Boston, MA

PopCrush

Post Malone Falls Through Hole in Stage, Reportedly Cracks Ribs During Performance: VIDEO

Post Malone took a nasty fall during a recent show and reportedly cracked multiple ribs in the process. On Sunday (Sept. 18), video surfaced from Post Malone's Twelve Carat Toothache Tour stop in St. Louis, Mo. on Sept. 17, at the Enterprise Center. During the viral clip, Post makes his way across the stage but does not notice a hole. He mistakingly steps into the hole, with his upper body and head smacking the stage with immense impact. Post wallows in pain on the stage, grabbing at his rib area. Medics and arena staff then rush over to assist him.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ETOnline.com

Post Malone Gives Update After Suffering Dramatic Fall Onstage

Post Malone is giving an update on his condition after suffering a scary fall during a show on Saturday. During the St. Louis stop of his Twelve Carat tour, the 28-year-old was performing his hit single, “Circles” when he fell in what appeared to be a hole in the middle of the stage.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Popculture

Post Malone Hospitalized, Major Concert Postponed

Rapper Post Malone canceled his scheduled concert in Boston, Massachusetts on Saturday because he needed to be hospitalized. The 27-year-old rapper shared a mournful message to fans on Instagram, explaining that he could not play through the pain anymore. He did not say whether this was related to his alarming fall at another show earlier this week.
BOSTON, MA
Billboard

Post Malone Cancels Boston Show Last Minute Due to Pain: 'We're in the Hospital'

Post Malone called off Saturday night’s concert in Boston due to pain that brought him to the hospital. “Boston, I love y’all so f—ing much,” he wrote to fans on his social media accounts on Sept. 24, just before a scheduled performance at the city’s TD Garden. “On tour, I usually wake up around 4 o’clock PM, and today I woke up to a cracking sound on the right side of my body. I felt so good last night, but today it felt so different than it has before. I’m having a very difficult time breathing, and there’s like a stabbing pain whenever I breathe or move.”
BOSTON, MA
The Hollywood Reporter

Post Malone Hospitalized for "Stabbing Pain" a Week After Stage Fall, Postpones Boston Show

Post Malone went to the hospital again Saturday after experiencing what he described on social media as difficulty breathing and stabbing pain, forcing him to postpone a scheduled show in Boston. It was the second time in about a week that he went to the hospital. He was treated for bruised ribs after falling into a hole on stage at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis last weekend.More from The Hollywood ReporterRihanna Tapped as 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show PerformerPharoah Sanders, Legendary Jazz Saxophonist, Dies at 81Super Bowl Halftime Show: Apple Music Named Presenting Sponsor of NFL Event “On tour, I usually wake up around...
BOSTON, MA
hotnewhiphop.com

Chloe Bailey Turns Heads With Blue Rhinestone Bodysuit At iHeartRadio Music Festival

Chloe Bailey loves to put on a good show. In the past, she's drawn comparisons to none other than Beyoncé, and has even gotten compliments from the legend. Bailey's performance at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas found her showing off her talent, and looks, once more. During her set, she performed several of her biggest hits while wearing a blue rhinestone bodysuit and fishnet tights in front of a packed crowd.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Post Malone
HollywoodLife

Post Malone Hospitalized After Canceling Boston Show & Having 'Difficulty Breathing'

Post Malone has been hospitalized. The rapper, 27, revealed he’s having some health challenges via Instagram after cancelling his Boston show at the TD Garden on Saturday, Sept. 24. “Boston, I love y’all so f—— much. On tour, I usually wake up about 4 o’clock PM, and today I woke up to a cracking sounds on the right side of my body,” he began in a message posted to his Twitter account. The message came just a week after he was also hospitalized in St. Louis after bruising his ribs after he fell into a hole on stage at the Enterprise Center.
BOSTON, MA
TMZ.com

Post Malone Returns to Stage After Fall, Performs in Pain

Post Malone made his grand return to the stage after being hospitalized for his hard fall ... and while he might not have performed at 100%, the crowd was lovin' every minute. The singer took the stage at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland Tuesday night ... thanking the packed crowd early on for coming out -- and repeated his explanation as to why he pulled the plug on Saturday's gig.
CLEVELAND, OH
Pitchfork

Miley Cyrus, Foo Fighters, and Def Leppard Do "Photograph" at Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in L.A.: Watch

Foo Fighters played their Inglewood tribute concert in honor of their late drummer, Taylor Hawkins, last night, welcoming guests including Miley Cyrus, Def Leppard, Dave Chappelle, and more. Below, check out Def Leppard and Cyrus’ performance of the former’s “Photograph,” as well as the band’s version of “Rock of Ages” with the Foos’ Dave Grohl, Pat Smear, and Chris Shiflett, and Weezer drummer Pat Wilson. Scroll down to see Chappelle’s revival of the “Creep” cover he played with Foo Fighters at Madison Square Garden last year.
INGLEWOOD, CA
Billboard

Post Malone & Doja Cat's 'I Like You (A Happier Song)' Hits No. 1 on Pop Airplay Chart

Post Malone‘s “I Like You (A Happier Song),” featuring Doja Cat, ascends to No. 1 on Billboard‘s Pop Airplay chart (dated Oct. 1). Each act reaches No. 1 on the ranking for the fifth time. Post Malone previously topped Pop Airplay with “Circles” (for 10 weeks in 2019-20); “Wow.” (one, 2019); “Better Now” (two, 2018); and “Psycho,” featuring Ty Dolla $ign (four, 2018).
ENTERTAINMENT
Rolling Stone

Dominic Fike Announces 'Out of Order' North American Tour

Dominic Fike has lined up a slate of 24 live shows scheduled for this winter as part of his Out of Order tour. The collection of appearances will mark the singer’s first time back on the road since expanding his audience during his stint as Elliot on the HBO Max drama series Euphoria, barring a few college campus performances. The Out of Order tour will kick off in Seattle, Washington, on Nov. 6 and stretch into the following month, wrapping on Dec. 16 in Tempe, Arizona. Fike will make stops in Vancouver, Los Angeles, Dallas, Orlando, New York, Montreal, Chicago,...
TEMPE, AZ
