Terry Lockett Out for Season With Injury

Syracuse football is down a defensive lineman for the remainder of the 2022 season. On Monday, head coach Dino Babers announced that starting defensive tackle Terry Lockett is out for the rest of the year due to an injury suffered against Virginia. This is a tough blow to a defensive line that did not have a lot of depth to begin with. Kavon Darton, the former walk-on who earned a scholarship this season, will be the expected starter moving forward.

Other players who could see more snaps as a result of Lockett's injury include Elijah Fuentest-Cundiff and Josh Hough. Syracuse could also elect to move players currently playing at defensive inside. Those options could include Caleb Okechukwu, Belizaire Bassette, Garth Barclay and Chase Simmons.

The injury was sustained early in the third quarter Friday night. Lockett went down after a play that resulted in a targeting ejection for safety Justin Barron. Lockett appeared to be in a lot of pain and grabbed his knee as he laid on the JMA Wireless Dome turf. He needed a lot of help from training staff in order to walk off the field. Lockett did not return to the game.

The good news for Syracuse is that next up on the schedule is FCS Wagner followed by a bye week. That gives the Orange a lot of time to figure out how to adjust the defensive line rotation in order to attempt to make up for the loss of Lockett.

