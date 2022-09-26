Post Malone has been hospitalized. The rapper, 27, revealed he’s having some health challenges via Instagram after cancelling his Boston show at the TD Garden on Saturday, Sept. 24. “Boston, I love y’all so f—— much. On tour, I usually wake up about 4 o’clock PM, and today I woke up to a cracking sounds on the right side of my body,” he began in a message posted to his Twitter account. The message came just a week after he was also hospitalized in St. Louis after bruising his ribs after he fell into a hole on stage at the Enterprise Center.

BOSTON, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO