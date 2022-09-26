Read full article on original website
WSMV
THP: One dead in Monday night crash
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Highway Patrol officials began investigating a fatal crash Monday night. Williamson County Sheriff officials said on twitter that Murfreesboro Road west of Trinity Road is closed in both directions as they investigate a fatal traffic accident. THP has taken over the investigation and said drivers...
WSMV
One dead after vehicle rollover into creek in Lawrence County
WESTPOINT, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person is confirmed dead after a vehicle crashed into a creek in Lawrence County. 33-year-old Christopher Anderson, of St. Joseph, crashed his Dodge Dakota into a creek off Bluff Road and Busby Road. According to a preliminary report, Anderson failed to make a left curve...
radio7media.com
Suspicious Person Arrested in Lawrence County Sunday
AN ARRIEST WAS MADE OVER THE WEEKEND AFTER LAWRENCE COUNTY DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO A SUSPICIOUS PERSON ON BUFFALO ROAD. ACCORDING TO REPORTS THE INCIDENT OCCURRED ON SUNDAY EVENING AROUND 8 PM. A FEMALE HAD WALKED ONTO PROPERTY AND ASKED THE HOMEOWNER WHERE BUFFALO ROAD WAS. UPON ARRIVAL DEPUTIES MADE CONTACT WITH THE FEMALE WHO APPEARED JITTERY, HAD JERKING SUDDEN MOVEMENTS AND SPOKE QUICKLY WHIL UNABLE TO MAKE COMPLETE COHERENT SENTENCE. THE FEMALE ADVISED THE LAST TIME SHE HAD TAKEN METHAMPHETAMINE WAS ON A COUPLE OF DAYS AGO WHEN SHE GOT OUT OF REHAB. THE FEMALE WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY FOR PUBLIC INTOXICATION FOR BEGIN A DANGER TO HERSELF, OTHERS AND FOR BEING A NUISANCE TO THE GENERAL PUBLIC.
Man killed after crash into Lawrence County creek
A 33-year-old man died Sunday after he crashed into a creek in Lawrence County.
Limestone County resident: New homes to overcrowd 1-lane road
ATHENS — A resident on a narrow Limestone County road worries new homes approved in the neighborhood will create traffic hazards, but a county official said options for improving Bluebird Lane are limited and under current regulations the county would not accept responsibility for substandard roads.
Summertown woman killed in single-vehicle crash
A woman died in a crash just after 4 p.m. Sunday on Railroad Bed Pike in Summertown, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol and Tennessee River Valley News.
Cocaine seized, 2 men arrested after deputy finds box truck parked in middle of Williamson County road
A Williamson County deputy pulls up on a suspicious situation in the middle of Hillsboro Road and Berry's Chapel. It soon turns into a cocaine investigation and two men behind bars.
3 people injured in Beltline Road wreck Monday afternoon
Three people were injured in the wreck Monday afternoon at Beltline Road and Spring Avenue that Decatur police said involved five vehicles. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
WSMV
Lawrence County man dies in motorcycle accident, struck by a buzzard
LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (WSMV) - Karl Tillar, 41, of Lawrenceburg, died in a single motorcycle accident that happened at approximately 3 p.m. this Thursday. According to a preliminary report by Tennessee Highway Patrol, Tillar was traveling northbound on Red Hill Center Road when he was struck in the head by a buzzard. Tillar lost control of the motorcycle and traveled off the right side of the road.
fox17.com
Tractor trailer crashes in Maury County, blocking road with tortilla chips
MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Maury County Fire Department responded to a overturned 18 wheeler carrying thousands of bags of tortilla chips on Saturday. The street was littered with tortilla chips, blocking both lanes of road. The driver sustained minor injuries and is expected to fully recover. Download...
Convicted felon charged with attempted homicide after shooting man twice on Briley Parkway
A man is facing attempted criminal homicide charges after police say he shot another man twice on Briley Parkway.
Tennessee man charged with setting mother’s Florence home on fire
A Lawrenceburg, Tennessee man is facing multiple charges after authorities say he set part of his mother's Florence house on fire.
Triple fatal crash shines light on dangerous Marshall County railroad crossing
A tragic triple fatality crash with a train is drawing awareness to an ongoing concern in Chapel Hill.
WSMV
3 killed in train vs. vehicle crash in Chapel Hill
CHAPEL HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three people were killed on Saturday after a train crashed into a vehicle in Marshall County. 22-year-old Duvraska Coronado, 26-year-old Magyory Coronado and 29-year-old Welengang Coronado, all of Nashville were killed. According to a GoFundMe set up by the boyfriend of Duvraska, the three killed...
WAFF
Multiple fire departments respond to home fire in Toney
TONEY, Ala. (WAFF) - At least five fire departments responded to the scene of a fire in Toney Wednesday morning. The fire was located on Planters Rd. in Toney and neighbors reported seeing explosions on the scene but the Hazel Green Fire Department reports that it did not see any explosions.
radio7media.com
Three Siblings Died in Train Collision in Marshall County
ACCORDING TO MEDIA SOURCES THREE SIBILINGS DIED AFTER THEIR CAR WAS HIT BY A TRAIN IN MARSHALL COUNTY. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROLS INITIAL REPORTS INDICATES THAT DUVRASKA CORONADO,22, MAGYORY CORONADO 26 AND WELENGANG CORONADO,29 ALL OF NASHVILLE WERE DRIVING A TOYOTA COROLLA WESTBOUND AND WERE HIT BY A SOUTHBOUND TRAIN WHEN THE CAR CROSSED THE RAILROAD TRACKS. A GOFUNDME HAS BEEN SET UP FOR THE VICITMS.
WAFF
Motorcyclist flown to Huntsville Hospital following crash
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On Sunday, a motorcyclist in Decatur was taken to Huntsville Hospital by helicopter after a crash. According to the Decatur Police Department, the motorcyclist crashed around 4:45 p.m. on Church St. near Somerville Rd. It was a single-vehicle crash and Decatur Police determined that the motorcyclist...
radio7media.com
Maury County Sheriff's Department Night Against Crime
THE MAURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT NIGHT AGAINST CRIME WILL BE HELD THURSDAY AT THE CULLEOKA BALL FIELDS. THIS IS OPPORTUNITY TO MEET FIRST RESPONDERS AND SEE THE EQUIPMENT AND TOOLS THEY USE, TO EDUCATE YOURSELF ON CURRENT CRIME AND DRUG TRENDS AND LEARN HOW TO START A NEIGHBORHOOD WATCH GROUP AND TO LEARN ABOUT THE DEPUTY PROJECT. THERE WILL BE KIDS ACITIVITES, FREE HOT DOGS AND DRINKS. THE EVENT IS FROM 5 TO 8.
WAFF
Tennessee man arrested for arson in Florence
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Lawrenceburg, Tennessee man was arrested Sept. 24 for setting his mother’s patio on fire while she was inside the home. Jan Morse, the mother of David Demarest, told deputies with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office on the scene that Demarest was standing on the back porch with a pitchfork.
3 killed after train hits car crossing railroad tracks in Marshall County
Three people from Nashville reportedly lost their lives Saturday afternoon following a crash involving a train in Marshall County.
