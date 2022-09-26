ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman, 28, killed after being run over ‘multiple times’ yards from her door is named by police

Tributes have been paid to a ‘beautiful’ 28-year-old woman who was killed after being deliberately run over ‘multiple times’ in a hit-and-run outside her home.Caragh Eaton was left with catastrophic injuries after being mowed down and left for dead just yards from her front door in Barrow upon Soar, Leicestershire.Emergency services rushed to the scene in Field Edge Drive at 4.45pm on Tuesday (6/9) but she was pronounced dead a short time later.Officers discovered an abandoned black Land Rover nearby and arrested a 42-year-old man on suspicion of murder.He remains in custody being quizzed by detectives.Leicestershire Police on Friday released...
P-plate driver, 18, is hospitalised over horror crash that killed his five teenage passengers - three girls and two boys from the same school - when their ute hit a tree and was 'torn to shreds'

Five teenagers are dead and an 18-year-old P-plate driver will be interviewed by police after a horror car crash as the 'best friend' of a victim fights back tears at the scene. The Nissan Navara veered off the road and slammed into a tree on East Parade, Buxton, a town...
Hundreds gather for joint funeral of two 'inseparable' teenage boys, both 16, who died after getting into difficulty in lake in Londonderry

The heartbroken friends and families of two teenage boys who drowned in a Londonderry lake have said their deaths have been 'nothing short of unbearable' at their joint funeral. Reuven Simon and Joseph Sebastian, both 16, died after getting into difficulty while swimming at Lough Enagh on Monday evening. Mourners...
Grief-stricken uncle reveals the horror final phone call made by two nursing student as they drowned in mysterious circumstances after their car crashed into a lake

The drowning deaths of two young nursing students in a suburban Perth lake after their car ran off the road remains under investigation by detectives. The women, both aged 20, died after their car was submerged in the Aveley lake early on Sunday morning. Bystanders tried to rescue the pair,...
Shoppers 'stepped over' mother-of-five as she lay dying on the street after suffering an allergic reaction from vegan Pret wrap which contained dairy, inquest hears

Shoppers 'stepped over' a mother-of-five as she lay dying on the ground after suffering an allergic reaction, an inquest heard on Tuesday. Celia Marsh, 42, suffered a fatal anaphylactic reaction after eating a vegan £3.75 Pret sandwich from a Pret A Manger store in Bath, Somerset, in December 2017.
Sheriff: 40-year-old man dies in northern Minn. industrial accident

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. -- The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says a worker died in an industrial accident Wednesday.According to the sheriff's office, emergency responders were dispatched shortly before 3 p.m. to a gravel pit near Highway 33 and Sunset Lake Drive in Industrial Township, which is located north of Cloquet. There, a Northland Construction employee was found deceased at a gravel pit in "what appears to be an industrial accident," the sheriff's office said. At the time of the accident, the victim - a 40-year-old man from Culver - was working with a large piece of equipment. There were other workers in the general area, but the victim was alone at the time of the incident, authorities said. "He was found by another employee and was already deceased," the sheriff's office said in a release. The sheriff's office, along with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, are investigating the death. 
Granddad's sunken house revealed: Sister, 11, and brother, eight, are delighted to see remains of their old family farmhouse after summer drought DRAINED the reservoir which had covered it in 1964

A family has discovered the remains of their grandfather's childhood home in Wales after a summer drought exposed its long-lost foundations from deep underwater. Classical tenor Aled Wyn Davies, 48, took his two children on the pilgrimage to the farmstead of Aberbiga, mid Wales, as it was revealed for the first time in a generation.
Snapchat drug dealer, 18, who 'recklessly' sold deadly £10 stash of crystal MDMA that killed 14-year-old schoolgirl at friend's sleepover is jailed for seven years

A Snapchat drug dealer who killed a schoolgirl after he supplied her with crystal MDMA has been jailed for seven years. James McCairn, 18, sold the drugs to 14-year-old Cerys Reeve after advertising his illegal trade on the instant messaging app. The youngster, a talented dancer, tragically died after then...
