Hurricane Ian live tracker: Hurricane Ian weakens to Category 3 storm, continues to deal devastating damage to southwest Florida with 125 mph winds
Track the path of Hurricane Ian, with live updates on watches, warnings, and any possible evacuation notices or damage reports.
Why did Hurricane Ian drain Tampa Bay ahead of storm surge?
As Hurricane Ian arrived in the Tampa Bay area, the water drained from the bay and created the eerie sight of an empty basin amid the normally bustling harbour.Officials warned people not to explore the bay, as the waters would come back even higher than before as the storm surge begins later today.“Do not walk out into receding water in Tampa Bay or Charlotte Harbor - the water WILL return through storm surge and poses a life-threatening risk,” the Florida Division of Emergency Management tweeted.Photos from the Tampa Police show a muddy bay floor stretching out from the coast,...
Tropical Storm Ian to rapidly intensify before pummeling Florida
AccuWeather meteorologists warn that hurricane-force winds and dangerous storm surge could threaten Cuba and Florida this week. Tropical Storm Ian came to life last week as the ninth named system in the Atlantic basin this season, and while it has yet to reach hurricane strength, AccuWeather forecasters continue to caution that a substantial hurricane threat exists along the eastern Gulf coast of the United States.
Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Cuba
Hurricane Ian’s rain and winds lashed western Cuba, where authorities have evacuated 50,000 people. Ian became a major Category 3 storm early Tuesday as it headed towards Florida’s west coast.
msn.com
‘Hours of terror’: Hurricane Ian’s passing causes massive floods, destroys homes in Cuba
A damaged hospital, destroyed homes, downed trees and power poles, and towns where residents wade through waist-deep water. Those are some of the images coming out of Cuba in the aftermath of the destruction left by Category 3 Hurricane Ian, which battered the island’s westernmost provinces Tuesday. “It has...
BBC
Hurricane Ian lashes Cuba as Florida braces for 'major disaster'
Hurricane Ian has made landfall in western Cuba as a category three storm, bringing wind speeds of up to 205km/h (125mph). Cuban authorities declared emergencies in six areas, with forecasters warning of storm surges on the coast along with flash floods and mudslides. Tens of thousands of people were told...
Hurricane Ian Leaves More Than 1.5 Million Without Power, Storm Surges Break Records
At least one death is likely linked to the storm, which made landfall Wednesday afternoon as a Category 4 beast.
Hurricane Ian strikes Cuba, lashes the island with heavy rain and gusty winds
HAVANA - Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba on Tuesday as a major hurricane. Ian made landfall at 4:30 a.m. Tuesday in Cuba's Pinar del Rio province, where officials set up 55 shelters, evacuated 50,000 people, rushed in emergency personnel, and took steps to protect crops in Cuba's main tobacco-growing region. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said "significant wind and storm surge impacts" were occurring Tuesday morning in western Cuba. Ian sustained top winds of 125 mph as it moved over the city of Pinar del Rio. As much as 14 feet of storm surge was predicted along Cuba's coast....
Ian now a hurricane heading toward Cuba, Florida
Ian could become a major hurricane before a likely landfall in Florida this week.
Florida Scrambles as Tropical Storm Ian Gains Strength Near Cuba
Officials across Florida are warning residents to have a plan in place as Tropical Storm Ian barrels its way toward Cuba, threatening to hit the Sunshine State within days. “Everyone in Florida is going to feel the impacts of the storm," Kevin Guthrie, director of Florida's Division of Emergency Management, told CNN on Sunday. “Everybody does need to be prepared.” Supermarket shelves were left barren over the weekend as residents stockpiled on water and other essentials, and both Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and President Joe Biden declared states of emergency for Florida in order to free up state and federal resources. Mayors of cities and counties such as Naples and Miami-Dade County also warned residents about storm surges, one of the deadliest elements of a storm. Ian is currently projected to grow to at least a Category 3 hurricane when it hits or brushes past Cuba’s west end, but it is expected to blow down to a Category 1 by the time it hits Florida.Read it at CNN
Hurricane Ian killed at least 2 people in Cuba and wiped out power to the entire island
Crews rushed to restore power to some of the millions of Cubans who lost electricity as Ian battered the western region with fierce winds and treacherous storm surge.
Phys.org
Cuba issues cyclone alert as Hurricane Ian nears
Cuba on Monday declared a cyclone alert in its six most western provinces as fast-approaching Hurricane Ian strengthened rapidly, with Florida also ramping up preparations ahead of a possible hit. Authorities in Havana said they were ready to evacuate those from the most affected areas while supplying fresh drinking water...
Search underway for 20 Cuban migrants missing off Florida Keys after boat sinks due to Hurricane Ian
The Coast Guard is still calling their efforts a search and rescue, despite the dangerous weather conditions from Hurricane Ian.
Hurricane Ian knocks out power in Cuba: "It was apocalyptic"
Hurricane Ian knocked out power across all of Cuba and devastated some of the country's most important tobacco farms when it slammed into the island's western tip as a major hurricane Tuesday. Cuba's Electric Union said in a statement that work was underway to gradually restore service to the country's...
Hurricane Ian: Two Killed in Cuba, Thousands Without Power
As hurricane Ian continues to strengthen while heading into the Florida coast, the people of Cuba are only beginning to evaluate the damage the devastating event has left in its wake. And, Florida residents who have been prepping for the Ian to hit landfall are already beginning to see the devastation this hurricane will be bringing as it approaches landfall.
‘Rules of the game have changed’: Key Florida campaigns keep running ads during hurricane
Gov. Ron DeSantis, Sen. Marco Rubio and Rep. Val Demings are all continuing to run ads during the storm.
Tropical Storm Ian moves through Caribbean as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declares state of emergency
A storm which is currently moving through the Caribbean could potentially arrive in Florida as a hurricane early next week, state authorities announced, as late Friday night Tropical Depression 9 was upgraded to Tropical Storm Ian. In response to the storm, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of...
Hurricane Ian forms as Cuba prepares for impact
Hurricane Ian officially formed as a Category 1 storm early on Monday as Floridians were warned to “be ready” for extreme weather in the coming days.Ian is expected to strengthen into a major hurricane in the eastern Gulf of Mexico by the middle of this week. Forecasters noted that regardless of Ian’s exact track, there is risk of life-threatening storm surges, hurricane-force winds and heavy rains along the west coast of Florida and the Florida Panhandle.The powerful system is currently moving towards the Cayman Islands and western Cuba with severe conditions expected.“Efforts to protect life and property should be...
The entirety of Cuba loses power due to Hurricane Ian
Where is Hurricane Ian headed next? What happened in Cuba with Hurricane Ian? Does Cuba have power back yet?
Cuba's power grid collapses in wake of Hurricane Ian
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Officials said Cuba's power grid collapsed Tuesday night, leaving its 11 million people without power after Hurricane Ian slammed into the Caribbean nation earlier in the day. The island's Electric Union confirmed in a statement that Cuba's power grid was experiencing an "exceptional" situation and was...
