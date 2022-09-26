ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

The Guardian

More than 1,700 environmental activists murdered in the past decade – report

More than 1,700 murders of environmental activists were recorded over the past decade, an average of a killing nearly every two days, according to a new report. Killed by hitmen, organised crime groups and their own governments, at least 1,733 land and environmental defenders were murdered between 2012 and 2021, figures from Global Witness show, with Brazil, Colombia, the Philippines, Mexico and Honduras the deadliest countries.
