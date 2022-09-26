Read full article on original website
Juvenile victim dies in Harrisburg shooting; police are investigating
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Harrisburg. It occurred around 8:30 p.m. on the 1900 block of Boas Street, according to Harrisburg Police. Responding officers found a juvenile male victim suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. The victim was rushed to a local hospital, but succumbed to his injuries, according to police.
Harrisburg man charged in connection to death of 5-year-old daughter
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police have charged a Harrisburg man in connection to the death of his 5-year-old daughter. Gregory E. Woods Jr., 25, is charged with aggravated assault, aggravated assault of a person less than 13, and endangering the welfare of a child in connection to the girl's death, according to Harrisburg Police.
Police: Contractor took Camp Hill resident's money to install fence, didn't install fence
CAMP HILL, Pa. — A Central Pennsylvania contractor is facing theft by deception charges after an investigation by Lower Allen Township Police. Jeffrey Fritz, 52, is also charged with home improvement fraud after allegedly taking a customer's money to install a new fence and then failing to do the work, police claim.
Firearm brought to Mechanicsburg school by student
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Mechanicsburg Area School District released a statement Tuesday evening confirming a student brought a firearm to the school earlier in the day. According to Superintendent Mark K. Leidy, a student reported that another student had a firearm at Elmwood Academy on Sept. 27. School officials intervened...
State Police seek help in identifying Franklin County bank robbery suspect
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — State Police are seeking help in identifying the suspect in a bank robbery in Franklin County last week. The robbery occurred at 10:17 a.m. on Sept. 19 at a Community State Bank on Lincoln Way West in Saint Thomas Township, police say. A female suspect...
York Police commissioner says department is doing all it can to combat gun violence after city's 18th homicide this year
YORK, Pa. — York City Police Commissioner Michael Muldrew issued a statement Wednesday after the latest homicide in the city late Tuesday night. A 19-year-old man died of multiple gunshot wounds at York Hospital following a shooting at 11:52 p.m. on the 500 block of West Market Street on Sept. 28, York City Police said.
2 dead, 1 injured in Lancaster County crash
LANCASTER, Pa. — Update, 9:30 p.m.: According to the East Cocalico Township Police Department, officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday, Sept. 27. A commercial truck and Hyundai sedan were involved in the incident. The truck was stopped on the right shoulder and the sedan was on the...
Police: York County woman threw knife at man, 2-year-old child during confrontation
ETTERS, Pa. — A York County woman is facing multiple charges after police say she threw a knife at the father of her 2-year-old child and threatened to kill him during a confrontation earlier this month in Newberry Township. Jill Rachel Streavig, 42, of Etters, was intoxicated and under...
Police seek help finding Cumberland County woman missing for three years
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Thursday, Sept. 29 2022 will mark three years since the disappearance of a Cumberland County woman. Kimberly Faye Gsell, 41, was reported missing by friends and family in 2019. Gsell's children and family members have had no contact since her disappearance. Cumberland County Crimestoppers has...
Man sentenced to life for 2021 Father's Day homicide in York
YORK, Pa. — A man has been sentenced for a Father's Day shooting that left one person dead. Tyrell Dotson was sentenced Monday afternoon to life in prison plus an additional 14.5 to 29 years for the first-degree murder of Willmar Santos-Batista, 33, on June 20, 2021, according to the York County District Attorney's Office.
Owner pushes to change regulations after her dog was injured at a Cumberland Co. boarding kennel
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Nuggie, a 16-week-old Golden Doodle, was dropped off at Noah’s Pet Hotel’s Mechanicsburg location on Aug. 5 while his owners went on vacation in North Carolina. Two days later, owner Lauren Moss received the distressing news: Nuggie had been attacked by another dog at...
Pennsylvania is getting 3 new state parks, including one in York County
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania is getting three new state parks -- one of which is in York County. On Tuesday, Governor Tom Wolf announced the locations for the three new parks that he’s adding to the 121-state park system in Pennsylvania. The $45 million investment will create new...
Lebanon police investigating Sunday stabbing incident
LEBANON, Pa. — The Lebanon City Police Department is investigating a reported stabbing that occurred Sunday, Sept. 25 at 1:47 a.m. The victim was identified as a 47-year-old man from Lebanon. He is currently being treated for his injuries, consisting of lacerations and stab wounds. According to police, they...
'Fighting the Stigma of Narcan,' distribution event to be held at York City Hall on Tuesday
YORK, Pa. — About 75,000 doses of Narcan have been administered by EMS in Pennsylvania from Jan. 1 to Aug. 5 of this year, according to the Pennsylvania Opioid Dashboard. Data also shows around 45,000 people visited the ER for opioid overdoses in the state so far this year.
3 Lancaster County men arrested in Indiana for transporting illegal substances
LANCASTER, Pa. — Three Lancaster County men were arrested on Thursday, Sept. 22 at 8 p.m. by Indiana State Police. Jamarr Parker, 25, from Manheim, Radames Vargas Jr., 27, from Mountville, and Christopher Brown-Conroy, 29, from Lancaster were arrested on multiple criminal charges. Parker faces criminal charges for possession...
Chambersburg Police Department searching for missing teen
Police are looking for any information regarding his location. Those with knowledge of Diejuste's whereabouts have been encouraged to contact the Chambersburg Police Department at 717-264-4131 or leave a tip on CRIMEWATCH.
Windsor Twp. residents fed up with stormwater property damage
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A stormwater system in Windsor Township, York County is causing headaches for people in a nearby neighborhood. "It's very frustrating," resident Bill Simms said. "We just keep dealing with it.”. Simms has lived in his Windsor Township home since 1992. He says he’s experienced damage...
Lebanon County man threatened to kill two with Samauri sword: police
LEBANON, Pa. — A Lebanon County man was charged with terroristic threats after threatening to kill two with a sword. Richard Gomez, 51, was charged with terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment following an incident on Thursday, Sept. 8. The incident happened around 11:40 p.m. at an apartment on...
Pa. Veterans' Memorial to close for renovations
ANNVILLE, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Veterans' Memorial, located at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Annville, Lebanon County, will be temporarily closed. Beginning Oct. 7, the memorial will be going under structural repairs. The renovations are expected to take until June of 2023. The memorial, which was dedicated in 2001,...
Man charged with killing Lindy Sue Biechler faces preliminary hearing
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A 68-year-old Lancaster man who has been charged with the murder of Lindy Sue Biechler nearly 47 years after she was found dead in her Millersville-area apartment, faced a preliminary hearing on Thursday. David Sinopoli, of the 300 block of Faulkner Drive, has been charged with...
