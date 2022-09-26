Governor McMaster and state emergency management leaders met yesterday to discuss Hurricane Ian and how it will affect South Carolina. Ian will move through Florida, and is expected to weaken as it makes it’s way to the Carolinas. McMaster stated we are fully prepared for the inclement weather and said that the storm is being carefully monitored as they work close with emergency managers on the local level. He explained that the storm is not just a Coastal threat and the impacts will be felt throughout South Carolina. It is advised for people living in low lying or Coastal areas to have a plan in place before the storm arrives. It was stated that the focus should not be on the category of the storm itself but the forecast and the impact.

