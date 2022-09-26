ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, TN

WSMV

THP: One dead in Monday night crash

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Highway Patrol officials began investigating a fatal crash Monday night. Williamson County Sheriff officials said on twitter that Murfreesboro Road west of Trinity Road is closed in both directions as they investigate a fatal traffic accident. THP has taken over the investigation and said drivers...
WSMV

One dead after vehicle rollover into creek in Lawrence County

WESTPOINT, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person is confirmed dead after a vehicle crashed into a creek in Lawrence County. 33-year-old Christopher Anderson, of St. Joseph, crashed his Dodge Dakota into a creek off Bluff Road and Busby Road. According to a preliminary report, Anderson failed to make a left curve...
radio7media.com

Suspicious Person Arrested in Lawrence County Sunday

AN ARRIEST WAS MADE OVER THE WEEKEND AFTER LAWRENCE COUNTY DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO A SUSPICIOUS PERSON ON BUFFALO ROAD. ACCORDING TO REPORTS THE INCIDENT OCCURRED ON SUNDAY EVENING AROUND 8 PM. A FEMALE HAD WALKED ONTO PROPERTY AND ASKED THE HOMEOWNER WHERE BUFFALO ROAD WAS. UPON ARRIVAL DEPUTIES MADE CONTACT WITH THE FEMALE WHO APPEARED JITTERY, HAD JERKING SUDDEN MOVEMENTS AND SPOKE QUICKLY WHIL UNABLE TO MAKE COMPLETE COHERENT SENTENCE. THE FEMALE ADVISED THE LAST TIME SHE HAD TAKEN METHAMPHETAMINE WAS ON A COUPLE OF DAYS AGO WHEN SHE GOT OUT OF REHAB. THE FEMALE WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY FOR PUBLIC INTOXICATION FOR BEGIN A DANGER TO HERSELF, OTHERS AND FOR BEING A NUISANCE TO THE GENERAL PUBLIC.
WSMV

Lawrence County man dies in motorcycle accident, struck by a buzzard

LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (WSMV) - Karl Tillar, 41, of Lawrenceburg, died in a single motorcycle accident that happened at approximately 3 p.m. this Thursday. According to a preliminary report by Tennessee Highway Patrol, Tillar was traveling northbound on Red Hill Center Road when he was struck in the head by a buzzard. Tillar lost control of the motorcycle and traveled off the right side of the road.
WSMV

3 killed in train vs. vehicle crash in Chapel Hill

CHAPEL HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three people were killed on Saturday after a train crashed into a vehicle in Marshall County. 22-year-old Duvraska Coronado, 26-year-old Magyory Coronado and 29-year-old Welengang Coronado, all of Nashville were killed. According to a GoFundMe set up by the boyfriend of Duvraska, the three killed...
WAFF

Multiple fire departments respond to home fire in Toney

TONEY, Ala. (WAFF) - At least five fire departments responded to the scene of a fire in Toney Wednesday morning. The fire was located on Planters Rd. in Toney and neighbors reported seeing explosions on the scene but the Hazel Green Fire Department reports that it did not see any explosions.
radio7media.com

Three Siblings Died in Train Collision in Marshall County

ACCORDING TO MEDIA SOURCES THREE SIBILINGS DIED AFTER THEIR CAR WAS HIT BY A TRAIN IN MARSHALL COUNTY. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROLS INITIAL REPORTS INDICATES THAT DUVRASKA CORONADO,22, MAGYORY CORONADO 26 AND WELENGANG CORONADO,29 ALL OF NASHVILLE WERE DRIVING A TOYOTA COROLLA WESTBOUND AND WERE HIT BY A SOUTHBOUND TRAIN WHEN THE CAR CROSSED THE RAILROAD TRACKS. A GOFUNDME HAS BEEN SET UP FOR THE VICITMS.
WAFF

Motorcyclist flown to Huntsville Hospital following crash

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On Sunday, a motorcyclist in Decatur was taken to Huntsville Hospital by helicopter after a crash. According to the Decatur Police Department, the motorcyclist crashed around 4:45 p.m. on Church St. near Somerville Rd. It was a single-vehicle crash and Decatur Police determined that the motorcyclist...
radio7media.com

Maury County Sheriff's Department Night Against Crime

THE MAURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT NIGHT AGAINST CRIME WILL BE HELD THURSDAY AT THE CULLEOKA BALL FIELDS. THIS IS OPPORTUNITY TO MEET FIRST RESPONDERS AND SEE THE EQUIPMENT AND TOOLS THEY USE, TO EDUCATE YOURSELF ON CURRENT CRIME AND DRUG TRENDS AND LEARN HOW TO START A NEIGHBORHOOD WATCH GROUP AND TO LEARN ABOUT THE DEPUTY PROJECT. THERE WILL BE KIDS ACITIVITES, FREE HOT DOGS AND DRINKS. THE EVENT IS FROM 5 TO 8.
WAFF

Tennessee man arrested for arson in Florence

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Lawrenceburg, Tennessee man was arrested Sept. 24 for setting his mother’s patio on fire while she was inside the home. Jan Morse, the mother of David Demarest, told deputies with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office on the scene that Demarest was standing on the back porch with a pitchfork.
