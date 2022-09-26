ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opening Bell: Riddle takes on The Judgment Day, AEW rolls into Philly

By Wrestling Junkie Staff
 2 days ago

Welcome to the Opening Bell, where we round up what’s been announced for WWE (Raw and SmackDown) and AEW (Dynamite and Rampage) programming for the week we’ve just begun.

WWE Raw preview – Monday, Sept. 26, Rogers Place, Edmonton

Matt Riddle , you may have bitten off more than you can chew.

Just about everyone who has tangled with The Judgment Day has come to regret it, though arguably none more than Rey Mysterio since he lost his son to the group. Nevertheless, Riddle has gotten tangled up with Judgment Day business during his own ongoing vendetta against Seth Rollins , and will try to make the best of it Monday night by defeating Damian Priest .

The trick, of course, is dealing with the rest of the group. He may not even have Rey to back him up since the elder Mysterio has his own match with Rollins to worry about.

Also on tap for this week’s show in Edmonton:

AEW Dynamite preview – Wednesday, Sept. 28, The Liacouras Center, Philadelphia

The Forbidden Door isn’t closed. No sir, as Jon Moxley is about to find out this week on Dynamite, it still is open a crack every now and then, and you never know who might walk through it.

In this case, it’s NJPW’s Juice Robinson , showing up in Philly for an AEW World Championship Eliminator. And while we don’t usually like these “beat the champ to get a shot at the champ’s title” bouts, we’ll make an exception for Rock Hard in this case.

AEW is also promoting these segments for Dynamite:

  • Saraya will speak, following her dramatic debut at Grand Slam.
  • The Jericho Appreciation Society will hold a championship celebration after the seemingly unlikely Chris Jericho ROH World Championship victory … and maybe say something about fellow ROH champ Daniel Garcia too.
  • MJF will be on the show to stir the pot again, probably.

WWE SmackDown preview – Friday, Sept. 30, Canada Life Centre, Winnipeg

WWE continues its tour of the North by hitting Winnipeg for SmackDown on Friday night. If you watched any college or NFL football this past weekend, you no doubt heard Michael Cole’s voice on promos advertising a few matches already set for this show.

Most notably, new BFFs Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn will team to face Madcap Moss and Ricochet . The latter duo was only trying to warn Sami about his inevitable heartbreaking betrayal by the Bloodline, but Solo wasn’t trying to hear that talk and gave them a good thrashing.

Two other matches have also already been revealed for SmackDown in Winnipeg:

  • Shotzi , perhaps finally driving her cool tank again, will nonetheless be the underdog when she faces Bayley .
  • After being publicly disrespected by Los Lotharios during their watch party last week, Hit Row will get a chance at some payback.

AEW Rampage preview – Friday, Sept. 30, The Liacouras Center, Philadelphia (recorded on Sept. 28)

AEW has actually been doing a nice job of teasing some Rampage matches a week in advance, but that wasn’t the case this time out thanks to Grand Slam being a bigger than normal deal in its own right (and expanding to two hours just for last week).

So surprise! We may know more as we get closer, and certainly by the time Dynamite is on some matches will be revealed before they are taped later Wednesday night, but this show is a question mark for the time being.

Comments / 0

wrestlingrumors.net

RUMOR KILLER On Attempt To Bring AEW Stars Back To WWE

Not so much for that. The rise of AEW has opened up several new doors for wrestlers, as stars now have a new platform to ply their trade on a big stage. AEW has had some success so far and the question now becomes how much of that can they maintain. At the same time, there are going to be some wrestlers who want out, but it seems that one recent story wasn’t accurate.
WWE
PWMania

WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (9/26/22)

The Road to Extreme Rules continues tonight with WWE RAW from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Following a heated social media exchange this weekend, RAW will feature SmackDown Superstars Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa of The Bloodline as Zayn takes on AJ Styles. The women’s division will be represented tonight in a non-title match between RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion IYO SKY.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Jim Ross Had No Idea Recent AEW Debut Was Going To Happen

AEW is constantly bringing in new talent, with the latest being Bandido, who is making his AEW debut tonight on "Dynamite." Last week on "Dynamite," Saraya made her surprise AEW debut and will appear on "Dynamite" tonight. She was not the only star to debut for AEW last week, as during the match pitting Sting and Darby Allin against the House of Black,The Great Muta showed up to help Sting and Allin walk away with the victory. AEW commentator and WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross revealed he did not know about Muta's debut beforehand.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

WWE Extreme Rules Heading For A Sell-Out Philadelphia Event

WWE has seen a ton of changes since Triple H was made the head of WWE Creative. Fans are certainly glad about this huge change as well. That enthusiasm from fans can be seen through ticket sales, and Extreme Rules is coming on October 8th. The company will be presenting...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wrestlinginc.com

Damian Priest Teases Celebrity Joining The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day currently sits at four members: former United States Champion Damian Priest, former Universal Champion Finn Balor, former Raw Women's Champion Rhea Ripley, and Dominik Mysterio, the son of Rey Mysterio, the newest member of Judgment Day. The group has a dark aura, its members commonly sporting black attire with hints of purple. There is no single leader of the faction, and they have been attempting to recruit others. While talking to WrestleRant, Priest teased a celebrity joining The Judgment Day.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Scott Steiner Jokes That Bron Breakker Owes Him Money For Move He Uses

Second generation superstar and "NXT" champion Bron Breakker sat down with his father, Rick Steiner, and uncle, Scott Steiner, for an episode of "Table for 3" on Peacock. One of the topics discussed was the use of family moves and gear, of which Breakker claimed ownership. After Rick asked his son to give him back his singlet and boots, Scott jokingly told his nephew, "you owe me money every time you use my s**t," referencing Breakker's use of the "The Frankensteiner" and "Steiner Recliner," which garnered a big laugh at the table.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Tony Khan Approves Ian Riccaboni's AEW Dynamite Request

"AEW Dynamite" is shaping up to have a big fight feel this upcoming Wednesday and Ian Riccaboni wants to call the action. Tony Khan announced on Monday that Chris Jericho would be defending his Ring Of Honor World Championship against former ROH World Champion Bandido. Riccaboni, ROH's long-time commentator who has called matches on AEW television before, tossed his hat in the ring to join the big match's commentary team.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Goldberg Gives Big Update On His WWE Contract Status

Goldberg has had an interesting career in professional wrestling, as he had two very distinct runs. First, he wrestled from 1997 until WrestleMania 20 in 2004, then he returned from Survivor Series 2016 until the present day, last wrestling at Elimination Chamber 2022. At that event, Goldberg attempted to defeat Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship, however, Reigns would walk away with the victory and the title.
WWE
The Ringer

Moxley Bests Danielson, Bandido Wins Big (Lucha)

There’s more great pro wrestling in 2022 than we know what to do with. So The Ringer brings you a regular cheat sheet with the three best matches of the past week—one from WWE, one from AEW, and one from the rest of the immense wrestling world. Bobby...
COMBAT SPORTS
wrestlinginc.com

Former ROH World Champion Will Face Chris Jericho On AEW Dynamite

Chris Jericho's first ROH World Championship defense will be on this Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite" and it will be against a former ROH World Champion in his own right. Tony Khan took to Twitter to reveal that Jericho will put his belt on the line against Bandido. Bandido was the ROH...
WWE
PWMania

Cary Silkin Says Tony Khan Hasn’t Maximized ROH’s Two PPV Events

Cary Silkin, the former owner of Ring of Honor (ROH) before Tony Khan of AEW purchased the promotion, made an appearance on Busted Open to discuss the current state of the company following the transition to new leadership. Silkin claims that the company’s two pay-per-view events that Khan has been...
WWE
