ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, NH

Comments / 0

Related
WMUR.com

Mass. man accused of hiring Uber to drive him to New Hampshire to deliver drugs

CONCORD, N.H. — A Massachusetts man is facing federal charges after he was accused of hiring an Uber to drive him to a home in Dover, New Hampshire, to deliver fentanyl. Johan Rodriguez, 37, of Lawrence, Massachusetts, was arrested Monday in Dover and charged with one count of conspiracy to possess fentanyl with the intent to distribute.
DOVER, NH
WMUR.com

100-year-old Manchester woman receives honorary high school diploma

MANCHESTER, N.H. — On Tuesday, a 100-year-old woman finally received her high school diploma from Central High School in Manchester. Josephine Sad was forced to leave school during the Great Depression to take care of her younger brother. She later served in the Women's Army Corps during World War...
Q97.9

Hidden Graveyard in Rye Marks Area of the Oldest Settlement in New Hampshire

Even if you've lived in the same town, state, or region all your life, there's always something new to see or explore that you never knew existed. Yours truly learned that firsthand yesterday after going on a little adventure with two others, one of whom (we'll call her Tricia), was visiting the Granite State for the first time from Florida.
RYE, NH
Seacoast Current

Video: Hilarious Reason Why Cars Are Honking at This Mainer Standing on a Street Corner in New Hampshire

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Boys will be boys, am I right? And talk about going all out for this punishment, or penalty, as this Fantasy Football league refers to it. Jeff Clark from Eliot, Maine, stood on this busy, downtown Dover, New Hampshire, street corner, getting honked at time and time again for being a loser.
DOVER, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portsmouth, NH
Health
City
Portsmouth, NH
State
New Hampshire State
Portsmouth, NH
Society
travelyourway.net

Unprepared New Hampshire Hikers Were Charged With a Crime After Rescue

Back in June, in New Hampshire’s Franconia Notch State Park, two hikers got into trouble and called for Search and Rescue. After a seven hour ordeal, both trapped hikers were rescued. Authorities, though, charged the two hikers with reckless conduct for being so ill-prepared for their adventure. Jason Feierstin, 22, of Lowell, MA, and Dylan Stahley, 25, of Windsor, NH, entered guilty pleas to reduce their charge from a misdemeanor to a violation.
LOWELL, MA
WMUR.com

Summit considers benefits of, concerns over Gulf of Maine wind project

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — A federal offshore wind project in the Gulf of Maine could bring jobs and lower-cost energy to the region, officials said Tuesday. In two years, the federal government will auction off leases to develop wind energy in the Gulf of Maine. A summit held Tuesday in Portsmouth highlighted the economic impacts of the project, as well as concerns some have about what it could mean for the region's fishing industry.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer#N H#Charity#Seacoast Cancer Center
WMUR.com

Flights from Orlando arrive in New Hampshire ahead of Hurricane Ian

MANCHESTER, N.H. — As Hurricane Ian approached Florida on Tuesday, some people were headed north to New Hampshire. Passengers arrived Tuesday at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport from Orlando, an area that's expected to get hit hard. Orlando Sanford International Airport closed Tuesday in anticipation of the storm, and Orlando International Airport planned to shut down Wednesday morning.
MANCHESTER, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
The Swellesley Report

Photogenic fisher cat visits Wellesley yard

A fisher cat knew what it was doing by roaming around Wellesley resident and photographer Beth Shedd’s yard. Shedd can make anybody look their best on camera, as you can see in this 11 seconds of glory for “Freddy” that she posted on social media this week (and allowed us to share).
WELLESLEY, MA
beckersdental.com

Maine dental practice closing 2 locations due to staffing shortages

Portland, Maine-based Community Dental will close two of its six Maine locations due to workforce shortages, CBS affiliate WGME reported. The practice will close its Rumford and Monson locations Nov. 23. Community Dental has attempted to recruit staff, but has been unsuccessful in hiring qualified hygienists and dentists in the...
PORTLAND, ME
94.9 HOM

The New York Times is Excited About These 4 New England Restaurants

It's always exciting when a big name network or newspaper gives New England a shoutout. A recent New York Times Instagram post highlights The Restaurant List, featuring 50 restaurants across the country that the paper is most excited about right now. Four New England spots - two in Maine, two in Massachusetts - made it on this prestigious list, which is quite the honor.
PORTLAND, ME
thelocalne.ws

Too chicken: Poultry show closed at Topsfield Fair

TOPSFIELD — Bird flu has claimed another victim: The popular poultry show at the Topsfield Fair. General manager James O’Brien issued a statement on Tuesday, just days before the fair is set to open. “Per the recommendation of the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources, who is concerned about...
TOPSFIELD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy