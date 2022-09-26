Read full article on original website
Related
spectrumnews1.com
State asking residents who see the spotted lanternfly to take a picture and report it
WORCESTER, Mass. - Central and western Massachusetts residents are being asked to be on the lookout and report sightings of the spotted lanternfly. The first known infestation in Massachusetts was in Fitchburg in 2021 and the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources cut those two trees down. The fly has been...
NBC Connecticut
CT Drivers Being Advised to Watch Out for Moose After Recent Sightings
The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) is telling Connecticut drivers to be on the lookout for moose after recent sightings across the state. Officials said there have been recent moose sightings in Woodbury, Southbury, Danbury, Newtown and New Fairfield. Though it's believed to be the same moose, people are being reminded to be aware of increased moose activity near roadways.
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: long hospital wait times
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after recent complaints were made to our newsroom and on social media about long wait times at hospital emergency rooms in our area. We have seen posts about people spending, in some cases, hours in the emergency room waiting for...
Connecticut natives in Florida hunker down for Hurricane Ian
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut natives knew that when they moved to Florida, they’d also be facing the threat of hurricanes. Tuesday, the outer bands of Hurricane Ian began hitting fast and hard. “We just got some heavy rain, but the really significant stuff is moving in probably in the next half hour,” Carl […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Deer in danger: DEEP confirms positive disease in Conn. white-tails
Conn. (WTNH) — For the third year in a row, the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) confirmed hemorrhagic disease in white-tailed deer. According to DEEP, the first positive case of 2022 was found in a deer in Goshen — the first documented case in the state since 2017. Then, a second positive deer […]
When is Massachusetts’ first freeze of the fall? See when it arrives in your area
The first freeze is a pivotal moment each year as summer turns to fall. When overnight temperatures dip below 32 degrees, tiny ice crystals — frost — form on the ground and other surfaces. Fall has arrived, with winter not far behind. For farmers, gardeners and growers, the...
Cheap Lighters Will Disappear Across Connecticut on October 1
There are a few new laws taking effect on October 1, 2022. One that speaks to me is CT PA 22-12, which is an Act concerning counterfeit and unsafe lighters in Connecticut. Yay, I'll never have to eat the .99 cents I drop on a "Bik" lighter from the Handy Stop on Highland Ave in Waterbury again. Boo, I won't be able to buy the cool Ronnie James Dio lighter I saw at the CT Horror Fest? How did this Act come about? Has there been a lot of explosive cheap lighter accidents? Has our lust for fire pits and S'mores created an underground hazardous fire pit lighter market?
nbcboston.com
NBC10 Boston Responds and the Broken Elevator
Hauling boxes and storage bins up and down three flights of stairs is back-breaking work. It pushed a Woburn man to contact our NBC10 Boston Responds team for help. Kevin Sanchez rents out a storage space at CubeSmart Self Storage near his apartment in Woburn. "What I really have in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Massachusetts communities concerned over water quality issues
By Jordyn Jagolinzer, WBZ-TVEASTON – Residents across the state are becoming concerned about their water supply after several boil water notices in Massachusetts communities. E. coli has been found in the water of five different Massachusetts towns this month alone, including Wilmington, Mansfield and North Attleboro. Sydney Evans is a science analyst with the non-profit Environmental Working Group (EWG). "They are going to see contaminants. That's just the reality of drinking water in the United States," said Evans. EWG provides a tap water database across the country. Evans explained the most common issue the organization sees in Massachusetts. "Things that...
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: youth groups not allowed to march in Big E parades
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Big E is changing the way it runs its parades, and that has some local communities upset. People in Agawam are upset that youth groups are not allowed to participate in the Agawam Day parade at the Big E this year. We spoke with the...
Connecticut residents to receive up to $750
money in handPhoto by Johnathan Cutrer (Creative Commons) Would you like some additional cash right now? How does several hundred dollars sound? That's the amount many individuals will receive from the state of Connecticut for each eligible child with a child tax rebate, if you meet the requirements. Eligible families will receive a maximum rebate of $250 per child. The total amount is limited to three children for a total of $750.
Mysterious bright light baffles Vermonters
A SpaceX mission to deploy Starlink satellites was visible from Vermont on Saturday night, puzzling many who spotted the rocket’s path. Read the story on VTDigger here: Mysterious bright light baffles Vermonters.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What’s the Most Snow MA Has Received in a 24 Hour Period?
Massachusetts residents are all too familiar with big snowstorms, frigid temperatures, and power outages. As a matter of fact, Massachusetts residents can expect to freeze their buns off this winter and you can get more details by going here. Big Snowstorms Come with the Territory of Being a Massachusetts Resident.
Threats against 20 Mass. school districts prompt evacuations, lockdowns
GARDNER, Mass. — Threats that were directed at 20 schools districts in Massachusetts on Tuesday morning led to evacuations and lockdowns, officials said. Gardner High School was one of the districts mentioned in the threat, prompting the evacuation of students, Gardner Superintendent Mark J. Pellegrino said in a letter to the school community.
nbcboston.com
Massachusetts SNAP Benefits to Increase in Response to Rising Cost of Living
People in Massachusetts who participate in SNAP will see an increase their benefits increase starting in October, in response to the rising cost of living, Governor Charlie Baker's office announced in a news release Wednesday. The benefits will increase 12%, as SNAP amounts are adjusted to the current cost of...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million, $25,000 a year for life prizes won Monday
A “lucky” Massachusetts State Lottery player walked away with $25,000 a year for life after winning a “Lucky for Life” prize Monday. The ticket was sold at Luke’s Convenience in Braintree. A few other large prizes were also won Monday. There was a $1 million...
SNAP benefits going up for half a million Massachusetts households
BOSTON - A boost is coming for the 550,000 households in Massachusetts that get help from the government to buy food. The Baker Administration announced Wednesday that starting in October SNAP benefits will go up 12% - which amounts to an extra $25-$30 a month on average. The increase reflects a higher cost of living for residents and also comes in response to skyrocketing utility costs, the state noted. "SNAP is a critical tool in providing individuals and families with the financial power to buy food that meets their households' cultural and nutritional needs. It also plays an important role as an economic stabilizer, providing an influx of federal dollars into the state's economy, supporting our grocery stores, corner stores, local farms, and other food retailers," Department of Transitional Assistance Acting Commissioner Mary Sheehan said in a statement. "The increase in monthly SNAP benefit amounts will support the vital food security of many low-income households across the Commonwealth and the communities in which they live, learn, and work."The department says it's "now easier than ever to apply" for SNAP benefits - either online at www.DTAConnect.com or by phone at 877-382-2363 (press 7).
2 winning Powerball tickets sold in Massachusetts; jackpot increases to $285 million
Although there was no jackpot winner Saturday, two Powerball tickets still won big prizes. One ticket, sold at 7-Eleven in Newton, won $100,000. The other ticket won a $50,000 prize. It was sold at Laney’s Variety in Spencer. Other big lottery winners over the weekend included three “Mass Cash”...
McKee calls Kalus a ‘seagull manager’ who is ‘crapping all over the state’
The governor's remark came in response to Ashley Kalus' latest TV ad, which dubs him a "corrupt career politician."
WCVB
Numerous central Massachusetts schools receive bomb threats
ASHBURNHAM, Mass. — Police in central Massachusetts communities responded to as many as 20 schools that received bomb threats on Tuesday morning. Gardner Mayor Michael Nicholson said in a statement that Gardner High School was one of the facilities to receive the bomb threat. "All students were evacuated and...
Comments / 0