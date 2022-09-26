Read full article on original website
Related
Which exercise burns the most calories?
Whether you’re burning them or consuming them, most people are aware of calories and their role in weight management, but have you ever wondered which exercise burns the most calories? Could a sweaty session on one of the best treadmills be the answer, or hitting the yoga mat for a HIIT workout? Unsurprisingly, it’s more intense workouts that use several different muscle groups that will ultimately burn more calories - like cycling - but the key is finding the right solution for you, and understanding what you’re trying to achieve.
Best Exercises for People With Chronic Pain, According to Personal Trainers
Living with chronic pain isn’t easy in any part of your life. However, the good news is you don’t have to forgo your fitness routine. In fact, by committing to a regular workout routine, you’re not only improving your health but your body will feel better too. “Exercise has been called the miracle drug because of the countless benefits to the human body and often recommended as a major component in the management of numerous disorders,” Christopher Harper, PT, DPT, OCS, tells SheKnows. “Exercise improves blood flow to the brain and feeds the growth of new blood vessels and brain cells....
4 Vitamins Doctors Swear By For Better Focus, Memory, And Energy Over 40
It’s natural to experience lower energy levels, worsening memory, and a difficulty focusing as we age. Unfortunately, our brain function tends to decline over time—but that doesn’t mean it can’t be prevented. There are several ways to keep your bran sharp over the years; one of the best ways is by ensuring you’re taking in all the essential vitamins and nutrients it needs. Sometimes that’s difficult to do through diet alone, which is where supplements come in.
The Surprising Fruit Doctors Say Boosts Collagen And Prevents Wrinkles
While aging and developing wrinkles are inevitable, your diet can still greatly impact your skin’s radiance and health at any age. As fruit is so often linked to a glowing complexion, youthful-esque skin and elasticity, we reached out to doctors, dermatologists and skincare experts for information regarding one fruit suggestion to combat aging skin. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight related to blueberries and skin health from Dr. Emmanuel Loucas, MD, Director of SINY Dermatology and assistant professor of dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, and Danuta Dudek-Pellon, PhD MSc, founder and chief chemist at beauty brand, Cotarde.
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 High-Fiber Foods That Practically Guarantee A Flat Belly–They Boost Your Metabolism!
When it comes to a healthy diet that can promote weight loss and boost metabolism, ensuring you’re eating enough fiber is essential. Not only does this important nutrient promote digestive health, keep you satiated for longer, and keep your heart healthy, but it can also help increase your metabolic rate. According to Levelshealth, “fiber promotes the production of short-chain fatty acids by the microbiome, which can improve metabolic health.” The USDA recommends a daily intake of 21-25 grams of fiber for women, but it’s always better to get a little more in whenever possible—especially if you’re trying to slim down.
10 essential home exercise products for seniors
Seniors living at home can benefit greatly from a good workout at a personal gym. These products can help your loved ones stay strong and healthy.
boxrox.com
How to Lose Belly Fat Effectively (Gone in 4 Steps)
Learn how to lose belly fat effectively with these helpful tips from Jeff at Athlean X. “If you want to see how to lose stubborn belly fat and get rid of it once and for all, then this is a video that you don’t want to miss. Here I’m going to ask you 4 tough but important questions that you will need to answer honestly. When you do however, I can promise you that you will lose your belly fat for good and never have to worry about it coming back again.”
aarp.org
How to Care for Someone With Dementia
A dementia diagnosis is the start of a journey, not the end. Sanjay Gupta, neurosurgeon and CNN chief medical correspondent, shares tips to navigate the road ahead.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
aarp.org
How Protein Timing Stops Weight Gain
Getting enough protein at each meal can be just as important as how much you eat to help you stave off weight gain and maintain muscle. Here's how to take advantage of the power of protein timing.
aarp.org
5 Signs of Dehydration
As our bodies age, our sense of thirst may not be as obvious as it once was. Here are five signs of dehydration to watch for in yourself and loved ones.
SHAPE
Deadlifts vs. Squats: Which Is Better for Lower-Body Strength?
When you want to strengthen your lower-body muscles, you've probably got questions about whether the squat or deadlift is best. Without a doubt, both compound exercises can effectively and efficiently work your leg muscles. However, the squat and deadlift target your lower body muscles to a different degree, and therefore which one you use should depend on your specific health and fitness goals.
Foods to Fight Constipation
The experts at Environmental Nutrition suggest foods to fight constipation, to keep you comfortable and avoid the serious downsides of the common gastrointestinal problem of a blocked bowel. If you’ve been feeling a little backed up, you’re not alone. Constipation is one of the leading gastrointestinal complaints in America –...
psychologytoday.com
How to Eliminate Emotional Distance in Your Relationship
A new study tries to decode “relationship jet lag” and offers insight into how couples can develop the agility to deal with it. Relationship "jet lag” is the feeling that you and your partner are traveling in different time zones and aren’t synced up. Tips for...
ohmymag.co.uk
3 proven ways to reduce risk of diabetes
Diabetes is one of the most common and dangerous chronic diseases that could lead to other conditions such as stroke and kidney failure if not managed properly. If you are above 45, are overweight or have a family history of diabetes, you’re more likely to be diagnosed with the disease. Even then, these are just risk factors; you could still prevent the disease by making certain lifestyle changes, according to the CDC.
Snacking on Walnuts May Help Add Years to Your Life: Study
Snacking on walnuts instead of biscuits or sweets may add years to your life, according to research. A handful of nuts a day reduces the risk of heart attacks, strokes, and other life-threatening conditions linked to obesity. The superfood is packed with chemicals that protect DNA by destroying reactive molecules,...
aarp.org
10-Minute All-in-One, Full-Body Workout
Mother-daughter duo Aiko Sokolowski and April Hattori lead this workout, which can improve balance and cardiovascular strength, as well as build muscle.
ajmc.com
Metabolic Syndrome Associated With Sleep Duration, Insomnia
A recent study used longitudinal data to investigate current and future risks of metabolic syndrome and its potential links with sleep duration and insomnia. Metabolic syndrome (MetS) is a disease that is diagnosed in those who have metabolic abnormalities, such as hypertension and abdominal obesity. Short and long sleep duration are known predictors of adverse medical outcomes.
Coupling weightlifting with cardio could cut early death risk in half
A new study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine found that the risk of death was 41 to 47 percent lower among individuals who achieved the weekly recommended amount of moderate to vigorous physical activity along with two weekly strength training workouts. The final analysis included responses from...
When Should You Go To The Hospital For High Blood Pressure?
High blood pressure is a major risk factor for heart disease and stroke, but its symptoms are not always obvious. Contrary to popular belief, not everyone will experience sweating, facial flushing, nosebleeds, or headaches because of this condition, says the American Heart Association (AHA). In fact, about one-third of U.S. sufferers are unaware of their problem, according to the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC). For this reason, hypertension is often referred to as a "silent killer."
morningbrew.com
Sidekick’s guide to balance: The best workday habits
OK, Sidekickers: We’re halfway through our journey to balance, and now it’s time to get to…work! You know, the other half (or three-quarters) of your life? While the definition of how and where we work has shifted dramatically over the last few years, finding balance in your career is still important. Sidekick spoke with registered dietician Dalina Soto, trainer and fitness instructor Deja Riley, and physical therapist Dr. Dan Ginader to get some insight into small but actionable habits to help you find balance in your workday.
Comments / 0