Man’s body identified after found floating in Lake Moultrie

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials recovered a body from the water at a Lake Moultrie boat ramp on Sunday.

According to the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office, the crews responded to reports of a body found in Lake Moultrie near the Hatchery Boat Landing.

BCCO says the body was found floating in the water.

BCCO has identified the body of Sean Patrick Walsh of Summerville.

The manner of death has not been released.

