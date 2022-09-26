Read full article on original website
Woman finds biological son after 26 years through Rockford Facebook group
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Bloomington, Illinois woman has been reunited with her biological son after 26 years thanks to a post on a Rockford Facebook page. Jen Middlebrooks was 19 in 1996 when she gave birth to a boy she named JayCe. Now 46, Middlebrooks says she immediately fell in love with her son but […]
Central Illinois Proud
Loving Living Local: Force Basement Solutions
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Watch Tuesday’s Loving Living Local segment to learn how Force Basement Solutions offers professional basement waterproofing, foundation repair, and crawl space repair services for home and business owners in Bloomington, Peoria, and the surrounding areas in Illinois.
Central Illinois Proud
Bradley professor dies unexpectedly Monday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Dr. Edward “Ed” Bond, Professor of Marketing and Director of the Supply Chain Institute at Bradley University, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, the school announced. Bond was a part of the Bradley marketing department since 1997 and served as its chair from 2007...
Central Illinois Proud
Holly Koontz expresses why she is so passionate about finding a cure for Alzheimer’s
PEORIA, Ill (WMBD) — Peoria Metro Walk Planning Committee Member, Holly Koontz has been involved with the Walk to end Alzheimer’s for 14 years now, and has raised over $70,000 during that time. Holly explained to Kyreon Lee, and Shabnam Danesh the reason behind her commitment to finding answers for the horrible disease. “I’ve lost two grandparents, great aunts, and most recently I lost my uncle two Alzheimer’s back in 2020.” said Holly Koontz.
1470 WMBD
Echevarria talks police response if a bus of migrants comes to Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. – Would Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria be worried about any potential criminal history of any migrants that might show up on a bus from Chicago or the southern border, as has been rumored in the last week or so?. Echevarria tells WMBD’s Craig Collins no, not...
Central Illinois Proud
Midland Middle School students out for Wednesday
SPARLAND, Ill. (WMBD) — A local middle school won’t be full of students tomorrow. Midland Middle School in Sparland will go remote on Wednesday. According to the school’s Facebook page, the building will not have any water for the day. Tuesday, students had the opportunity to request...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria City/County Health Department to hold 9 Cure Violence workshops
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A new program designed to reduce violence in hotspot areas may soon be implemented in Peoria and leaders are looking for the community’s input. In 2022, ShotSpotter alerts, shooting incidents, and homicides are all down in Peoria compared to 2021. 20222021. ShotSpotter Alerts: 877ShotSpotter...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Public Schools superintendent discusses how the teachers’ raises will be paid
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One of the deals in the contract between Peoria Public Schools and Peoria Federation of Teachers Local 780 is that teachers will receive a raise. The contract is for three years with a 6.5% raise in the first year and a 5.5% raise in the second and third years. The pay raise is retroactive to Aug. 1.
Ready for the Knox County Scenic Drive? Here’s 6 things to know
The season has changed, the calendar will soon flip and the leaves are starting to turn colors. That means it’s time for the Knox County Scenic Drive. The Knox County Scenic Drive gets underway Saturday and Sunday at various locations around the county. It continues the following weekend, Oct. 8 and 9. The event is a self-guided car tour, allowing you to navigate your way through the small towns of Knox County, displaying the best they have to offer.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria school board and teachers union glad to reach an agreement
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Months after negotiations began Peoria Public Schools and the Peoria Federation of Teachers Local 780 have agreed to a three year contract. “We didn’t think we were going to have to go that far to get the contract. We had not just the federal mediator, but also the strike vote. We had a big time rally, and we had a rally at the Labor Day parade,” PFT President Jeff Adkins-Dutro said.
25newsnow.com
Twin brother of Peoria’s 19th homicide victim ‘lost his other half’
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria man says he’ll never be the same again after his twin brother became Peoria’s 19th homicide victim this weekend. Xaveria Joiner says he lost his other half, his twin brother Jarvis Joiner. “It’s like half of my heart and it’s so...
Central Illinois Proud
Loving Living Local: Prairie Eye & LASIK Center
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Watch Monday’s Loving Living Local segment to learn how Prairie Eye & LASIK Center assists customers with all of their eye care needs.
Central Illinois Proud
Pet of the Week, September 28th
Meet Dolly! She’s an older pup at six years old. She’s still full of energy though and ready to get settled into her new home. You can get more information on her and other with PCAPS and the Peoria Humane Society.
aledotimesrecord.com
Police: Student, 14, videoed while changing clothes at Galesburg High School
GALESBURG — A 14-year-old told police on Friday evening that she was recorded while changing clothes at Galesburg High School. Officers responded to the girl’s residence at 7:28 p.m. where a parent told them that the two individuals had recorded the girl at the school. The parent said he does want to press charges.
Central Illinois Proud
Chestnut Health receives $430K for dental clinic
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Dental care for low-income residents will soon be available to residents in Bloomington-Normal on Medicaid. Chestnut Health Systems received a $430,000 grant from the federal government to help fund its Bloomington dental clinic. The funds are a part of Community Project Funding in U.S. Congress secured by Illinois Congressman Rodney Davis (R-IL).
25newsnow.com
The Wedding R&B Singer: KEM congratulates Peoria newlyweds during their first dance
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Former Peoria school board president Greg Wilson and his wife Kim Wilson got a special surprise Friday night at the Scottish Rite Theater. Three-time Grammy-nominated R&B singer and songwriter KEM performed during the newlywed’s first dance. Needless to say, this moment came as quite the surprise to the bride, groom and for all of their guests.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Art Guild hosts 60th Fine Art Fair
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Art Guild celebrated six decades of recognizing local and national art Sunday. The art guild hosted its 60th Fine Art Fair at the Peoria Riverfront this weekend. Hundreds came out to see the different mediums of fine art including woodwork, photography and clothing. Guests could also enjoy food, live music, and they could enter a raffle.
1470 WMBD
Social media photos show bystanders helping in arrest in South Pekin
SOUTH PEKIN, Ill. – Some bystanders are getting credited with an assist in the arrest of a man who allegedly led a Tazewell County sheriffs deputy on a chase Monday — a man who ended up being wanted on some very serious charges. A Facebook post has gone...
wcbu.org
You're invited to pull up a seat to this year's Big Table of Greater Peoria
The Big Table of Greater Peoria is returning for a third year, and organizers want you to pull up a seat. Kelly Schneider is director of programming for the CEO Council and the Young Professionals of Greater Peoria. "This isn't just another one of those things where you come in...
1470 WMBD
Landmark raises, retention bonuses in new 3-year Peoria union teacher contract
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Public Schools District 150 Board of Education members have now ratified an earlier announced collective bargaining agreement with union educators and staff in Peoria. On September 18th, Peoria Federation of Teachers Local 780 members themselves ratified the new 3-year deal. Late Monday, Peoria school board...
