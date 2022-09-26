Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Small Pennsylvania Town Was Just Named One of the Best Vacation Destinations in the CountryTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
This Fairy Tale Preserve in Pennsylvania is like Something from a DreamTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Popular local grocery store in Lehigh County set to close this monthKristen WaltersLehigh County, PA
This is the Best Diner in Pennsylvania According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Allentown’s Liberty Bell Museum to Celebrate 60th AnniversaryLauren JessopAllentown, PA
Related
PhillyBite
5 Best Restaurants in Pennsylvania to Enjoy Fall
- Pennsylvania has you covered if you're looking for the best places to eat this fall. Here are a few suggestions: Penn's Tavern in Sunbury, Carsonville Hotel in Halifax, Guante Family Restaurant in Mifflintown, and Shy Bear Brewing Company in Lewistown. Penn’s Tavern in Sunbury. Penn's Tavern is a...
This Pennsylvania City Is One Of The Most Foul-Mouthed In The US
Can you guess which city it is?
3 Great Pizza Places in Pennsylvania
If you happen to live in Pennsylvania or you plan on traveling to this beautiful state in the near future, then keep on reading because below you will find a list of three amazing pizza places that are amazing for a quick stop when you are in a rush but are also a good choice for when you want to go out with your friends or family members. With that in mind, if you have never been to any of these pizza spots, make sure you add them to your list and visit them if you have the chance. All of them have serve absolutely delicious food at amazing prices.
975thefanatic.com
Pennsylvania Airport Named the Worst in America
Traveling can be enough of a headache without having to deal with a bad airport. As it turns out, one airport in Pennsylvania is considered the worst in America, which isn’t the best news for local travelers. Each year, J.D. Power releases its list of the worst airports in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wdac.com
“God Loves You Tour” Visits The Keystone State
YORK/ALLENTOWN – Over 9,200 people were part of the God Loves You Tour with Franklin Graham which made a visit to York on Sunday. Crowds heard praise music along with a message of hope from Franklin Graham. Just in time for the Sunday afternoon event, the weather cleared and sun shone across the outdoor venue at the York Expo Center. Graham said, “You’ve got a ray of hope here tonight” before telling the crowd how God can replace their hopelessness with His Light. More than 190 churches in the York area partnered with the event to bring hope and the love of Jesus Christ to those in attendance. On Saturday, the tour visited Allentown with over 11,000 people attending at the Allentown Fairgrounds. The God Loves You Tour will also travel to Ohio, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Minnesota.
thebrownandwhite.com
The Wicked Botanist holds second annual fall Lehigh Valley Wicked Plant Festival
For Dawn Ash, the owner of the Wicked Botanist, selling house plants via Facebook started off as a hobby. That was until she opened a storefront in Bethlehem in March 2021. After recently opening another storefront in Kutztown, The Wicked Botanist hosted its second annual fall plant festival, with an estimated 4,000 people in attendance.
New foods at the Bloomsburg Fair
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Everywhere you look at the Bloomsburg Fair, there is food and lots of it. No matter what you like, it's pretty much guaranteed to be there. That can make it hard for new vendors to come up with ideas, but somehow they do it every year!
If You Searched for the Best Suburb in Pennsylvania, Where Would It Be? Hint: It’s in Delaware County
If you could pick any suburb in Pennsylvania to live in, where would you move to? Would you stay right here in Delaware County?. According to 247wallst.com, the best suburb in Pennsylvania is actually in Delaware County’s own back yard. The publication named Swarthmore Borough, population 6,304, as the...
RELATED PEOPLE
thebrownandwhite.com
Stroll Around the Neighborhood: How would you describe the South Side?
The Brown and White took a stroll around the neighborhood and spoke to community members about their South Side backgrounds and some of the location’s best kept secrets. Herbert Bradley: I’m actually from Easton, but my family is from Bethlehem. We’ve been one of the longest Black families in the area, 250 years. My great grandfather was a slave, and he came here and started a family. It’s named after us, Bradley Street, right by the Five and Dime. I moved here from Easton after a lengthy divorce, and I decided I like Bethlehem better.
Animal rescue: 'Lucky' kitten rescued by attentive driver in Pennsylvania
Mechanics got the car on a lift and freed the scared little feline, who was stuck in the undercarriage.
Easton’s Garlic Fest returns to Centre Square with plenty of pungent events and vendors
Although Centre Square is still encumbered with blocked-off work zones here and there, Garlic Fest will still celebrate its 19th weekend stinking up the heart of Easton, construction be damned. The city’s annual festival celebrating the odorous Allium sativum, more commonly known as garlic, returns for another year with plenty...
NewsChannel 36
Northampton County, a bellwether in Pennsylvania, will be place to watch on Election Night
It is dusk on a crisp, perfect fall evening, and at the end of the long gravel driveway, Cindy Deppe is waiting with a smile and a choice: Screen One or Screen Two. She's running the ticket booth at Becky's Drive-In, a Lehigh Valley treasure. The family-owned business for 76 years now, is a throwback and a survivor in a slice of America that is a very different place than it was when William Beck first fired up the projector on this site in 1946.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wlvr.org
Allentown ‘drag story hour’ draws families, minor disruption
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Families sat around a colorful library room Friday as a costumed drag queen read a book titled “King and King” — about two princes who fall in love — to attentive children. When one of the kids started crying, the drag queen,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Better on the Bone Butcher opens in Pottstown after some surprise help from Allentown company
POTTSTOWN, Pa. - After a long road, Better on the Bone Butcher and Deli in Pottstown officially opened on Tuesday. The moment almost never happened for owners Dottie and Mark Spillane. "This was big step for us from where we came from," Mark said. The couple overcame homelessness and put...
bctv.org
Region’s First Female Urologist Joins Center for Urological Care of Berks County
The Center For Urologic Care of Berks County is pleased to be welcoming Dr. Paulette C. Dreher to the practice!. Dr. Dreher has interest in general urology, including BPH, kidney stones, erectile dysfunction, kidney, bladder and prostate cancer, incontinence and pelvic organ prolapse. Dr. Dreher received a Bachelor of Arts...
Missing elk found, returned to Pa. owners, police say
An elk that went missing for two days from a fenced-in enclosure has been returned to its owners, according to Lehigh Township, Pa., police. Lehigh Township Police Chief Scott Fogel said police were called at 4:30 p.m. Sunday by a resident who said the elk was near the pond on his Monroe Street property.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WFMZ-TV Online
Train derails under Hill to Hill Bridge in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Several train cars ended up off their tracks while crossing the Lehigh River in Bethlehem. Part of the train derailed just before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday under the Hill to Hill Bridge, Bethlehem police said. Only the conductor was on board, and no injuries were reported, said emergency...
Fall Fest in Carbon County
LANSFORD, Pa. — Fall was being fawned over Saturday at Lansford Alive's 9th Annual Fall Fest on West Ridge Street in the borough. Food and craft vendors lined the streets of the downtown, plus there was live entertainment, a car cruise, face painting, and more for everyone to enjoy.
homenewspa.com
Northampton County trick-or-treat dates, Halloween parades
Bangor- Thursday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. Bath- Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. (rain date Oct. 25) Catty/North Catty- Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. City of Bethlehem- Sunday, Oct. 30 at 2 p.m. Easton Phillipsburg- Sunday, Oct. 30 at 3 p.m. Hellertown- Sunday, Oct. 23 at 2 p.m.
Pa. school district asks teacher to remove rainbow flag from classroom
According to The Morning Call, officials at a Pennsylvania school district asked a middle school teacher to take down a rainbow flag — a symbol of support for the LGBTQ community — from a classroom wall, its superintendent confirmed Sunday. The teacher agreed to remove the flag after...
Comments / 0