Ithaca considers demolishing building in historic district
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A building in Ithaca’s East Hill Historic District may be demolished. Officials are considering knocking down a carriage house on East Buffalo Street. Owners of the property say the building is in danger of collapse. City documents show the house dates back to the...
Ithaca may suspend application fees for prospective firefighters, police officers
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Ithaca are considering waiving application fees for aspiring police officers and firefighters. The city is having trouble recruiting applicants. Right now, it costs $15 for Tompkins County residents to apply and $50 for everyone else. The fees are waived for City of Ithaca residents.
Dryden’s Plantation restaurant owner to rebuild
DRYDEN, N.Y. (WHCU) — A restaurant in Dryden looks to rebuild and reopen. The Ithaca Voice reports the Dryden Planning Board got a preview last week of building plans for the Plantation restaurant, which burned down in June 2021. The proposed building would be larger than the old one at 2,600 square feet, but the 1,000 square foot deck would remain the same size.
Portion of North Triphammer Road to close in Village of Cayuga Heights
CAYUGA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WHCU) – The northbound lane of North Triphammer Road from Winthrop Drive to Sheraton Drive will be closed to all traffic tomorrow. That’s the section of road just north of Community Corners and across from Kendal at Ithaca. A detour with signage will be in place. The road will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Dwyer Dam Bridge delays for NYS DOT inspection in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cornell University bridge is set for official inspection. The Dwyer Dam Bridge on Hoy Road will be reduced to one lane Thursday for State DOT inspection. The bridge has been closed at various times over the last several months for construction related to its rehabilitation project. A pedestrian detour will be in place. Motorists are encouraged to comply with all traffic signage and flagged instructions, and use caution when traveling through the work zone. The DOT work should be finished by the end of the day Thursday.
Cortland leaders exploring speed limit change on Route 281
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Cortland are seeking a traffic study for part of Route 281. Mayor Scott Steve says speed is the issue. Last week, the Cortland Common Council approved having the mayor write to the state Department of Transportation to request a traffic study. Mayor Steve says they’re hoping to reduce the speed limit between West Main and Hillcrest Drive to 35 miles an hour.
NY farm workers are about to get more overtime, and taxpayers are footing the bill
Syracuse, N.Y. – Farm workers in New York are about to receive a big bump in overtime pay after a state board recommended that the trigger for overtime wages drop from 60 to 40 hours a week. The changes will be phased in over the next decade. Farmers are...
Longtime Tompkins County Recycling head to retire
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A longtime Tompkins County employee is set to retire. Barbara Eckstrom directs the Department of Recycling and Materials Management. She plans on retiring at the end of March. Until then, she says she’ll stay dedicated. Eckstrom has worked for the county for more than...
Cortland’s gas prices 45-cents cheaper than Ithaca
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Gas prices are still falling, but there’s a nearly 50-cent difference in prices between Ithaca and Cortland. According to Triple A, Ithaca’s average price today is three dollars 80 cents. In Cortland, the average price is three dollars 35 cents – 45 cents lower than Ithaca.
Long-time Dryden restaurant, claimed by flames, seeks revival
DRYDEN, N.Y. — A venerable Dryden dining staple destroyed by fire is making plans for a comeback. The Plantation Bar & Grill restaurant operated for many years at a converted home at 1285 Dryden Road. The restaurant and bar worked hard to adapt to the difficult measures brought on by the COVID pandemic, struggling through the challenges of social distancing and limited indoor dining.
Beware of New York State Electric and Gas Imposters
Residents throughout the region may want to be cautious about people claiming to be from the electric company. Ithaca Police are investigating several burglaries where a person identifying himself as a New York State Electric and Gas worker is suspected in break-ins at buildings and cars on North Cayuga Street.
Mobile Mural Ribbon Cutting in Horseheads
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY)--Instead of getting upset that a mural once thought by many to be a staple of Horseheads was painted over, a group of local moms and businesses came together to help create a new one. Unveiled this past Saturday at Hanover Square, Mayor Robert Maloney helped cut the ribbon for the village’s very first moving mural.
Cortland County Sheriff: Staff positions open, vehicle fleet “best it’s ever been”
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Cortland County Sheriffs Office has several job openings. Sheriff Mark Helms tells us staffing levels have been up and down for the last few years. One area that doesn’t need improvement is the department’s fleet of vehicles. Sheriff Helms adds their vehicle...
City of Binghamton offers free firewood at Ely Park
With weather beginning to cool down and fall in full swing, now is a great time to sit outside and enjoy the brisk evenings next to a fire.
Recruitment remains a big challenge at Cortland County Sheriff’s Office
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office is facing challenges. Mark Helms is sheriff. He says it’s been a rough few years. It’s meant a hard time recruiting new deputies. Despite the staffing shortage, Helms says road patrol deputies are still able to cover...
Central New York natives forced to evacuate their Florida homes as they brace for Hurricane Ian
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– As Hurricane Ian inches closer to making landfall in the Sunshine State thousands of people are evacuating their homes including many Central New York natives. John and Tammy Serrao were born and raised in Syracuse, but after John served nearly 25 years with the Syracuse Police Department they decided to retire in […]
‘No-man’s land’: Village of North Syracuse considers Wells Ave. purchase
NORTH SYRACUSE — At the end of Wells Avenue East and Oakley Drive in the village of North Syracuse, there is a strip of vacant land. The absentee owner owes […]
Republican View: Time to expand Ithaca as a sanctuary city
The time has come to expand the city of Ithaca’s commitment to offering sanctuary to despised groups. On July 6, 2022, Common Council declared Ithaca a sanctuary city for abortion (tinyurl.com/2k4jpjup). In 2017, Common Council declared Ithaca a sanctuary city for undocumented immigrants. The city should now extend that sanctuary promise to New York’s most despised minorities: Republicans and conservatives.
Binghamton looks to transform Memorial Bridge
The City of Binghamton is looking to devote half of an historic downtown bridge to walkers and cyclists.
Broome Plans for Recreational River Use
Broome County’s Department of Planning is working on updating the Intermunicipal Waterfront Public Access Plan that was put together in 2011 and includes the development of a Blueway Plan. The idea is to improve public access and awareness of the rivers that run through Broome County, mapping and assessing...
