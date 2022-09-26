AN ARRIEST WAS MADE OVER THE WEEKEND AFTER LAWRENCE COUNTY DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO A SUSPICIOUS PERSON ON BUFFALO ROAD. ACCORDING TO REPORTS THE INCIDENT OCCURRED ON SUNDAY EVENING AROUND 8 PM. A FEMALE HAD WALKED ONTO PROPERTY AND ASKED THE HOMEOWNER WHERE BUFFALO ROAD WAS. UPON ARRIVAL DEPUTIES MADE CONTACT WITH THE FEMALE WHO APPEARED JITTERY, HAD JERKING SUDDEN MOVEMENTS AND SPOKE QUICKLY WHIL UNABLE TO MAKE COMPLETE COHERENT SENTENCE. THE FEMALE ADVISED THE LAST TIME SHE HAD TAKEN METHAMPHETAMINE WAS ON A COUPLE OF DAYS AGO WHEN SHE GOT OUT OF REHAB. THE FEMALE WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY FOR PUBLIC INTOXICATION FOR BEGIN A DANGER TO HERSELF, OTHERS AND FOR BEING A NUISANCE TO THE GENERAL PUBLIC.

LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO