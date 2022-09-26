Read full article on original website
Man charged with 5th DUI after crashing into tree on I-24 in Smyrna
A man is being charged with his fifth DUI after officials say he crashed into a tree early Tuesday morning on Interstate 24 in Smyrna.
WSMV
THP: One dead in Monday night crash
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Highway Patrol officials began investigating a fatal crash Monday night. Williamson County Sheriff officials said on twitter that Murfreesboro Road west of Trinity Road is closed in both directions as they investigate a fatal traffic accident. THP has taken over the investigation and said drivers...
Atleast 1 Killed In A Fatal Accident In Franklin (Franklin, TN)
The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported a fatal crash on Monday night in Franklin. According to the Williamson County Sheriff official’s social media handle, the crash happened on Murfreesboro Road west of Trinity [..]
Summertown woman killed in single-vehicle crash
A woman died in a crash just after 4 p.m. Sunday on Railroad Bed Pike in Summertown, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol and Tennessee River Valley News.
Limestone County resident: New homes to overcrowd 1-lane road
ATHENS — A resident on a narrow Limestone County road worries new homes approved in the neighborhood will create traffic hazards, but a county official said options for improving Bluebird Lane are limited and under current regulations the county would not accept responsibility for substandard roads.
3 People Killed After Multi-Vehicle Accident In Chapel Hill (Chapel Hill, TN)
Official reports state that 3 people were killed on Saturday after a train crashed into a vehicle in Marshall County. The victims, authorities announced, were 22-year-old Duvraska Coronado, 22 Magyory Coronado, 26 and Welengang Coronado, 29. All 3 [..]
WSMV
One dead after vehicle rollover into creek in Lawrence County
WESTPOINT, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person is confirmed dead after a vehicle crashed into a creek in Lawrence County. 33-year-old Christopher Anderson, of St. Joseph, crashed his Dodge Dakota into a creek off Bluff Road and Busby Road. According to a preliminary report, Anderson failed to make a left curve...
Tennessee man charged with setting mother’s Florence home on fire
A Lawrenceburg, Tennessee man is facing multiple charges after authorities say he set part of his mother's Florence house on fire.
Man killed after crash into Lawrence County creek
A 33-year-old man died Sunday after he crashed into a creek in Lawrence County.
WSMV
Truck crashes, crushes tortilla chips across Tennessee highway
MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) – Tortilla chips covered a highway in Maury County this weekend after a semi-truck carrying them flipped over. The Maury County Fire Department responded to the crash on Saturday. The truck driver was injured in the crash but is expected to be OK. Photos show...
Cocaine seized, 2 men arrested after deputy finds box truck parked in middle of Williamson County road
A Williamson County deputy pulls up on a suspicious situation in the middle of Hillsboro Road and Berry's Chapel. It soon turns into a cocaine investigation and two men behind bars.
WSMV
Lawrence County man dies in motorcycle accident, struck by a buzzard
LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (WSMV) - Karl Tillar, 41, of Lawrenceburg, died in a single motorcycle accident that happened at approximately 3 p.m. this Thursday. According to a preliminary report by Tennessee Highway Patrol, Tillar was traveling northbound on Red Hill Center Road when he was struck in the head by a buzzard. Tillar lost control of the motorcycle and traveled off the right side of the road.
WAFF
Tennessee man arrested for arson in Florence
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Lawrenceburg, Tennessee man was arrested Sept. 24 for setting his mother’s patio on fire while she was inside the home. Jan Morse, the mother of David Demarest, told deputies with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office on the scene that Demarest was standing on the back porch with a pitchfork.
WAFF
Multiple fire departments respond to home fire in Toney
TONEY, Ala. (WAFF) - At least five fire departments responded to the scene of a fire in Toney Wednesday morning. The fire was located on Planters Rd. in Toney and neighbors reported seeing explosions on the scene but the Hazel Green Fire Department reports that it did not see any explosions.
1 killed in pedestrian crash on Main Street in East Nashville
One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash late Monday night in East Nashville.
radio7media.com
Three Siblings Died in Train Collision in Marshall County
ACCORDING TO MEDIA SOURCES THREE SIBILINGS DIED AFTER THEIR CAR WAS HIT BY A TRAIN IN MARSHALL COUNTY. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROLS INITIAL REPORTS INDICATES THAT DUVRASKA CORONADO,22, MAGYORY CORONADO 26 AND WELENGANG CORONADO,29 ALL OF NASHVILLE WERE DRIVING A TOYOTA COROLLA WESTBOUND AND WERE HIT BY A SOUTHBOUND TRAIN WHEN THE CAR CROSSED THE RAILROAD TRACKS. A GOFUNDME HAS BEEN SET UP FOR THE VICITMS.
WSMV
3 killed in train vs. vehicle crash in Chapel Hill
CHAPEL HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three people were killed on Saturday after a train crashed into a vehicle in Marshall County. 22-year-old Duvraska Coronado, 26-year-old Magyory Coronado and 29-year-old Welengang Coronado, all of Nashville were killed. According to a GoFundMe set up by the boyfriend of Duvraska, the three killed...
WAFF
Motorcyclist flown to Huntsville Hospital following crash
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On Sunday, a motorcyclist in Decatur was taken to Huntsville Hospital by helicopter after a crash. According to the Decatur Police Department, the motorcyclist crashed around 4:45 p.m. on Church St. near Somerville Rd. It was a single-vehicle crash and Decatur Police determined that the motorcyclist...
fox17.com
Giles County man arrested for allegedly re-selling Percocet using TennCare benefits
GILES COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Pulaski, Tennessee man is charged with two counts of TennCare fraud for allegedly re-selling pills he secured using the Medicaid program's healthcare insurance benefits. Investigators alleged that Timothy Green, 58, used TennCare benefits to pay for medical visits which resulted in prescriptions for...
Triple fatal crash shines light on dangerous Marshall County railroad crossing
A tragic triple fatality crash with a train is drawing awareness to an ongoing concern in Chapel Hill.
