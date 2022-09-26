Read full article on original website
Here’s a map of music, art, food and beer festivals to visit around Texas this fall
SAN ANTONIO – If autumn is your favorite season, then you’ll be happy to know that there are several fall festivals taking place around Texas. We’re not just talking about pumpkin patches, either. Across the Lone Star State, there are more than 15 festivals dealing with music, art, food and beer over the next two months.
6 Texas corn mazes you should check out this fall
SAN ANTONIO – Corn mazes are a family-friendly fall tradition and there are six located in San Antonio and the surrounding areas that you can visit. From big to small, there are tons of different mazes to choose from. Some locations offer more than just a maze - there...
Map shows pumpkin patches in San Antonio and surrounding areas
SAN ANTONIO – It’s time for a favorite fall tradition for many families - visiting the pumpkin patch. We’ve put together a map with locations of some of the more popular pumpkin patches people can visit in the San Antonio area. If you’re eager to pick your...
SeaWorld unveils newest attraction set to open in 2023
SAN ANTONIO — SeaWorld San Antonio is unveiling its latest attraction that will open in 2023. SeaWorld gave a sneak peek Tuesday, with a simulation video of the ride and information about how the contruction process will take place. Catapult Falls is a first-of-its-kind ride combining the thrill of...
La Gloria opens its 'most beautiful location' on San Antonio's Southside
Hernandez will soon bring back El Machito to the Brooks site.
South Side-raised comedian sells out shows at San Antonio comedy club
SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a new local- and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses. It was certainly a barrel of laughs this past...
DelliGatti's Sandwich Shop cooks up variety of cold, hot sandwiches
The owner makes and sources everything in-house.
Did You Know You Can Still Get a Lulu’s Cinnamon Roll
In March 2020, Lulu's Bakery and Cafe closed its doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Lulu's Bakery and Cafe was made famous by a 3.5-pound cinnamon roll that has been featured on many TV shows including Man versus Food. Not only was the cinnamon roll epic so was the chicken fried steak! I was fortunate to enjoy one of these massive cinnamon rolls before they closed their doors. While Lulu's Bakery is not coming back you can still get the 3.5 cinnamon roll again! Lulu's was part of the San Antonio food scene for more than 20 years.
San Antonio H-E-B finds urn filled with ashes left behind in parking lot
Are you missing a cremated loved one? You can claim them at SAPD headquarters.
Oldest nonprofit of its kind in San Antonio also a mainstay in Uvalde for over 20 years
UVALDE, Texas – Nearly a century after the oldest human service nonprofit in San Antonio began in 1903, Family Service was based out of Robb Elementary in 2000 when it brought its array of programs to Uvalde and the surrounding rural communities. Ironically, 22 years later, the horrific loss...
St. Philip's College serves up 5-star meal in student-run restaurant
It's one of the Eastside's best kept secrets.
enchantingtexas.com
16 Interesting Day trips from San Antonio, Texas
Did you know that there are many amazing day trips from San Antonio, Texas?. Located in the heart of Texas Hill Country, San Antonio is a perfect starting point for exploring the surrounding area. Just a short drive from the city, visitors can find scenic hiking trails, quaint small towns,...
checkoutdfw.com
The Cowboy Capital of Texas: Where to stay, eat and play in Bandera
Step back in time to the good old days of Cowboys and the Wild West. Tucked up in the hills, about 54 miles from San Antonio is the small town of Bandera. Known as the Cowboy Capital of Texas, this rustic town is a diamond in the rough.While its appeal can be selective, Texas history is around every corner.
San Antonio's first all-women barbershop also takes pride in its Hispanic roots
SAN ANTONIO — In an industry dominated by men, one San Antonio barbershop is challenging the status quo. Prospect Parlor is the city's first all-female barbershop, and one with roots in Hispanic culture. "We want you to feel like you're in your friend or homie's garage just getting a...
luxury-houses.net
A True Family Compound on 46 Acres of Beautiful Grounds in Boerne boasts An Impressive Gun Safe Room and Incredible Hilltop Views Asking $8.85 Million
The Estate in Boerne, a one of a kind family compound with rolling hills, a stocked pond, and incredible hilltop views offers impressive entertainment amenities including resort style pool, outdoor kitchen, separate 4 car work shop, gun safe room and more is now available for sale. This home located at 186 Joe Klar Rd, Boerne, Texas offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 10,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Jamie Amerman (Phone: 210-315-8122) at Kuper Sotheby’s Int’l Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Boerne.
Column: More than thrifty finds are at Goodwill San Antonio
Goodwill is so much more than just a thrift store. When you donate or shop at a nearby Goodwill store, you help community members achieve an opportunity towards upward mobility.
BGC Scores and Schedules: Week 6, High School Football in San Antonio, South Texas, Hill Country
Below you will find the schedule of games and live scores for high school football games being played on September 29, 30 and Oct.1 of 2022 in the San Antonio, South Texas and the Hill Country area. Game scores below will be updated at the end of quarters, and, in...
San Antonio locals react with cartoons, memes of St. Mary's Strip situation
Chaos reigns in District 1.
First all women barber shop in San Antonio also represents Hispanic culture
SAN ANTONIO — In an industry dominated by men, one San Antonio barber shop is challenging the status quo. Prospect Parlor is the city's first all female only barber shop, also representing the Hispanic community. Jennifer Balderrama is the founder and owner. "We want you to feel like you're...
