'Iconic' plant family at risk: Scientists estimate more than half of palm species may be threatened with extinction

Scientists Studying Earth's Trees Issue a Stark Warning to Humanity
From soaring coastal redwoods to dinosaur-era Wollemi pines and firs that make the perfect Christmas trees, even our most revered woody plants are in an awful lot of trouble. But it turns out that losing some species won't just endanger local forests; it will threaten entire ecosystems, says a new study. Last year, a global assessment titled State of the World's Trees found a shocking one-third of all tree species are currently teetering on the edge of existence. This amounts to about 17,500 unique tree species that are endangered. That's more than double the number of all threatened tetrapods (mammals, birds, amphibians, and reptiles). Some trees are...
Climate change threatens up to 100% of trees in Australian cities, and most urban species worldwide
To anyone who has stepped off a hot pavement into a shady park, it will come as little surprise that trees (and shrubs) have a big cooling effect on cities. Our study published today in Nature Climate Change found climate change will put 90-100% of the trees and shrubs planted in Australian capital cities at risk by 2050. Without action, two-thirds of trees and shrubs in cities worldwide will be at potential risk from climate change. Increasing city temperatures mean their trees are becoming more important than ever. More than just shade umbrellas, the natural air-conditioning magic of trees happens...
Phys.org
Ancient 'shark' from China may be humans' oldest jawed ancestor
Living sharks are often portrayed as the apex predators of the marine realm. Paleontologists have been able to identify fossils of their extinct ancestors that date back hundreds of millions of years to a time known as the Palaeozoic period. These early "sharks," known as acanthodians, bristled with spines. In contrast to modern sharks, they developed bony "armor" around their paired fins.
Phys.org
Red kite chicks born during droughts are scarred for life: The hidden threat of climate change to wildlife conservation
Take a drive down England's M40 motorway and chances are you'll see a large bird with a forked tail overhead searching for roadkill: the red kite. The conservation status of this species has looked promising in recent years. Assessments made between 2005 and 2019 classified red kites as "near threatened" on the IUCN Red List, a global system for classifying each species' extinction risk. Population growth throughout large swathes of the red kite's range meant that the species was bumped up to "least concern" in 2020.
natureworldnews.com
Colorful, Unique Plumage of Songbirds Raises Risk of Being Traded, May Lead Extinction
According to a recent study, songbirds that have vibrant and unique plumage run a higher risk of being traded. Experts believed that this could cause extinction. One of the enduring trends has been the illegal wildlife trade, which generates up to US$23 billion annually, according to some estimates. Tigers and...
Researchers dumped tons of coffee waste into a forest. This is what it looks like now.
This article originally appeared on 03.29.21 One of the biggest problems with coffee production is that it generates an incredible amount of waste. Once coffee beans are separated from cherries, about 45% of the entire biomass is discarded. So for every pound of roasted coffee we enjoy, an equivalent amount of coffee pulp is discarded into massive landfills across the globe. That means that approximately 10 million tons of coffee pulp is discarded into the environment every year.
Phys.org
Trees can't outrun climate change. Should humans give them a lift?
One tree at a time, David Saville has made it his life's work to bring back West Virginia's red spruce forests—and maybe help preserve the species hundreds of miles farther north while he's at it. Last year, Saville spent weeks hiking up peaks like Panther Knob, Dolly Sods and...
Phys.org
Sugary poo could be used to lure destructive plant pests to their doom
Spotted lanternflies communicate through their smelly excretions—called honeydew, reports a new study in Frontiers in Insect Science. This invasive species has been impacting crops in the northeastern US, but little is known about how these insects locate each other for reproduction or feeding. According to this latest research, the insects' honeydew emits several airborne chemicals that attract other lanternflies. Surprisingly, these effects are sex-specific, which may be the first known case of such signals in insects known as planthoppers.
Phys.org
Researchers identify 10 km-thick layer containing softer, melted rock at the bottom of the Pacific plate
Researchers have identified a 10 km-thick layer containing some softer, melted rock at the bottom of the Pacific plate, a discovery that's shining new light on the movement of the Earth's massive tectonic plates. "We know that relative movement between the Earth's plates is the cause of earthquakes, volcanoes, and...
Phys.org
New banana disease is spreading and poses threat to Africa's food security
A new banana fungus is rapidly spreading across the globe. It hit Africa a decade ago, and the advance of the disease poses a threat to Africa's food security, a genetic study conducted by Wageningen University & Research (WUR) and Utrecht University reveals. Plant Pathology Professor Gert Kema and his colleagues sound the alarm.
natureworldnews.com
More Than Half of a Thousand Palm Tree Species at Risk of Extinction
Photosynthetic organisms provide several benefits to people, including environmental maintenance and immediate usage for nourishment, pharmaceutics, building, cutlery, as well as entertainment venues. Numerous of these efforts are jeopardized as a result of worldwide environmental changes. Palm Trees Under the Threat of Annihilation. Based to one research, over a 1,000...
natureworldnews.com
Endangered Wildlife Numbers Decrease Rapidly in Kenya as Worst Drought Continues
Kenya is still experiencing its worst drought in decades, which is rapidly reducing the population of endangered wildlife. In the past three months, the world's rarest zebra population has decreased by almost 2%, and 25 times more elephants have perished than usual. In their desperate search for food, Kenya's renowned...
Phys.org
Invasive stink bug habitat could expand greatly with climate change
A foul-smelling, voracious, wide-spread pest could become even more ubiquitous with climate change. A recent modeling study found that changing weather could increase suitable habitat for the brown marmorated stink bug in the United States by 70%. The study, published in Pest Management Science, draws on data from a three-year stink bug monitoring effort in 17 states as well as several potential climate scenarios. However, whether the insects will thrive in new places depends on the conditions of each area and potential mitigation measures.
Phys.org
Beavers can do wonders for nature, but we should be realistic about these benefits extending to people
The beaver is a unique ecosystem engineer that can create a landscape that would otherwise not exist, thanks to the animal's ability to build dams. As we experience more frequent heatwaves and drought, the potential role of beavers in safeguarding against these risks has captured widespread attention. Beaver habitats are...
Nature.com
Predicting potential global and future distributions of the African armyworm (Spodoptera exempta) using species distribution models
Invasive species have historically been a problem derived from global trade and transport. To aid in the control and management of these species, species distribution models (SDMs) have been used to help predict possible areas of expansion. Our focal organism, the African Armyworm (AAW), has historically been known as an important pest species in Africa, occurring at high larval densities and causing outbreaks that can cause enormous economic damage to staple crops. The goal of this study is to map the AAW's present and potential distribution in three future scenarios for the region, and the potential global distribution if the species were to invade other territories, using 40Â years of data on more than 700 larval outbreak reports from Kenya and Tanzania. The present distribution in East Africa coincides with its previously known distribution, as well as other areas of grassland and cropland, which are the host plants for this species. The different future climatic scenarios show broadly similar potential distributions in East Africa to the present day. The predicted global distribution shows areas where the AAW has already been reported, but also shows many potential areas in the Americas where, if transported, environmental conditions are suitable for AAW to thrive and where it could become an invasive species.
Climate change killing off bumblebees by waking them up early from hibernation, study warns
The early arrival of spring in many parts of North America is negatively impacting bumblebee survival, according to a new study that says agricultural crops and other bee-pollinated plants may also be affected. Scientists, including those from the University of Ottawa in Canada, point to a trend of earlier spring onset and flowering in many parts of the US and Canada, including spring plants, wild plants, and trees, caused by climate change. In the research, published recently in the science journal Biological Conservation, they examined a database of specimen from museum collections across North America, comprising 21 bumblebee species...
Phys.org
Majority of Gen Z unaware of how meat consumption impacts climate
A survey of young Australians by a University of Sydney researcher found that while the majority believe climate change is anthropogenic—caused by humans—fewer than half understand the impact of livestock and meat consumption. Generation Z—those born after 1995—overwhelmingly believe that climate change is being caused by humans and...
Phys.org
Experts agree: Dairy cattle's welfare worse than beef cattle
Contrary to what one might think, dairy cows and other dairy cattle are likely to experience worse welfare than their counterparts in beef herds, raised solely for meat. The results stem from a new international study headed by UCPH, where Roi Mandel Briefer from the Department of Veterinary and Animal Sciences collaborated with colleagues from Wageningen Livestock Research, Royal Veterinary College in London, University of Bristol and Humboldt-Universität in Berlin.
Phys.org
Climate change is turning trees into gluttons
Trees have long been known to buffer humans from the worst effects of climate change by pulling carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. Now new research shows just how much forests have been bulking up on that excess carbon. The study, recently published in the Journal Nature Communications, finds that elevated...
Phys.org
An ocean inside the Earth? Water is determined to be hundreds of kilometers down
The transition zone between the Earth's upper and lower mantle contains considerable quantities of water, according to an international study involving the Institute for Geosciences at Goethe University in Frankfurt. The German-Italian-American research team analyzed a rare diamond formed 660 meters below the Earth's surface using techniques including Raman spectroscopy and FTIR spectrometry. The study confirmed something that for a long time was only a theory, namely that ocean water accompanies subducting slabs and thus enters the transition zone. This means that our planet's water cycle includes the Earth's interior.
Comments / 0