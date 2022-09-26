ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pekin, IL

Central Illinois Proud

Loving Living Local: Force Basement Solutions

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Watch Tuesday’s Loving Living Local segment to learn how Force Basement Solutions offers professional basement waterproofing, foundation repair, and crawl space repair services for home and business owners in Bloomington, Peoria, and the surrounding areas in Illinois.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Bradley professor dies unexpectedly Monday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Dr. Edward “Ed” Bond, Professor of Marketing and Director of the Supply Chain Institute at Bradley University, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, the school announced. Bond was a part of the Bradley marketing department since 1997 and served as its chair from 2007...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Holly Koontz expresses why she is so passionate about finding a cure for Alzheimer’s

PEORIA, Ill (WMBD) — Peoria Metro Walk Planning Committee Member, Holly Koontz has been involved with the Walk to end Alzheimer’s for 14 years now, and has raised over $70,000 during that time. Holly explained to Kyreon Lee, and Shabnam Danesh the reason behind her commitment to finding answers for the horrible disease. “I’ve lost two grandparents, great aunts, and most recently I lost my uncle two Alzheimer’s back in 2020.” said Holly Koontz.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Midland Middle School students out for Wednesday

SPARLAND, Ill. (WMBD) — A local middle school won’t be full of students tomorrow. Midland Middle School in Sparland will go remote on Wednesday. According to the school’s Facebook page, the building will not have any water for the day. Tuesday, students had the opportunity to request...
SPARLAND, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria City/County Health Department to hold 9 Cure Violence workshops

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A new program designed to reduce violence in hotspot areas may soon be implemented in Peoria and leaders are looking for the community’s input. In 2022, ShotSpotter alerts, shooting incidents, and homicides are all down in Peoria compared to 2021. 20222021. ShotSpotter Alerts: 877ShotSpotter...
PEORIA, IL
#Picture Book
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Ready for the Knox County Scenic Drive? Here’s 6 things to know

The season has changed, the calendar will soon flip and the leaves are starting to turn colors. That means it’s time for the Knox County Scenic Drive. The Knox County Scenic Drive gets underway Saturday and Sunday at various locations around the county. It continues the following weekend, Oct. 8 and 9. The event is a self-guided car tour, allowing you to navigate your way through the small towns of Knox County, displaying the best they have to offer.
KNOX COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria school board and teachers union glad to reach an agreement

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Months after negotiations began Peoria Public Schools and the Peoria Federation of Teachers Local 780 have agreed to a three year contract. “We didn’t think we were going to have to go that far to get the contract. We had not just the federal mediator, but also the strike vote. We had a big time rally, and we had a rally at the Labor Day parade,” PFT President Jeff Adkins-Dutro said.
PEORIA, IL
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Central Illinois Proud

Pet of the Week, September 28th

Meet Dolly! She’s an older pup at six years old. She’s still full of energy though and ready to get settled into her new home. You can get more information on her and other with PCAPS and the Peoria Humane Society.
PEORIA, IL
aledotimesrecord.com

Police: Student, 14, videoed while changing clothes at Galesburg High School

GALESBURG — A 14-year-old told police on Friday evening that she was recorded while changing clothes at Galesburg High School. Officers responded to the girl’s residence at 7:28 p.m. where a parent told them that the two individuals had recorded the girl at the school. The parent said he does want to press charges.
GALESBURG, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Chestnut Health receives $430K for dental clinic

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Dental care for low-income residents will soon be available to residents in Bloomington-Normal on Medicaid. Chestnut Health Systems received a $430,000 grant from the federal government to help fund its Bloomington dental clinic. The funds are a part of Community Project Funding in U.S. Congress secured by Illinois Congressman Rodney Davis (R-IL).
BLOOMINGTON, IL
25newsnow.com

The Wedding R&B Singer: KEM congratulates Peoria newlyweds during their first dance

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Former Peoria school board president Greg Wilson and his wife Kim Wilson got a special surprise Friday night at the Scottish Rite Theater. Three-time Grammy-nominated R&B singer and songwriter KEM performed during the newlywed’s first dance. Needless to say, this moment came as quite the surprise to the bride, groom and for all of their guests.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria Art Guild hosts 60th Fine Art Fair

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Art Guild celebrated six decades of recognizing local and national art Sunday. The art guild hosted its 60th Fine Art Fair at the Peoria Riverfront this weekend. Hundreds came out to see the different mediums of fine art including woodwork, photography and clothing. Guests could also enjoy food, live music, and they could enter a raffle.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Landmark raises, retention bonuses in new 3-year Peoria union teacher contract

PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Public Schools District 150 Board of Education members have now ratified an earlier announced collective bargaining agreement with union educators and staff in Peoria. On September 18th, Peoria Federation of Teachers Local 780 members themselves ratified the new 3-year deal. Late Monday, Peoria school board...
PEORIA, IL

