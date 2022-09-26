ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dauphin County, PA

FOX 43

Juvenile victim dies in Harrisburg shooting; police are investigating

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Harrisburg. It occurred around 8:30 p.m. on the 1900 block of Boas Street, according to Harrisburg Police. Responding officers found a juvenile male victim suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. The victim was rushed to a local hospital, but succumbed to his injuries, according to police.
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Firearm brought to Mechanicsburg school by student

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Mechanicsburg Area School District released a statement Tuesday evening confirming a student brought a firearm to the school earlier in the day. According to Superintendent Mark K. Leidy, a student reported that another student had a firearm at Elmwood Academy on Sept. 27. School officials intervened...
MECHANICSBURG, PA
FOX 43

2 dead, 1 injured in Lancaster County crash

LANCASTER, Pa. — Update, 9:30 p.m.: According to the East Cocalico Township Police Department, officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday, Sept. 27. A commercial truck and Hyundai sedan were involved in the incident. The truck was stopped on the right shoulder and the sedan was on the...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Man sentenced to life for 2021 Father's Day homicide in York

YORK, Pa. — A man has been sentenced for a Father's Day shooting that left one person dead. Tyrell Dotson was sentenced Monday afternoon to life in prison plus an additional 14.5 to 29 years for the first-degree murder of Willmar Santos-Batista, 33, on June 20, 2021, according to the York County District Attorney's Office.
YORK, PA
Public Safety
FOX 43

Lebanon police investigating Sunday stabbing incident

LEBANON, Pa. — The Lebanon City Police Department is investigating a reported stabbing that occurred Sunday, Sept. 25 at 1:47 a.m. The victim was identified as a 47-year-old man from Lebanon. He is currently being treated for his injuries, consisting of lacerations and stab wounds. According to police, they...
LEBANON, PA
FOX 43

Windsor Twp. residents fed up with stormwater property damage

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A stormwater system in Windsor Township, York County is causing headaches for people in a nearby neighborhood. "It's very frustrating," resident Bill Simms said. "We just keep dealing with it.”. Simms has lived in his Windsor Township home since 1992. He says he’s experienced damage...
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Pa. Veterans' Memorial to close for renovations

ANNVILLE, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Veterans' Memorial, located at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Annville, Lebanon County, will be temporarily closed. Beginning Oct. 7, the memorial will be going under structural repairs. The renovations are expected to take until June of 2023. The memorial, which was dedicated in 2001,...
ANNVILLE, PA
