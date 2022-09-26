Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
14news.com
Homeless assistance groups prepare for cold weather
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With cold weather approaching, homeless assistance groups are preparing for increased need in the homeless community. At United Caring Services, they always need to stock up early. “We’re starting to get the word out to stock up on things we need, whether it’s hats and scarves...
14news.com
Castle High School band half pot reaches $60k
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - The Castle High School band half pot keeps increasing. Castle High School Band Boosters are hosting a half pot to raise money for various band expenses. Officials with the booster club say there’s over 200 students in the band this year. Right now, the total amount...
wevv.com
Pickle & Pumpkin Festival returning to The Cottage in Owensboro
The Cottage in Owensboro is preparing to host their annual Pumpkin and Pickle Festival this weekend. The event takes place both Saturday and Sunday from 9:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. The festival offers pickle inspired delicacies, vendors, and family fun. You can sign up for their event through their Facebook...
14news.com
Participants excited for 101st West Side Nut Club Fall Festival
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The highly anticipated West Side Nut Club Fall Festival is rapidly approaching and participants are sharing their excitement. Participating community members, churches and nonprofits are looking forward to the Tri-State’s largest street festival. West Side Nut Club officials said on Monday that there will be...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Firefighters dispatched to fire on Mulberry
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville-Vanderburgh Central Dispatch says firefighters responded to a house fire on the 1000 block of Mulberry Street. We’re told shortly before 9 o’clock on Tuesday night, crews were responding to a call on Highway 41 when they were rerouted to the house fire soon after. We have a crew on the […]
Thousands raised during shoebox ministry in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — For such a small congregation, Henderson General Baptist Church sure has a whole lot of heart. This year they set their goals high to touch the lives of children all across the globe. Church members filled shoeboxes full of useful items for Operation Christmas Child. We’re told they set and reached […]
New Evansville Mobile Food Market Seeks To Provide Affordable Healthy Groceries to Underserved Areas
A Food Desert an area in where it's difficult to buy affordable or good-quality fresh food. Did you know that 40% of our neighborhoods right here in Evansville, Indiana are in food deserts meaning they do not have access to fresh foods. That is a statistic that community leaders and nonprofit organizations have been trying to remedy for years. Now, we have an amazing new way to help get fresh food to our underserved areas in Evansville.
14news.com
Greenville & Henderson Community College among those getting state money for development
KENTUCKY, Ind. (WFIE) - Some money has been awarded to area communities through Kentucky’s Economic Development Assistance Program. Leaders say more than $387,000 will be used to improve the Greenville’s wastewater treatment plant to create capacity for future economic development. They say more than $650,000 is going to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTVW
Abandoned dog finds fur-ever home in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- What happened to Sable the dog sickened Chris Bastain. So naturally, just days after the dog was dumped at Salvage Candy on Evansville’s far south side- Bastain has given Sable a stable, and loving home. Bastain says he found the dog limping, showing signs of malnutrition,...
wevv.com
Evansville animal rescue taking in Florida dogs ahead of hurricane, in emergency need of fosters
A local animal rescue is sending out an emergency request for fosters to the community. It Takes a Village No-Kill Rescue, which operates locations in Vanderburgh County and Spencer County said Tuesday that emergency fosters were needed. Officials at ITV say the request is an attempt to help dogs that...
Rabies vaccine clinic coming to Legion Park, Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Daviess County Animal Care & Control is partnering with the Green River District Health Department for a rabies vaccine clinic on September 29. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Legion Park in Owensboro. Legion Park is located at 3047 Legion Park Drive, and animals must be kept […]
Water with an “earthy taste” causing concerns in Madisonville
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Madisonville city officials say they have received several customer concerns about the drinking water having an earthy taste. Officials say they have conducted multiple tests at various locations verifying that the water is safe to drink, and is not harmful. Madisonville city officials say this condition is due to the rapidly […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
All Paws On Deck – Indiana Canine Rescue Needs Emergency Fosters To Make Room For Hurricane Dogs
If you have never lived in Florida, and faced hurricane or even tropical storm winds, let me tell you it is scary. My family and I lived in Tallahassee, Florida during a tropical storm, and that it something that I do not want to experience ever again. Now, think about...
14news.com
EPD officers and K-9′s participate in 2022 USPCA National Trials
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police officers, including the four legged ones, were in Valdosta, Georgia for the 2022 USPCA National Trials. According to a press release, K-9 teams competed in obedience, agility, suspect search, evidence search, and apprehension work against the very best in the nation. Officer Reidford and...
WKDQ
Popular Pizza Restaurant Closing Soon in Owensboro, Kentucky
For nearly four years, Y NOT Pizza and Wings has been a staple for delicious pizza in Owensboro. In a sign of the times, the restaurant announced it'll be serving its last pies and wings on Friday. Y NOT Pizza and Wings opened with much fanfare in 2018. On February...
Local pizza place closing on Owensboro’s east side
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — A pizza place that has served Owensboro for nearly four years will be closing its doors before the month ends. Y-Not Pizza and Wings made the announcement over the weekend. “This is unfortunate to post, but at 8pm on Friday 9/30, Y-Not will be closing its doors permanently,” said business owners […]
14news.com
Semi hit by train in Webster Co.
WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A railroad crossing in Webster County is closed while repairs are made after deputies say a train hit a semi. They say it happened around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday at the entrance to the Sebree Springs Park off 41 South. Officers say the semi driver, of...
DSM invests in Evansville facility, celebrates grand opening
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A big party celebrated the completion of a plastics plant in Evansville. DSM Engineering Materials showed off a multi-million dollar expansion to its plastics plant on Mill Road. Company officials said construction began and ended during the pandemic, and they took the best features from building factories around the world to […]
witzamfm.com
Jasper Business Closing on October 15th
Jasper- One of Jasper’s businesses will be ceasing operations next month. Azura Café made the announcement on the companies Facebook page. According to the post, the business claims they have been “Operating short-handed for quite some time and have found it extremely challenging to find qualified individuals to fill our open positions.”
14news.com
Vanderburgh Co. Dispatch recognized as Dispatchers of the Year
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Vanderburgh County Central Dispatch was awarded and recognized as Dispatchers of the Year. According to its Facebook page, the Indiana Fire Chiefs Association gave out the award at a ceremony in Indianapolis on Friday night. LT Ryan Bosecker with Scott Township fire & EMS received...
Comments / 0