ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
State
Ohio State
City
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Entertainment
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Shadowland’ on Peacock, Documentary Master Joe Berlinger’s Series Examining the Conspiracy Theories Tearing America Apart

Now on Peacock, six-part documentary series Shadowland finds filmmaker and producer Joe Berlinger stepping outside the true-crime TV and movies that are his bread and butter – you may recognize him as the director of Netflix’s Conversations with a Killer series and the groundbreaking Paradise Lost films (which established the tone and style used in so much of today’s widely popular true-crime fodder). Berlinger executive-produces this new series in conjunction with The Atlantic, using the publication’s deep-dives into QAnon and other conspiracy theories as a springboard for an examination of America’s deepening political divisions. Which is to say, brace yourselves for some difficult, potentially upsetting investigative journalism that poses an unblinking eye in front of a problem that kind of feels impossible to solve.
TV SERIES
Collider

HBO's 'The Last of Us': Cast, Plot, Trailer, and Everything We Know So Far

How Many Episodes of The Last of Us Will There Be?. When/Where Will The Last of Us Be Available to Watch?. For its time, The Last of Us was the greatest game ever made. Almost every facet of the work is finetuned to near perfection. It pushed the Playstation 3 to its limits with top-of-the-line animation and graphical fidelity that was brought to life by actors and motion capture artists only rivaled by L.A. Noir. A decade later, and The Last of Us has endured as an IP with only one sequel—which outdoes the first in every way. It’s one of the most beloved stories in gaming despite its grim characters and banal but beautiful setting. The cinematic direction by Neil Druckman, and the cinematic presentation of the violent skirmishes in-game, make the series perfectly adaptable to film or television. In fact, Sony announced a film adaptation back in 2014, with Druckman signed on as the writer and Sam Rami producing. It never saw the light of day—more on that here.
VIDEO GAMES
Deadline

‘Dahmer: Monster – The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ Locks Up Netflix’s Biggest Audience Since ‘Stranger Things’ Return

Jeffrey Dahmer is a hit for Netflix and for Ryan Murphy. Dahmer: Monster – The Jeffrey Dahmer Story drew a huge audience on its launch with 196.2M people tuning in since its launch on September 21. Those numbers put it in the very top tier of Netflix hits since it changed the way that it reports ratings figures in June 2021. Only Squid Game, All of Us Are Dead, season four of Stranger Things and season two of Bridgerton have beaten it in that period and the limited series beat shows such as Inventing Anna, which opened with 195.97M viewers, and the third...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evan Peters
Person
Joe Berlinger
Person
Jeffrey Dahmer
Rolling Stone

‘The Watcher’ Wants ‘Young Blood’ in First Trailer for Netflix Limited Series

After putting 657 Boulevard on the market with a fake viral ad, Netflix has unveiled the first real trailer for The Watcher, the streaming service’s upcoming limited series about the viral true-life saga centered on a suburban New Jersey home stalked by the titular creep. The Watcher puts a fictional spin on the still-unsolved mystery, with Bobby Cannavale and Naomi Watts starring as the Brannocks, a couple who purchase the New Jersey dream house, only to receive threatening letters demanding the blood of their children among other scary warnings. While the real life version of “the Watcher” story only amounted to a...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#True Crime#Linus Entertainment#Linus Tvseries#Movie Info#Havingfun#Drama Series#The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes
The Independent

Jeffrey Dahmer series smashes Netflix records with biggest ever opening week for a new show

Netflix’s Jeffrey Dahmer biopic series has had the best opening week of any new TV show on the streamer.Created by Ryan Murphy, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story stars American Horror Story’s Evan Peters as the notorious mass murderer and cannibal.The true-crime show has been met with controversy, with many Netflix viewers admitting to finding the series’ gruesome murder scenes too much to handle.A relative of one of Dahmer’s victims also accused the series of “retraumatising” their family with the show.However, Netflix viewers still flocked to watch Dahmer, with the show being streamed for 196.2 million hours in...
TV SERIES
StyleCaster

Jeffrey Dahmer’s Victim’s Family Just Responded to Netflix’s Show—Why They’re ‘Pissed’

Telling the truth. Jeffrey Dahmer’s victim’s family spoke out about the two new Netflix shows about the serial killer. Rita Isbell, brother of Errol Lindsey who was one of the last victims of Dahmer, wrote an essay for Insider about how she and her family were impacted by the show. During Dahmer’s sentencing in 1992, Isbell gave a victim impact statement during when the killer was given 15 consecutive life sentences. The Ryan Murphy-created show Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story recreated the moment on screen and Isbell’s statement word-for-word. “When I saw some of the show, it bothered me, especially when...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Dahmer: Netflix removes LGBTQ tag from serial killer series following online backlash

Netflix has removed a tag catagorising its new series Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story as LGBTQ following an online backlash.The drama series focuses on the real life case of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, portrayed by Evan Peters.Dahmer murdered 17 men and boys between the years 1978 and 1991. He was arrested in 1991 and was murdered in prison three years later.It has been speculated that the reason the series was initially marked “LGBTQ” was that many of Dahmer’s victims were LGBTQ, or because of Dahmer’s own sexuality. The reason remains unconfirmed by Netflix.Prior to the tag’s removal,...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Netflix
Variety

What’s Coming to Netflix in October 2022

In the spirit of the spooky season, Academy Award-winning director Guillermo del Toro will debut the first two episodes of his all-new horror anthology series, “Cabinet of Curiosities,” on Netflix Oct. 25. For the three days that follow, two more episodes will be released each day until all eight episodes are available for streaming. Del Toro, who directed the Oscar-winning film “The Shape of Water,” is familiar with constructing fear-inducing, grotesque creatures like the Amphibian Man or the Faun in “Pan’s Labyrinth.” The upcoming miniseries will similarly suspend viewers’ disbelief by depicting other-worldly realities and anomalous life forms. Though del Toro is...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Amazon Prime Video's 'Jack Ryan' Gets Season 3 Premiere Date

Fans of Amazon Prime Video's Jack Ryan series have been wondering when Season 3 will premiere, and now series star John Krasinski has revealed the date. The espionage-thriller series is set to return on Dec. 21, just days before Christmas. It's time," Krasinski wrote in his tweet announcement, then sharing the news and adding, "Here we go!"
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Is ‘Smile’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

Smile, a new horror movie coming to theaters this weekend, capitalizes on a concept anyone who did a senior year photo shoot knows all too well: Forced smiles are really, really creepy. Written and directed by first-time feature filmmaker Parker Finn—based on his 2020 short film Laura Hasn’t Slept—this supernatural...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy