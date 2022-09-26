ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, MA

NBC Connecticut

CT Drivers Being Advised to Watch Out for Moose After Recent Sightings

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) is telling Connecticut drivers to be on the lookout for moose after recent sightings across the state. Officials said there have been recent moose sightings in Woodbury, Southbury, Danbury, Newtown and New Fairfield. Though it's believed to be the same moose, people are being reminded to be aware of increased moose activity near roadways.
WOODBURY, CT
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: long hospital wait times

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after recent complaints were made to our newsroom and on social media about long wait times at hospital emergency rooms in our area. We have seen posts about people spending, in some cases, hours in the emergency room waiting for...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WTNH

Connecticut natives in Florida hunker down for Hurricane Ian

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut natives knew that when they moved to Florida, they’d also be facing the threat of hurricanes. Tuesday, the outer bands of Hurricane Ian began hitting fast and hard. “We just got some heavy rain, but the really significant stuff is moving in probably in the next half hour,” Carl […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Deer in danger: DEEP confirms positive disease in Conn. white-tails

Conn. (WTNH) — For the third year in a row, the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) confirmed hemorrhagic disease in white-tailed deer. According to DEEP, the first positive case of 2022 was found in a deer in Goshen — the first documented case in the state since 2017. Then, a second positive deer […]
GOSHEN, CT
i95 ROCK

Cheap Lighters Will Disappear Across Connecticut on October 1

There are a few new laws taking effect on October 1, 2022. One that speaks to me is CT PA 22-12, which is an Act concerning counterfeit and unsafe lighters in Connecticut. Yay, I'll never have to eat the .99 cents I drop on a "Bik" lighter from the Handy Stop on Highland Ave in Waterbury again. Boo, I won't be able to buy the cool Ronnie James Dio lighter I saw at the CT Horror Fest? How did this Act come about? Has there been a lot of explosive cheap lighter accidents? Has our lust for fire pits and S'mores created an underground hazardous fire pit lighter market?
CONNECTICUT STATE
nbcboston.com

NBC10 Boston Responds and the Broken Elevator

Hauling boxes and storage bins up and down three flights of stairs is back-breaking work. It pushed a Woburn man to contact our NBC10 Boston Responds team for help. Kevin Sanchez rents out a storage space at CubeSmart Self Storage near his apartment in Woburn. "What I really have in...
WOBURN, MA
CBS Boston

Massachusetts communities concerned over water quality issues

By Jordyn Jagolinzer, WBZ-TVEASTON – Residents across the state are becoming concerned about their water supply after several boil water notices in Massachusetts communities. E. coli has been found in the water of five different Massachusetts towns this month alone, including Wilmington, Mansfield and North Attleboro. Sydney Evans is a science analyst with the non-profit Environmental Working Group (EWG). "They are going to see contaminants. That's just the reality of drinking water in the United States," said Evans. EWG provides a tap water database across the country. Evans explained the most common issue the organization sees in Massachusetts. "Things that...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: youth groups not allowed to march in Big E parades

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Big E is changing the way it runs its parades, and that has some local communities upset. People in Agawam are upset that youth groups are not allowed to participate in the Agawam Day parade at the Big E this year. We spoke with the...
AGAWAM, MA
J.R. Heimbigner

Connecticut residents to receive up to $750

money in handPhoto by Johnathan Cutrer (Creative Commons) Would you like some additional cash right now? How does several hundred dollars sound? That's the amount many individuals will receive from the state of Connecticut for each eligible child with a child tax rebate, if you meet the requirements. Eligible families will receive a maximum rebate of $250 per child. The total amount is limited to three children for a total of $750.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WSBS

What’s the Most Snow MA Has Received in a 24 Hour Period?

Massachusetts residents are all too familiar with big snowstorms, frigid temperatures, and power outages. As a matter of fact, Massachusetts residents can expect to freeze their buns off this winter and you can get more details by going here. Big Snowstorms Come with the Territory of Being a Massachusetts Resident.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

SNAP benefits going up for half a million Massachusetts households

BOSTON - A boost is coming for the 550,000 households in Massachusetts that get help from the government to buy food. The Baker Administration announced Wednesday that starting in October SNAP benefits will go up 12% - which amounts to an extra $25-$30 a month on average. The increase reflects a higher cost of living for residents and also comes in response to skyrocketing utility costs, the state noted. "SNAP is a critical tool in providing individuals and families with the financial power to buy food that meets their households' cultural and nutritional needs. It also plays an important role as an economic stabilizer, providing an influx of federal dollars into the state's economy, supporting our grocery stores, corner stores, local farms, and other food retailers," Department of Transitional Assistance Acting Commissioner Mary Sheehan said in a statement. "The increase in monthly SNAP benefit amounts will support the vital food security of many low-income households across the Commonwealth and the communities in which they live, learn, and work."The department says it's "now easier than ever to apply" for SNAP benefits - either online at www.DTAConnect.com or by phone at 877-382-2363 (press 7).
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Numerous central Massachusetts schools receive bomb threats

ASHBURNHAM, Mass. — Police in central Massachusetts communities responded to as many as 20 schools that received bomb threats on Tuesday morning. Gardner Mayor Michael Nicholson said in a statement that Gardner High School was one of the facilities to receive the bomb threat. "All students were evacuated and...
ASHBURNHAM, MA

