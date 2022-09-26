Read full article on original website
WMUR.com
Mass. man accused of hiring Uber to drive him to New Hampshire to deliver drugs
CONCORD, N.H. — A Massachusetts man is facing federal charges after he was accused of hiring an Uber to drive him to a home in Dover, New Hampshire, to deliver fentanyl. Johan Rodriguez, 37, of Lawrence, Massachusetts, was arrested Monday in Dover and charged with one count of conspiracy to possess fentanyl with the intent to distribute.
WMUR.com
100-year-old Manchester woman receives honorary high school diploma
MANCHESTER, N.H. — On Tuesday, a 100-year-old woman finally received her high school diploma from Central High School in Manchester. Josephine Sad was forced to leave school during the Great Depression to take care of her younger brother. She later served in the Women's Army Corps during World War...
Hidden Graveyard in Rye Marks Area of the Oldest Settlement in New Hampshire
Even if you've lived in the same town, state, or region all your life, there's always something new to see or explore that you never knew existed. Yours truly learned that firsthand yesterday after going on a little adventure with two others, one of whom (we'll call her Tricia), was visiting the Granite State for the first time from Florida.
Video: Hilarious Reason Why Cars Are Honking at This Mainer Standing on a Street Corner in New Hampshire
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Boys will be boys, am I right? And talk about going all out for this punishment, or penalty, as this Fantasy Football league refers to it. Jeff Clark from Eliot, Maine, stood on this busy, downtown Dover, New Hampshire, street corner, getting honked at time and time again for being a loser.
travelyourway.net
Unprepared New Hampshire Hikers Were Charged With a Crime After Rescue
Back in June, in New Hampshire’s Franconia Notch State Park, two hikers got into trouble and called for Search and Rescue. After a seven hour ordeal, both trapped hikers were rescued. Authorities, though, charged the two hikers with reckless conduct for being so ill-prepared for their adventure. Jason Feierstin, 22, of Lowell, MA, and Dylan Stahley, 25, of Windsor, NH, entered guilty pleas to reduce their charge from a misdemeanor to a violation.
These are the 10 best high schools in Mass. this year, Niche writes
Across the board, Massachusetts is known as a center for education in the U.S. and globally, however when it comes to the best high schools, private institutions largely prevail over public ones in the rankings, according to newly released data from Niche. For Niche’s list, nine out to the top...
USA Today Flat Out Snubs This Legendary New Hampshire Apple Orchard
USA Today recently named its 10 best apple orchards in the United States, with three New England orchards making the cut. But with all due respect to Limerick, Maine, Northborough, Massachusetts, and Smithfield Rhode Island, you gotta be kidding me. How can you put together a list of the top...
WMUR.com
Summit considers benefits of, concerns over Gulf of Maine wind project
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — A federal offshore wind project in the Gulf of Maine could bring jobs and lower-cost energy to the region, officials said Tuesday. In two years, the federal government will auction off leases to develop wind energy in the Gulf of Maine. A summit held Tuesday in Portsmouth highlighted the economic impacts of the project, as well as concerns some have about what it could mean for the region's fishing industry.
The 25 Best Sports Bars in New Hampshire and Massachusetts
Game days in New England. Ahhhh, the best. Picture a Sunday 1 PM Patriots game. If you are not going to the game, you might find yourself at a sports bar at 11 AM. Why so early? Because it is GAME DAY. The vibes at most sports bars are unmatched...
WMUR.com
Flights from Orlando arrive in New Hampshire ahead of Hurricane Ian
MANCHESTER, N.H. — As Hurricane Ian approached Florida on Tuesday, some people were headed north to New Hampshire. Passengers arrived Tuesday at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport from Orlando, an area that's expected to get hit hard. Orlando Sanford International Airport closed Tuesday in anticipation of the storm, and Orlando International Airport planned to shut down Wednesday morning.
WMUR.com
Reports describe how Seabrook nuclear plant false alarm activated and the confusion afterward
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Reports from New Hampshire officials and the Nuclear Regulatory Commission regarding July’smistaken siren activation at the Seabrook Station nuclear power plant were released on Wednesday. At about 10:50 a.m. July 12, 10 sirens along the coast in Rye, North Hampton, Hampton and Seabrook played a...
WMUR.com
What was that in the sky? SpaceX Starlink satellites seen in parts of New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Did you see a thin line of bright lights in the New Hampshire sky Monday night? You weren't alone. Multiple WMUR viewers and u local New Hampshire users caught glimpses of the SpaceX Starlink satellites after 8 p.m. The satellites are bright and can be seen...
The Swellesley Report
Photogenic fisher cat visits Wellesley yard
A fisher cat knew what it was doing by roaming around Wellesley resident and photographer Beth Shedd’s yard. Shedd can make anybody look their best on camera, as you can see in this 11 seconds of glory for “Freddy” that she posted on social media this week (and allowed us to share).
WMUR.com
Police pursuit through multiple New Hampshire communities ends in arrest, police say
BELMONT, N.H. — A Concord man is facing several charges after allegedly leading state police on a chase. Troopers said the pursuit of Tyler Hoyt began in Belmont on Monday night on Route 106 and ended in Concord after spike strips were deployed. Officials said they are also investigating...
beckersdental.com
Maine dental practice closing 2 locations due to staffing shortages
Portland, Maine-based Community Dental will close two of its six Maine locations due to workforce shortages, CBS affiliate WGME reported. The practice will close its Rumford and Monson locations Nov. 23. Community Dental has attempted to recruit staff, but has been unsuccessful in hiring qualified hygienists and dentists in the...
Wing-Itz Debuts Splendid New Outdoor Patio in Hampton, New Hampshire
We've got some great news for all the chicken lovers out there. Whether it's nuggets, tenders, burgers, sandwiches & wraps, salads, or something else that tickles your fancy, Wing-Itz has it all when it comes to chicken. With locations in Hampton, Portsmouth, Dover, and Newmarket, Wing-Itz prides itself on being...
WMUR.com
Shelter dog from Manchester now rides in style in a custom sidecar
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A shelter dog from Manchester is riding in style these days. B.B. was riding shotgun in a custom sidecar through the city streets Monday. She was adopted from the Manchester Animal Shelter seven years ago. Michael Sexton said she is his third shelter pup and he...
The New York Times is Excited About These 4 New England Restaurants
It's always exciting when a big name network or newspaper gives New England a shoutout. A recent New York Times Instagram post highlights The Restaurant List, featuring 50 restaurants across the country that the paper is most excited about right now. Four New England spots - two in Maine, two in Massachusetts - made it on this prestigious list, which is quite the honor.
Watch This Incredible Time-Lapse of a Rare New England Blue Lobster Molting
How about a little science for the win. The Seacoast Science Center in Rye, New Hampshire, posted this incredible video recently. The center shared it on a "holiday" of sorts up here in northern New England. That's right, this year's National Lobster Day was all about the blue guys on the center's social media.
thelocalne.ws
Too chicken: Poultry show closed at Topsfield Fair
TOPSFIELD — Bird flu has claimed another victim: The popular poultry show at the Topsfield Fair. General manager James O’Brien issued a statement on Tuesday, just days before the fair is set to open. “Per the recommendation of the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources, who is concerned about...
