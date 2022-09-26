ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley County, SC

Man’s body identified after found floating in Lake Moultrie

By Lindsay Miller
WCBD Count on 2
 2 days ago

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials recovered a body from the water at a Lake Moultrie boat ramp on Sunday.

According to the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office, the crews responded to reports of a body found in Lake Moultrie near the Hatchery Boat Landing.

BCCO says the body was found floating in the water.

BCCO has identified the body of Sean Patrick Walsh of Summerville.

The manner of death has not been released.

