Gov. McMaster Comment On Impact Of Hurricane Ian On S.C.
Governor McMaster and state emergency management leaders met yesterday to discuss Hurricane Ian and how it will affect South Carolina. Ian will move through Florida, and is expected to weaken as it makes it’s way to the Carolinas. McMaster stated we are fully prepared for the inclement weather and said that the storm is being carefully monitored as they work close with emergency managers on the local level. He explained that the storm is not just a Coastal threat and the impacts will be felt throughout South Carolina. It is advised for people living in low lying or Coastal areas to have a plan in place before the storm arrives. It was stated that the focus should not be on the category of the storm itself but the forecast and the impact.
Largest dogfighting ring in South Carolina history busted: What's next for the dogs?
21 people have been arrested in the biggest dog fighting bust in South Carolina's history. So, what's next for the more than 300 dogs recovered?
Hurricane Ian's second expected GA/SC landfall
After making landfall on Florida’s Gulf Coast sometime Wednesday evening, Hurricane Ian is expected to make a second landfall, likely between Savannah and Charleston. The storm will bring heavy rain and gusty winds to South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia by Friday.
Greg Gets the Details on the South Carolina Youth Challenge Academy
LaToya Reed, the Director of the South Carolina National Guard Youth Challenge Academy and 1st Class Sgt. Dylan Smith visited the Carolina AM set to talk about the South Carolina Youth Challenge Academy located right outside of Columbia, SC. The South Carolina Youth Challenge Academy was established in 1998 as...
South Carolina One of the Most Expensive States to Eat Out In
Do you enjoy a home-cooked meal? I know I do. Earlier this year, I made it a goal of mine to cut back on eating out. Not only did I want to save some money, but I also wanted to be able to become a bit healthier. I work out 4-6 days a week and eating out was becoming distracting. It was keeping my body from fully transforming the way I wanted. So, now I balance my eating out and cooking. Sunday-Thursday, I cook. Friday and Saturday, I splurge. Seeing the difference in my body, and also my pockets is really paying off. But, how much money am I really saving by cooking so much?
This Is The Most Popular Beer In South Carolina
TopAgency found the most popular beer brand in each state, including this brew for South Carolina.
Gov. McMaster tells South Carolinians to be prepared for Hurricane Ian’s impacts on state
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster and state emergency leaders on Tuesday encouraged South Carolinians from the coast to the upstate to be prepared for impacts from Hurricane Ian. “We are fully prepared for whatever comes,” said Gov. McMaster. “We’ve been through a lot of hurricanes and tornadoes and other storms together.” The governor […]
Ian Transforms Into A Hurricane, Florida Prepares
Ian transformed into a major hurricane just before hitting Western Cuba. The storm is expected to continue strengthening over the island on a path for the waters of the Gulf of Mexico with Florida’s West Coast in its path later in the week. Mandatory evacuations have been ordered in low lying areas around Tampa Bay, meanwhile other areas have been advised to evacuate voluntarily. Hurricane Ian has been forecasted to grow stronger with winds of 140mph before striking Florida. Governor Ron DeSantis said the state suspended tolls around the Tampa Bay area and mobilized 5,000 national guard troops as well as another 2,000 from other states are on stand by. 27,000 power restoration personnel have also been put on stand by to help with the aftermath. DeSantis has declared a state of emergency and urges residents to prepare for heavy impact.
South Carolina woman wins twice on lottery ticket
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A Charleston woman won big – twice – while playing the South Carolina Education Lottery. State lottery officials said the lucky player purchased a winning Palmetto Cash 5 ticket from the Circle K on Meeting Street for the Sept. 5 drawing. “On one row she matched all five numbers to win […]
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in South Carolina
If you happen to live in South Carolina or you plan on traveling there soon, you are definitely in the right place because I have put together a list of three beautiful places in South Carolina that you should absolutely visit them if you haven't already. Curious to see what made it on the list? Here they are.
Alligator attacks have increased across South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Newly acquired data from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources suggests there has been an increase in the number of alligator encounters in the Palmetto State. (Video above Alligator on Folly Beach) Since 2000, there have been 22 alligator attacks in the state. Seven of...
Major Hurricane Ian will dump heavy rains on South Carolina
Horry County can expect huge rains from Ian starting Friday, September 30th. Areas that have a history of local flooding, including Socastee S.C. and Longs S.C. should prepare in advance. The National Hurricane Center has issued a warning for residents living in the Fort Myers to Tampa Bay regions of...
Solar in South Carolina – What Consumers Need to Know
The passage of the SC Energy Freedom Act means big opportunities for the future of solar energy in South Carolina. Through the provisions in this legislation, more homeowners and businesses will be able to take advantage of this renewable and clean energy source. In many instances, solar energy has the...
Joe Cunningham Receives South Carolina Education Association Endorsement in Governor’s Race
Democratic nominee for Governor Joe Cunningham today announced that he has accepted the endorsement of the South Carolina Education Association (The SCEA). Joined by The SCEA representatives and county leaders at a press conference in Columbia, Cunningham formally accepted the endorsement and spoke about his plan to improve South Carolina’s education system.
Traffic Relief Is A Step Closer For South Carolina Commuters
The nightmare interchange at I-77 and Carowinds Boulevard is one step closer to expansion thanks to a recent decision by South Carolina officials. According to the Charlotte Observer, the South Carolina Infrastructure Bank has given the green light to $64 million for improvements to the interchange near the NC/SC state line. The area is frequently congested, especially during rush-hour commutes.
Gov. Henry McMaster in Aiken: Critical race theory has no place in South Carolina
S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster said Tuesday afternoon that there's no place for critical race theory in South Carolina's schools. McMaster, a Republican who has been the state's governor since 2017, addressed critical race theory Tuesday afternoon at the monthly meeting of the Aiken Republican Club. Critical race theory is defined...
North Carolina woman celebrates $3 million scratch-off win
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Elizabeth Rathburn, of Candler, North Carolina, bought a $30 scratch-off and won a $3 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Rathburn bought her winning Fabulous Fortune ticket from Boone’s Convenience Corner on Smoky Park Highway in Candler. When Rathburn arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect […]
Into the light: the electrification of rural South Carolina
Early in the twentieth century, for-profit companies such as Duke Power and South Carolina Electric and Gas brought electricity to populous cities and towns across South Carolina, while rural areas remained in the dark. It was not until the advent of publicly owned electric cooperatives in the 1930s that the South Carolina countryside was gradually introduced to the conveniences of life with electricity. Today, electric cooperatives serve more than a quarter of South Carolina's citizens and more than seventy percent of the state's land area.
Heritage Pools becomes the first Master Pool Builder and Design Professional in South Carolina
Heritage Pools is excited to announce that they have achieved the first Master Pool Builder and Design Professional in South Carolina. This designation, awarded by the Pool & Hot Tub Alliance (PHTA), signifies that Heritage Pools is an elite professional who has demonstrated quality, professionalism, ethics, and business prowess. A...
Biggest takedown of a dogfighting operation in South Carolina happened this weekend, officials say
COLUMBIA, S.C. — What is believed to be the biggest takedown of a dogfighting operation in South Carolina took place this weekend, according to federal and state officials. Authorities say a joint team of more than 60 federal and state law enforcement officers executed nearly two dozen warrants for various properties in the Midlands area.
