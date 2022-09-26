In March 2020, Lulu's Bakery and Cafe closed its doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Lulu's Bakery and Cafe was made famous by a 3.5-pound cinnamon roll that has been featured on many TV shows including Man versus Food. Not only was the cinnamon roll epic so was the chicken fried steak! I was fortunate to enjoy one of these massive cinnamon rolls before they closed their doors. While Lulu's Bakery is not coming back you can still get the 3.5 cinnamon roll again! Lulu's was part of the San Antonio food scene for more than 20 years.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO