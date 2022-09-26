Read full article on original website
Post Malone Falls Through Hole in Stage, Reportedly Cracks Ribs During Performance: VIDEO
Post Malone took a nasty fall during a recent show and reportedly cracked multiple ribs in the process. On Sunday (Sept. 18), video surfaced from Post Malone's Twelve Carat Toothache Tour stop in St. Louis, Mo. on Sept. 17, at the Enterprise Center. During the viral clip, Post makes his way across the stage but does not notice a hole. He mistakingly steps into the hole, with his upper body and head smacking the stage with immense impact. Post wallows in pain on the stage, grabbing at his rib area. Medics and arena staff then rush over to assist him.
ETOnline.com
Post Malone Gives Update After Suffering Dramatic Fall Onstage
Post Malone is giving an update on his condition after suffering a scary fall during a show on Saturday. During the St. Louis stop of his Twelve Carat tour, the 28-year-old was performing his hit single, “Circles” when he fell in what appeared to be a hole in the middle of the stage.
Popculture
Post Malone Hospitalized, Major Concert Postponed
Rapper Post Malone canceled his scheduled concert in Boston, Massachusetts on Saturday because he needed to be hospitalized. The 27-year-old rapper shared a mournful message to fans on Instagram, explaining that he could not play through the pain anymore. He did not say whether this was related to his alarming fall at another show earlier this week.
thesource.com
Post Malone Cancels Boston Show Last Minute Due to Pain: ‘We’re in the Hospital’
Post Malone called off Saturday night’s concert in Boston due to pain that brought him to the hospital. “Boston, I love y’all so f—ing much,” he wrote to fans on his social media accounts on Sept. 24, just before a scheduled performance at the city’s TD Garden. “On tour, I usually wake up around 4 o’clock PM, and today I woke up to a cracking sound on the right side of my body. I felt so good last night, but today it felt so different than it has before. I’m having a very difficult time breathing, and there’s like a stabbing pain whenever I breathe or move.”
Post Malone Hospitalized for “Stabbing Pain” a Week After Stage Fall, Postpones Boston Show
Post Malone went to the hospital again Saturday after experiencing what he described on social media as difficulty breathing and stabbing pain, forcing him to postpone a scheduled show in Boston. It was the second time in about a week that he went to the hospital. He was treated for bruised ribs after falling into a hole on stage at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis last weekend.More from The Hollywood ReporterRihanna Tapped as 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show PerformerPharoah Sanders, Legendary Jazz Saxophonist, Dies at 81Super Bowl Halftime Show: Apple Music Named Presenting Sponsor of NFL Event “On tour, I usually wake up around...
hotnewhiphop.com
Post Malone Hospitalized After Canceling Boston Show & Having ‘Difficulty Breathing’
Post Malone has been hospitalized. The rapper, 27, revealed he’s having some health challenges via Instagram after cancelling his Boston show at the TD Garden on Saturday, Sept. 24. “Boston, I love y’all so f—— much. On tour, I usually wake up about 4 o’clock PM, and today I woke up to a cracking sounds on the right side of my body,” he began in a message posted to his Twitter account. The message came just a week after he was also hospitalized in St. Louis after bruising his ribs after he fell into a hole on stage at the Enterprise Center.
TMZ.com
Post Malone Returns to Stage After Fall, Performs in Pain
Post Malone made his grand return to the stage after being hospitalized for his hard fall ... and while he might not have performed at 100%, the crowd was lovin' every minute. The singer took the stage at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland Tuesday night ... thanking the packed crowd early on for coming out -- and repeated his explanation as to why he pulled the plug on Saturday's gig.
Billboard
TMZ.com
