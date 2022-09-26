Read full article on original website
Eastern State Penitentiary has been called one of America's most haunted places.Sara BPhiladelphia, PA
Explainer: Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be 'best-drunk driver' is out on bail - here's what that meansVictorPhiladelphia, PA
Cricket Clinic Experience at TCSL Event - Lukens Park, Horsham - Continuing cricket traditions of PhiladelphiaSanjivi IyerHorsham, PA
Philadelphia Police Department used 'Fantasyland' Coordinates for Years until Discovered; Now they use 'Atlantic Ocean'Zack LovePhiladelphia, PA
The first union at Home Depot in the U.S. attracts nearly 300 workers in PennsylvaniaVictorPhiladelphia, PA
fox29.com
First trans-focused LGBTQ plus safe haven coming to Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A new shelter that prioritizes transgender women of color is opening in North Philadelphia at the beginning of October. The Ark of Safety LGBTQ+ Safe Haven is an 8-bed emergency shelter that will also support four permanent beds for a rapid rehousing program. The shelter, which is set to open on October 3, was founded by a trans woman who said she was inspired to open a safe haven like this because it would have helped her decades ago.
‘The devil is in the details’: Councilmember Thomas issues Philly gun violence prevention recommendations
Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. After spending the summer at “gun court,” the arraignment court where many weapons cases are heard, Philadelphia City Councilmember Isaiah Thomas took a three-pronged approach to the city’s gun violence problem: addressing systemic failures; pushing back on the perception of lawlessness; and coordinated court reform.
phillyvoice.com
Philadelphia Zoo prepares to welcome trick-or-treaters for annual family-friendly Halloween event
Kids of all ages are invited to dress in their Halloween costumes and go on a trick-or-treat safari through the Philadelphia Zoo in October. Boo at the Zoo, the zoo's annual Halloween extravaganza, takes place three weekends between Oct. 15 and Oct. 30, from 9:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. Admission to the fall-theme event is included with the purchase of a regular zoo ticket, which cost $24 for adults, or $19 for kids up to 12 years old.
phl17.com
2 teens are wanted for physically assaulting a woman, robbing her in Center City
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for two teen girls who allegedly robbed a woman in Center City on September 9, 2022. The incident happened on the 400 block of N 19th Street around 11:20 pm. According to police, a 32-year-old woman was walking along the street when two unknown...
'The birthplace of liberty is a cesspool': Crime wave sweeps 'lawless' Philadelphia with more than 750 people shot dead since Memorial Day and rampant smash-and-grabs wrecking businesses
Philadelphia residents have decried a recent spate of violent crime that has seen more than 750 people shot since the end of May, as a series of high profile incidents have rocked the crime-ridden city. Since Memorial Day, shootings and assaults in the supposed City of Brotherly Love has been...
Ghost Signs of Philadelphia: Odds and Ends in Old City
Old City is a mecca for those looking to find unique ghost signs. The 300 block of Vine Street features half a dozen signs–from the extremely faded to the faithfully repainted–transporting observant history buffs back to the heyday of hand-painted advertisements. Charles E. Brown & Co. at 313-315...
Video shows group of 100 teenagers ransacking Wawa
PHILADELPHIA — Police are searching for a group of teenagers shown on surveillance video looting a convenience store and jumping on vehicles in the parking lot. The Philadelphia Police Department released video of the suspects, seen going into a Wawa in the city’s Mayfair neighborhood after 8 p.m. Saturday. In a news release, police said that the suspects began looting the business as well as knocking down and throwing things around the store.
Temple News
Philadelphians gather to sell their home goods and vintage items
The Phila Flea Markets hosts flea markets every weekend. The event was hosted at Eastern State Penitentiary and is the largest flea market in Center City and travels to different neighborhoods every weekend. People gathered in Fairmount on Sept. 10 to sell vintage items or get rid of stuff that...
Havoc in Havertown: Police increasing patrols after groups of kids cause "ruckus"
HAVERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- It's not just happening in the city. Groups of kids are causing havoc in Havertown. They're attacking other young people for no apparent reason, and they're creating a panic in the Delaware County town.Police are fed up, saying this will not be tolerated. They're increasing their patrols to track them down.CBS Philadelphia spoke with one parent whose son was attacked. In that incident, it was 10 teens on one, them delivering blows, punches and kicks. Police are working to identify the people responsible and promise arrests will be made.Groups of teens have created panic along Darby...
Woman, minor arrested in shooting of Pa. rapper PnB Rock
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two people have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of rapper PnB Rock and Los Angeles police were searching Wednesday for a third suspect they warned should be considered armed and dangerous. The Philadelphia artist, whose real name is Rakim Allen, was gunned...
PhillyBite
Best Barn Wedding Venues in the Philadelphia Region
Philadelphia, PA - When planning your wedding, consider an outdoor ceremony and cocktail hour at one of the best barn wedding venues in the Philadelphia area. Barn on Bridge features original wood beams from 1773 and a tented Upper Garden. The historic property was once a dairy farm and can accommodate up to 200 guests. The venue can also accommodate a smaller reception in its tented space.
Brother of teen shot outside Roxborough High School speaks out: 'Worst feeling in the world'
"I was at work and got a call from my stepmom saying my little brother got shot," said Alex Torres. His little brother was among five shot outside Roxborough High School.
Philly musician Dan Rouse fell in love with music thanks to his family
Dan Rouse is a musician based in Philadelphia. At a young age, Rouse became interested in music because of the influences of his parents, and as he grew older, he started to his own sound His style is unique, and he combines gospel, R&B and soul, and adds his own flavor to the music. He first started out playing the drums, but eventually found his niche as a keyboardist.
La Michoacana in Norristown serves authentic recipes from Michoacán, Mexico
La Michoacana has been a staple in the community for nearly 25 years, serving authentic flavors of southwest Mexico.
Ransacked Philadelphia, PA, Wawa Video Shows People at Their Worst
Watching the video of teens trashing a Philadelphia Wawa over the weekend and seeing the events of the unauthorized car rally that left the city of Wildwood shaken and two dead on Saturday night has left me thinking about a quote from English writer and poet Samuel Johnson. When once...
While this firehouse for sale charmed TikTok, the inside is really eerie. Check it out
“It kinda looks like the one from the 80s ‘Ghostbusters’ movie,” one person said of the historic Philadelphia building.
Mayor Jim Kenney signs executive order banning guns from Philadelphia park facilities
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney is raising the stakes to fight Philadelphia's gun violence. Tuesday morning, he signed an executive order banning guns at city rec buildings and parks. This order comes one day after Tiffany Fletcher's funeral. She was shot in the crossfire outside a West Philly rec center and died. On Tuesday, Mayor Jim Kenney joined other city leaders at City Hall to sign an executive order meant to combat gun violence."We will not tolerate the endangerment of children and families while they are in our treasured community spaces," Kenney said. The order bans guns...
Set Sail On This Haunted Cruise In Philadelphia, PA
If you’re looking to add more Halloween adventures to your bucket list this fall, this cruise is worth checking out. Awesome Events Philly is hosting the Spirit of Philadelphia Cruise which is a super awesome haunted dinner cruise that is not taking reservations for the Halloween season. I, personally,...
Washington Examiner
In Philadelphia, the majority of hate crime victims were white people
In 2018, Joseph Messina walked outside his house and saw a racial slur spray-painted on his South Philadelphia home. "SNITCHIN A** DIE CRACKER" was what the hate-filled message read. He was 12 years old at the time. It’s the kind of horrifying situation that you never forget. It’s also the kind of situation that has come to dominate hate crimes in Philadelphia. Despite little, if any, media coverage, data show Messina was part of the racial group most victimized by hate crimes in Philadelphia: white people.
Phillymag.com
This Philly Wawa Now Closes for an Hour Each Afternoon to Avoid Students
And it's literally across the street from the local police station. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. The Philadelphia Police Department now says that the teens caught on video ransacking a Wawa store on Roosevelt Boulevard...
