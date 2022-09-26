ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

montpelierbridge.org

Dona Bate Runs for Vermont House

Montpelier City Councilor Dona Bate has announced that she is running for Montpelier Vermont House Representative “because my council experience has shown the need for more proactive and productive collaborations between the state and municipalities,” she wrote in a press release. “Montpelier has struggled with the urgent need for public housing and social services that are the state’s responsibilities. It is a pivotal time when we need to direct our resources towards long-term solutions while addressing short-term needs.”
MONTPELIER, VT
vtcynic.com

UVM miscalculates payments to staff union

Stay up to date with the Cynic Roundup, giving you coverage on the stories you might have missed in news last week. In this edition, we take a deeper dive into UVM’s miscalculations of staff union wages with Cynic News Editor Halsey McLaen, and rundown the latest stories on UVM’s denial of on-campus anti-semitism and event coverage of Burlington’s Art Hop.
BURLINGTON, VT
vtcynic.com

Traditional school spirit is overrated

Upon arriving at UVM my first year, it became clear that the University displays school spirit in an unconventional way. Compared to schools like The University of Alabama or the University of Michigan, where students participate in game day festivities and uphold long-standing superstitions, UVM has very few traditions that are meant to instill a sense of pride in its student body.
BURLINGTON, VT
City
Burlington, VT
Local
Vermont Society
State
Vermont State
Burlington, VT
Society
Local
Vermont Education
Burlington, VT
Education
WCAX

Daily attendance record broken on Vermont Day at the Big-E

People from across the state made their way to the old stone house in Brownington to commemorate the birthday of a historic figure for education in America. Up to a thousand people come to this event every year, and over 20 people have registered for the event before. YCQM Sept....
VERMONT STATE
sevendaysvt

Inside Rutland’s Mountain Girl Cannabis, One of Vermont’s First Adult-Use Dispensaries

When Vermont's adult-use cannabis market opens on Saturday, October 1, so will the state's first nonmedical, recreational cannabis dispensaries. Mountain Girl Cannabis in Rutland will be among them. Seven Days took a tour of the store last week, just 10 days before its grand opening. At that time, picturing Mountain Girl ready for business took some imagination — and a little faith.
RUTLAND, VT
Barton Chronicle

Lowell woman unsuccessfully challenges court’s authority

NEWPORT—Shylo Boudreau, 35, of Lowell appeared in court Monday for what was supposed to be a routine arraignment — the court hearing where a person charged with a crime pleads innocent or guilty. Things did not go as they normally do, when asked whether she wanted to plead...
LOWELL, VT
WCAX

State of Vermont selling surplus supplies

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Department of Buildings and General Services is getting rid of surplus office supplies in Montpelier, and you can go to the sale. The sale opened on Monday to state agencies and departments. On Tuesday, schools, towns and nonprofit agencies gained access. Wednesday, the sale...
MONTPELIER, VT
Outsider.com

Fourth Coyote Put Down in Vermont Town After String of Unprovoked Attacks on Humans

The City of Burlington put down a fourth coyote after believing it to be involved in various attacks on people when there was no provocation. In a September 23 tweet, the city claimed that the animal in question was ” stalking and chasing people.” Authorities explained why they euthanized the animal.“It has been eliminated because it was aggressive, not afraid of humans or showing normal coyote behavior,” they tweeted.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Green Mountain Power expanding energy storage capacity

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - As more green energy comes online across Vermont, Green Mountain Power is nearly doubling its storage capacity statewide. GMP is working with battery companies and local developers to expand energy storage projects in Vermont. The battery projects will be located in Georgia, Springfield, Bethel, Middlebury, Bristol...
VERMONT STATE
mountaintimes.info

Two Windsor County companies launch new cannabis instrument

A new Vermont-based company has developed the first direct-light, smokeless instrument bringing a new way to use cannabis to the rapidly growing market. The MagicStone brand is the result of a combined effort of two iconic Vermont companies: The Imagination Company in Bethel and Vermont Soapstone in Perkinsville. Developed and patented by Jim Giberti, the new MagicStone Odyssey is handcrafted and precision tooled from a single block of soapstone and delivers the benefits of a vaporizer with the simplicity of use of a traditional pipe — no batteries, no pre-heating, and virtually no maintenance.
WINDSOR COUNTY, VT
vhfa.org

Butternut Grove Condominiums Celebrated in Winooski

VHFA joined housing partners and residents on September 8 to celebrate the completion of Butternut Grove Condominiums in the heart of Winooski. Developed by Champlain Housing Trust (CHT), the newly constructed building offers 20 shared equity homes starting at $143,500 for a 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath unit and up to $184,500 for a 3 bedroom 2.5 bath unit. All 20 condominiums have been purchased or are currently under contract and are affordable to buyers earning 100% of area median income, approximately $96,000 for a family of three in Chittenden County.
WINOOSKI, VT
sevendaysvt

Two More Vermont Newspapers Cease Printing

Two more Vermont news organizations have ceased printing paper editions this month, citing the costs and rapidly changing habits of readers. The Waterbury Reader, a free weekly community newspaper produced in partnership with the Barre-Montpelier Times Argus since 2020, will print its final copy this Friday. The move follows a similar decision by the editors of the Vermont Cynic, UVM’s student newspaper, to cease printing and focus on its online report.
VERMONT STATE
sevendaysvt

Après Only Opens in Stowe; alla vita to Close in Montpelier

Get out your ugly sweaters and vintage snowsuits. Stowe's Field Guide Lodge has a new bar concept, and it's a celebration of 1980s ski culture. The redesigned bar at 433 Mountain Road is called Après Only. Last winter, it was home to a seasonal pop-up tasting space for Stowe- and Grand Isle-based Ellison Estate Vineyard.
STOWE, VT
WCAX

Police seize heroin, fentanyl from Barre transitional housing unit

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Barre City Police say they seized 130 bags of heroin and fentanyl Friday afternoon. Police say they served a search warrant at a transitional housing unit in the city and arrested Malcolm Morillo, 25, of Springfield, Massachusetts. Along with the 130 bags, Police say they found...
BARRE, VT
WCAX

First test for Vermont startup aiming to take on online retail giants

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington startup that aims to take a bite out of online e-commerce giants had a mighty big showing in beta testing. Dozens and dozens of boxes are loaded one by one into electric cars next to Hula in Burlington. Each one contains products from local retailers purchased during startup Myti’s beta test last week.
BURLINGTON, VT

