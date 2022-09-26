ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, OH

Aurora boys seventh, girls 11th at Cloverleaf cross country

By Staff report
 2 days ago

The Aurora boys cross country team finished seventh and the Greenmen girls team was 11th at the Cloverleaf Todd Clark Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 24.

The Aurora boys had a team score of 188, finishing behind Medina Highland (68), Canton GlenOak (73), Green (90), Woodridge (132), Mentor (155) and Cuyahoga Falls (182).

Robert Will, a junior, led the Greenmen with a time of 16 minutes, 30.4 seconds, to finish in 13th place. Sophomore Zachary Ploskunak (16:57.8) was 21st, junior Thomas Ploskunak (17:20.3) was 37th, freshman Nathan Eminian (17:42.0) was 57th and sophomore Connor Flynn (17:46.8) was 64th.

Also running were Kyle Lancaster (17:26.7) in 101st, Zachary Zabell (18:34.9) in 109th, Nathan New (18:42.0) in 112th, Logan Oden (18:43.1) in 114th and Charles Carpenter (18:44.0) in 115th.

Thomas Rice of GlenOak was the overall winner among the 191 runners, finishing in 15:40.8.

Shaker Heights on the varsity girls team race with 78 points, followed by Mentor with 88 and Woodridge with 166. Aurora had 279 points.

Senior Grace Barto again led Aurora with a 24th-place time of 20:26.5. She was followed by teammates Samantha Bucalo, a freshman, in 21:07.1; sophomore Sydney Langell, 61st in 21:17.5; freshman Isabella Cicero, 62nd in 21:21.1, and junior Eva Logan, 81st in 21:55.7.

Also for the Greenmen, Alexis Horvath was 104th in 22:30.5, Lauren Baka was 125th in 23:12.9 and Gianne Previte was 132nd in 23:17.5.

Mentor's Savannah Dennison won the race in a time of 18:19.5.

Aurora also had several runners compete in the open races and middle school races. The top open girls times were turned in by sophomore Lilian Strok (24:10.8) and freshman Brooke Palian (24:16.0).

Leading Aurora in the boys open race were freshman Zachary Best, who was sixth in 18:14.8, and sophomore Jack Berendt, who finished 28th in 19:04.2.

In the middle school races, Kendall Leigh was 19th in 13:56.0 and Ellen Tachdjian was 21st in 14:00.1 in the girls race, and Linus Phillips was sixth in 11:40.7; Grady Broyles was 11th in 11:55.6 and Cooper Ertle was 19th in 12:07.8 in the boys race.

Harmon Middle School won the boys team title with 96 points. Medina Highland was second with 126 points.

Volleyball

Aurora lost to Copley on Sept. 22 in a tough five-set match.

The Indians won 25-22, 18-25, 25-16, 22-25, 16-14.

Lana Witmer led the Greenmen with 2 aces, while Mia Devine and Brooke Gecina had 15 and 14 kills, respectively. Amanda Chmielewski added three blocks, while Ollie Salgado had 58 assists and Emerson Spiesz finished with 21 digs.

On Sept. 20, Aurora defeated Revere in another five-set match. The scores were 22-25, 25-23, 18-25, 25-16, 15-11.

Salgado had three aces and 45 assists, while Cailor Roche finished with three aces. Gecina and Devine had 16 and 13 kills, respectively, and Spiesz had 18 digs.

Aurora is 9-6 overall and 5-3 in the Suburban League. The Greenmen were scheduled to play at Cuyahoga Falls on Tuesday and host Tallmadge on Wednesday.

Soccer

Aurora tied West Geauga on Sept. 22.

Parker Seitz scored Aurora's goal, assisted by Jonah Shanholtzer. Nathan Balkisson made five saves in goal.

Martin Medanicic had West Geaugua's goal and keepers Gabe Grisez and Alex Shaffer combined for eight saves.

Aurora led 15-4 in shots on goal and 7-3 in corner kicks.

Aurora is 2-6-2 following that match while West Geauga is 2-5-2.

On Sept. 20, Aurora fell to Kent Roosevelt 3-0.

Balkisson made eight saves in the match.

The Greenmen host Barberton on Tuesday, Sept. 27 and Twinsburg on Saturday, Oct. 1.

The Aurora girls soccer team's record is 9-2-0 after victories over Kent Roosevelt (3-1) on Sept. 22 and Coventry (8-1) on Sept. 24.

Details of those matches were not available.

Aurora's girls' team was scheduled to play West Geauga on Monday, Sept. 26, Barberton on Wednesday, Sept. 28, and Mayfield on Saturday, Oct. 1.

