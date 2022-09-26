ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

JAY-Z and Roc Nation Congratulate Rihanna Ahead of Super Bowl Halftime Show

JAY-Z is giving flowers to his global star Rihanna ahead of her performance at the Superbowl 56 Halftime Show. Hov recognized the billionaire entrepreneur for her successful career and how far she’s come calling her “a generational talent and woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn.”
GLENDALE, AZ
HollywoodLife

Rihanna Spotted In 1st Photos Since Announcing Super Bowl Halftime Show, With Giant Chanel Bag

Will Rihanna’s fans get her long-awaited ninth album and a jaw-dropping Super Bowl performance? Shortly after Rihanna, 34, and the NFL confirmed that she would headline Super Bowl LVII’s Halftime Show, the “Work” singer visited a recording studio, hinting that she might be putting the finishing touches on her anticipated follow-up to 2016’s Anti. With a giant purple Chanel bag in hand, Rih made her way into the recording facility on Monday (Sept. 26), dressing casually for the trip. She rocked an oversized black jacket, a shirt with a vivid print on the front, a pair of gray Adidas, and her trademark cool demeanor.
LOS ANGELES, CA
defpen

Symba Recruits Pusha T, Roddy Ricch & More For ‘Results Take Time’

Symba is only hours away from releasing one of his most highly anticipated projects, Results Take Time. This Friday, the California native will tap in with DJ Drama, Pusha T, Key Glock, 2 Chainz and Roddy Ricch for his latest project. Not to be forgotten, the 16-track LP will feature contributions from RMR, Fridayy, Kali, Rayven Tyler and IIAN RICH.
MUSIC
defpen

Lil’ Baby To Receive Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award

Lil’ Baby will receive the Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award at the second annual Music In Action Awards Gala on September 22, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. “We are pleased to announce the recipient of our Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award. Lil’ Baby is being honored for his ongoing commitment to racial and social justice,” the Black Music Action Coalition tweeted.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
defpen

Symba Releases ‘Results Take Time’

Symba is the latest artist to deliver a Gangsta Grillz mixtape. Alongside DJ Drama, the California native has released a new project called Results Take Time. Roddy Ricch, Pusha T, Key Glock and 2 Chainz join DJ Drama as key collaborators on this effort. Also, RMR, Kali and a few other rising talents showcase their talents along the way.
CALIFORNIA STATE
hiphop-n-more.com

Dr. Dre Reacts to Rihanna Headlining Super Bowl Halftime Show; Shares Advice

Fans are celebrating in joy seeing Rihanna as the confirmed headliner of the Super Bowl Halftime show in Feb. 2023. “Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn. A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment,” said Jay-Z whose company Roc Nation oversees the music department for the show.
FOOTBALL
defpen

Beyoncé Rumored To Begin Touring In Summer 2023

This summer, there has been no shortage of major artists hitting the road for world tours. Bad Bunny just sold out Yankee Stadium, Harry Styles put on 15 shows at Madison Square Garden and Kendrick Lamar is bringing the pgLang from city to city around the world. Not to mention, The Weeknd has been selling out entire stadiums in support of Dawn FM. With all the great shows that have taken place this year, Beyoncé plans to take things to a new level in 2023.
CELEBRITIES
New York City, NY
Online lifestyle magazine for music, sports, fashion, movies, tv food, tech, travel, & more.

