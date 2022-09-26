Read full article on original website
Related
montpelierbridge.org
Dona Bate Runs for Vermont House
Montpelier City Councilor Dona Bate has announced that she is running for Montpelier Vermont House Representative “because my council experience has shown the need for more proactive and productive collaborations between the state and municipalities,” she wrote in a press release. “Montpelier has struggled with the urgent need for public housing and social services that are the state’s responsibilities. It is a pivotal time when we need to direct our resources towards long-term solutions while addressing short-term needs.”
vtcynic.com
UVM miscalculates payments to staff union
Stay up to date with the Cynic Roundup, giving you coverage on the stories you might have missed in news last week. In this edition, we take a deeper dive into UVM’s miscalculations of staff union wages with Cynic News Editor Halsey McLaen, and rundown the latest stories on UVM’s denial of on-campus anti-semitism and event coverage of Burlington’s Art Hop.
Cannabis Control Board issues 13 new licenses
Four retail operations are now licensed to open Oct. 1. Read the story on VTDigger here: Cannabis Control Board issues 13 new licenses.
vtcynic.com
Traditional school spirit is overrated
Upon arriving at UVM my first year, it became clear that the University displays school spirit in an unconventional way. Compared to schools like The University of Alabama or the University of Michigan, where students participate in game day festivities and uphold long-standing superstitions, UVM has very few traditions that are meant to instill a sense of pride in its student body.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCAX
Daily attendance record broken on Vermont Day at the Big-E
People from across the state made their way to the old stone house in Brownington to commemorate the birthday of a historic figure for education in America. Up to a thousand people come to this event every year, and over 20 people have registered for the event before. YCQM Sept....
Inside Rutland’s Mountain Girl Cannabis, One of Vermont’s First Adult-Use Dispensaries
When Vermont's adult-use cannabis market opens on Saturday, October 1, so will the state's first nonmedical, recreational cannabis dispensaries. Mountain Girl Cannabis in Rutland will be among them. Seven Days took a tour of the store last week, just 10 days before its grand opening. At that time, picturing Mountain Girl ready for business took some imagination — and a little faith.
Barton Chronicle
Lowell woman unsuccessfully challenges court’s authority
NEWPORT—Shylo Boudreau, 35, of Lowell appeared in court Monday for what was supposed to be a routine arraignment — the court hearing where a person charged with a crime pleads innocent or guilty. Things did not go as they normally do, when asked whether she wanted to plead...
WCAX
State of Vermont selling surplus supplies
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Department of Buildings and General Services is getting rid of surplus office supplies in Montpelier, and you can go to the sale. The sale opened on Monday to state agencies and departments. On Tuesday, schools, towns and nonprofit agencies gained access. Wednesday, the sale...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fourth Coyote Put Down in Vermont Town After String of Unprovoked Attacks on Humans
The City of Burlington put down a fourth coyote after believing it to be involved in various attacks on people when there was no provocation. In a September 23 tweet, the city claimed that the animal in question was ” stalking and chasing people.” Authorities explained why they euthanized the animal.“It has been eliminated because it was aggressive, not afraid of humans or showing normal coyote behavior,” they tweeted.
Mysterious bright light baffles Vermonters
A SpaceX mission to deploy Starlink satellites was visible from Vermont on Saturday night, puzzling many who spotted the rocket’s path. Read the story on VTDigger here: Mysterious bright light baffles Vermonters.
wamc.org
Resolution to censure mayor on Saranac Lake village trustees’ agenda Monday night
A Saranac Lake village trustee who was censured in June plans to put forth a motion to censure the mayor tonight. On June 27th, the Saranac Lake Board of Trustees voted to censure fellow trustee Rich Shapiro for “persistent disruptive conduct.” At the time he said it was an effort to silence him.
WMUR.com
Participants use contraptions to throw pumpkins long distances at Vermont festival
STOWE, Vt. — It's a popular time for pumpkins and they were the feature of a special event in northern New England over the weekend. The annual Vermont Pumpkin Chuckin’ Festival was held Sunday in Stowe. More than 1,000 people turned out to watch pumpkins get catapulted through...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCAX
Green Mountain Power expanding energy storage capacity
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - As more green energy comes online across Vermont, Green Mountain Power is nearly doubling its storage capacity statewide. GMP is working with battery companies and local developers to expand energy storage projects in Vermont. The battery projects will be located in Georgia, Springfield, Bethel, Middlebury, Bristol...
mountaintimes.info
Two Windsor County companies launch new cannabis instrument
A new Vermont-based company has developed the first direct-light, smokeless instrument bringing a new way to use cannabis to the rapidly growing market. The MagicStone brand is the result of a combined effort of two iconic Vermont companies: The Imagination Company in Bethel and Vermont Soapstone in Perkinsville. Developed and patented by Jim Giberti, the new MagicStone Odyssey is handcrafted and precision tooled from a single block of soapstone and delivers the benefits of a vaporizer with the simplicity of use of a traditional pipe — no batteries, no pre-heating, and virtually no maintenance.
vhfa.org
Butternut Grove Condominiums Celebrated in Winooski
VHFA joined housing partners and residents on September 8 to celebrate the completion of Butternut Grove Condominiums in the heart of Winooski. Developed by Champlain Housing Trust (CHT), the newly constructed building offers 20 shared equity homes starting at $143,500 for a 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath unit and up to $184,500 for a 3 bedroom 2.5 bath unit. All 20 condominiums have been purchased or are currently under contract and are affordable to buyers earning 100% of area median income, approximately $96,000 for a family of three in Chittenden County.
mynbc5.com
Vermont gears up for retail cannabis sales, but many businesses still waiting on licenses
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Vermont is just five days away from legal retail cannabis sales. But some shops are still waiting to receive the necessary licensing. Every retail cannabis shop in Vermont needs a license from the state to get up and running, but many also need a local license.
Two More Vermont Newspapers Cease Printing
Two more Vermont news organizations have ceased printing paper editions this month, citing the costs and rapidly changing habits of readers. The Waterbury Reader, a free weekly community newspaper produced in partnership with the Barre-Montpelier Times Argus since 2020, will print its final copy this Friday. The move follows a similar decision by the editors of the Vermont Cynic, UVM’s student newspaper, to cease printing and focus on its online report.
Après Only Opens in Stowe; alla vita to Close in Montpelier
Get out your ugly sweaters and vintage snowsuits. Stowe's Field Guide Lodge has a new bar concept, and it's a celebration of 1980s ski culture. The redesigned bar at 433 Mountain Road is called Après Only. Last winter, it was home to a seasonal pop-up tasting space for Stowe- and Grand Isle-based Ellison Estate Vineyard.
WCAX
Police seize heroin, fentanyl from Barre transitional housing unit
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Barre City Police say they seized 130 bags of heroin and fentanyl Friday afternoon. Police say they served a search warrant at a transitional housing unit in the city and arrested Malcolm Morillo, 25, of Springfield, Massachusetts. Along with the 130 bags, Police say they found...
WCAX
First test for Vermont startup aiming to take on online retail giants
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington startup that aims to take a bite out of online e-commerce giants had a mighty big showing in beta testing. Dozens and dozens of boxes are loaded one by one into electric cars next to Hula in Burlington. Each one contains products from local retailers purchased during startup Myti’s beta test last week.
Comments / 0