Rare Glow-in-the-Dark Pumpkins Growing on Georgia Farm
A Georgia farmer is growing an extremely unique glow-in-the-dark pumpkin, just in time for the spooky season. For 16 years now, Dusty Smith has owned and operated Smith’s Farms in Bowersville, Georgia with a focus on growing pumpkins. Smith has spent the past four years working as a landscaper during the day and commercial pumpkin farming by night.
Rejoice: Californian Supreme Court Confirms That Bumblebees Are Fish
In February, in what was described as a "great day" for the state's bees, a Californian court ruled that bumblebees are fish. Now, the state Supreme Court has taken a closer look and confirmed that they are indeed fish, in a ruling that has positive implications for the state's insects (aka fishies).
New England has 3 of the best apple orchards in America, according to USA Today readers
One of the best apple orchards is in Massachusetts. Apple picking season has returned, and three of the best orchards for picking fall’s famous fruit are right here in New England, according to USA Today readers. The publication released a list of the best apple orchards in America on...
The best places to buy outdoor plants online
The good news is that there are all sorts of great places to buy outdoor plants online, including both Home Depot and Lowes.
Spotted lanternflies are thriving in the Northeast
(CNN) — Spotted lanternflies are thriving in the Northeast this summer. In New York City, where this year's invasion seems particularly extreme, people squash them on the streets, on railings and even on their restaurant tables. The exterior walls of Big Apple buildings are blanketed with speckled, red bugs.Some are dead. Some are twitching. Many are still very much alive.The good news is the invasive fly does not sting or bite humans. But they do tremendous harm to plants and trees. According to the US Department of Agriculture, spotted lanternflies feed on the sap of food crops such as grapes, apples and...
The best potting soil for indoor plants
When growing inside your home, a plant needs your help getting nutrients and moisture.
Invasive stink bug habitat could expand greatly with climate change
A foul-smelling, voracious, wide-spread pest could become even more ubiquitous with climate change. A recent modeling study found that changing weather could increase suitable habitat for the brown marmorated stink bug in the United States by 70%. The study, published in Pest Management Science, draws on data from a three-year stink bug monitoring effort in 17 states as well as several potential climate scenarios. However, whether the insects will thrive in new places depends on the conditions of each area and potential mitigation measures.
Wood Ash As Fertilizer
When you are growing crops, unless you are using growing methods like hydroponics, you pretty much need some good soil to try growing your plants in. If you do not want to get into hydroponics, then there is a problem if you cannot get your hands on some good soil: you need some kind of fertilizer to help give your plants the soil & nutrition they need to grow properly. There is one source of fertilizer that a lot of people do not seem to consider when it comes to gardening or growing crops: ashes that come from burning wood products or the right kinds of items that can add plenty of life back into your soil!
