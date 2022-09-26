ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annual golf tournament coming to Ayden

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT)- Get ready to swing into fall with a special golf tournament that is being held.

On October 6, the IBXHBA 2022 Annual Fall Golf Tournament will be held at Ayden Golf and Country Club. The event will have check-in at noon and lunch as well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bj7QU_0iAfgJC700

The Tournament will have mulligans, a raffle, prizes, and more for those who enter.

The event will be at 4343 Ayden Golf Club Rd. in Ayden. For more information, click here.

