Read full article on original website
Related
Kangaroo kills man and blocks paramedics from reaching him; animal shot dead by Australian police
A man who may have been keeping a wild kangaroo as a pet was killed by the animal in southwest Australia, police said Tuesday. It was reportedly the first fatal attack by a kangaroo in Australia since 1936. A relative found the 77-year-old man with "serious injuries" on his property...
Woman, 28, killed after being run over ‘multiple times’ yards from her door is named by police
Tributes have been paid to a ‘beautiful’ 28-year-old woman who was killed after being deliberately run over ‘multiple times’ in a hit-and-run outside her home.Caragh Eaton was left with catastrophic injuries after being mowed down and left for dead just yards from her front door in Barrow upon Soar, Leicestershire.Emergency services rushed to the scene in Field Edge Drive at 4.45pm on Tuesday (6/9) but she was pronounced dead a short time later.Officers discovered an abandoned black Land Rover nearby and arrested a 42-year-old man on suspicion of murder.He remains in custody being quizzed by detectives.Leicestershire Police on Friday released...
Groom and five guests mysteriously die at wedding in Nigeria, with bride and seven others treated in hospital
A groom and five guests have mysteriously died after attending a wedding in Nigeria, while the bride and seven others are being treated in hospital. Obinna Dieke, 33, and his wife Nebechi were married on Friday at a ceremony attended by their friends and family near the city of Enugu, southern Nigeria.
Tragedy as 19 schoolkids die in horror crash after lorry smashes into minibus on South African highway
A HORROR crash has left 19 schoolkids dead after a lorry smashed into a minibus on a South African highway. The tragedy happened in the Pongola area - around 300 kilometres north of Durban - on Friday afternoon. Horrifying dashcam footage showed the moment the lorry overtook another truck on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Five people rushed to hospital after being mauled by out of control Rottweiler in park
FIVE people have been hospitalised after an out-of-control Rottweiler mauled them in a park. The vicious dog was off its lead in Luton Park in Ellesmere Port, Cheshire, when it pounced. The victims were said to have been attempting to bring the animal under control when it attacked. Five people...
PICTURED: Mother, 28, and her eight-year-old son who were found dead in a car submerged in pond near RAF base
A mother and her eight-year-old son, who were found dead in a car submerged in a pond near an RAF base, were pictured for the first time today. Vivien Radocz, 28, and young Milan Radocz, both of Stamford, Lincolnshire, were discovered in a blue Ford Focus in the water to the rear of RAF Wittering, Cambridgeshire, on Saturday.
Man, 18, becomes 10th to be arrested over murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel as police raid three properties
An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender in connection with the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel in Liverpool. The teenager, from the West Derby area of the city, was arrested on Thursday and is in custody where he will be questioned by detectives. Merseyside Police...
P-plate driver, 18, is hospitalised over horror crash that killed his five teenage passengers - three girls and two boys from the same school - when their ute hit a tree and was 'torn to shreds'
Five teenagers are dead and an 18-year-old P-plate driver will be interviewed by police after a horror car crash as the 'best friend' of a victim fights back tears at the scene. The Nissan Navara veered off the road and slammed into a tree on East Parade, Buxton, a town...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hundreds gather for joint funeral of two 'inseparable' teenage boys, both 16, who died after getting into difficulty in lake in Londonderry
The heartbroken friends and families of two teenage boys who drowned in a Londonderry lake have said their deaths have been 'nothing short of unbearable' at their joint funeral. Reuven Simon and Joseph Sebastian, both 16, died after getting into difficulty while swimming at Lough Enagh on Monday evening. Mourners...
Grief-stricken uncle reveals the horror final phone call made by two nursing student as they drowned in mysterious circumstances after their car crashed into a lake
The drowning deaths of two young nursing students in a suburban Perth lake after their car ran off the road remains under investigation by detectives. The women, both aged 20, died after their car was submerged in the Aveley lake early on Sunday morning. Bystanders tried to rescue the pair,...
Missing doctor and young mum, 36, is found dead after suddenly disappearing when she clocked off work from her GP clinic
A young mother has been found dead two days after she disappeared following her shift at a medical centre. Eza Lau, 36, who works as a GP, was last seen leaving the MyHealth centre in Top Ryde, in Sydney's north, in a black BMW on Sunday at 4pm. Her husband...
Shoppers 'stepped over' mother-of-five as she lay dying on the street after suffering an allergic reaction from vegan Pret wrap which contained dairy, inquest hears
Shoppers 'stepped over' a mother-of-five as she lay dying on the ground after suffering an allergic reaction, an inquest heard on Tuesday. Celia Marsh, 42, suffered a fatal anaphylactic reaction after eating a vegan £3.75 Pret sandwich from a Pret A Manger store in Bath, Somerset, in December 2017.
CBS News
Woman dies after being crushed between 2 private ambulances in Germantown, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 32-year-old woman was struck and killed by a private ambulance in Philadelphia's Germantown section on Saturday, police say. The woman was identified as Nisha Jaia Renee Dash, according to police. The crash happened on the 200 block of West Chelten Avenue around 10:10 a.m. Police say...
Parents demand answers after their six-year-old boy collapsed and died after waiting nearly 12 hours for a medical evacuation
A six-year-old boy went into cardiac arrest and died after waiting 12 hours for a medical plane to evacuate him from a regional hospital. Austin Facer was giggling and watching Spongebob Squarepants at Broken Hill Hospital, waiting for a transfer to a facility in Sydney, Adelaide or Melbourne on October 22, 2019.
Sheriff: 40-year-old man dies in northern Minn. industrial accident
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. -- The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says a worker died in an industrial accident Wednesday.According to the sheriff's office, emergency responders were dispatched shortly before 3 p.m. to a gravel pit near Highway 33 and Sunset Lake Drive in Industrial Township, which is located north of Cloquet. There, a Northland Construction employee was found deceased at a gravel pit in "what appears to be an industrial accident," the sheriff's office said. At the time of the accident, the victim - a 40-year-old man from Culver - was working with a large piece of equipment. There were other workers in the general area, but the victim was alone at the time of the incident, authorities said. "He was found by another employee and was already deceased," the sheriff's office said in a release. The sheriff's office, along with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, are investigating the death.
Granddad's sunken house revealed: Sister, 11, and brother, eight, are delighted to see remains of their old family farmhouse after summer drought DRAINED the reservoir which had covered it in 1964
A family has discovered the remains of their grandfather's childhood home in Wales after a summer drought exposed its long-lost foundations from deep underwater. Classical tenor Aled Wyn Davies, 48, took his two children on the pilgrimage to the farmstead of Aberbiga, mid Wales, as it was revealed for the first time in a generation.
U.K.・
20 killed after fuel tanker smashes into packed tourist bus and explodes in horror highway crash as driver flees scene
AT least 20 people have been killed after a packed tourist bus collided with a fuel tanker on a highway. The driver of the tanker reportedly fled the scene after the accident, while happened in the early hours of the morning. The was reportedly carrying varsol, a highly flammable liquid...
International Business Times
79-year-old Father Plummets From A Cliff To His Death In Front Of Horrified Daughters
A 79-year-old father's holiday in Queensland, Australia, turned tragic after he plummeted down to his death in front of his daughters during a hike. One of the daughters tried to make her way down a cliff to help him but to no avail. The elderly man had traveled from Victoria...
Horror details emerge after parents and their three children are found shot dead at home
AUTHORITIES have identified the family of five found dead at a Maryland home on Friday. The bodies of the Milligan family were discovered by cops after a call to the home. The two adults and three children had suffered from gunshot wounds. A 39-year-old male was identified as Marcus Edward...
Snapchat drug dealer, 18, who 'recklessly' sold deadly £10 stash of crystal MDMA that killed 14-year-old schoolgirl at friend's sleepover is jailed for seven years
A Snapchat drug dealer who killed a schoolgirl after he supplied her with crystal MDMA has been jailed for seven years. James McCairn, 18, sold the drugs to 14-year-old Cerys Reeve after advertising his illegal trade on the instant messaging app. The youngster, a talented dancer, tragically died after then...
Comments / 0