cars ended up off their tracks while crossing the Lehigh River in Bethlehem. Part of the train derailed just before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday under the Hill to Hill Bridge, Bethlehem police said. Only the conductor was on board, and no injuries were reported, said emergency...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Newswatch 16

Fall Fest in Carbon County

LANSFORD, Pa. — Fall was being fawned over Saturday at Lansford Alive's 9th Annual Fall Fest on West Ridge Street in the borough. Food and craft vendors lined the streets of the downtown, plus there was live entertainment, a car cruise, face painting, and more for everyone to enjoy.
CARBON COUNTY, PA

