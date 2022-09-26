Read full article on original website
foxnebraska.com
Kearney man sentenced for incident with former probation officer takes plea deal
KEARNEY, Neb. — A Kearney man charged in relation to an incident involving his former probation officer has been sentenced to 350 days in jail. Shawn Smith, 35, was given the sentence on one count of third-degree domestic assault and DUI. The sentences will be served concurrently. Smith was...
foxnebraska.com
Osceola man facing numerous charges in connection to Hastings officer-involved shooting
HASTINGS, Neb. — An Osceola man has been charged in connection to an officer-involved shooting in Hastings Tuesday. Anthony Mattison, 33, is charged in Adams County Court with attempted second-degree murder, attempted first-degree assault on an officer, terroristic threats, use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a controlled substance (meth).
KSNB Local4
Kearney man jailed for assault after fight with probation officer
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Kearney man is sentenced to jail for domestic assault after a fight with his probation officer. Court records show Shawn Smith, 35, was convicted on third degree domestic assault and DUI. He was sentenced to 350 days in jail for the assault charge and 60 days in jail for the DUI.
1011now.com
Hastings man convicted of manslaughter for December double fatality
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A Hastings man will be sentenced for manslaughter in connection with a traffic accident that killed two teenagers last December. As part of a plea deal 33-year-old Anthony Pingel on Monday pleaded no contest to two counts of felony manslaughter. He also pleaded no contest to two counts of misdemeanor third degree assault and one count of DUI. He had originally been charged with felony motor vehicle homicide, but prosecutors dropped those charges. Pingel is scheduled for sentencing Dec. 5.
York News-Times
Sutton man pleads not guilty of running from trooper
YORK – Gildardo Garcia, 31, of Sutton, has pleaded not guilty to felony flight to avoid arrest and willful reckless driving after allegedly running from a trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol in York. Garcia appeared for arraignment this week in York County District Court, before Judge James Stecker.
foxnebraska.com
Kearney man faces lengthy prison sentence for assault charges
BUFFALO COUNTY, Neb. — A Kearney man accused of attempted murder and sexual assault charges in separate domestic assault cases is set to be sentenced. Buffalo County District Court records say Jason Jones, 42, was convicted of attempted first degree assault. That charge was lowered from attempted second degree...
News Channel Nebraska
Two officers fire shots, one arrest made during incident next to Hastings Police Department
UPDATE (7:45 PM 9/27) - One person is in custody and multiple agencies are investigating following an officer-involved shooting in Hastings. The Hastings Police department says the shooting happened around 12:40 Tuesday afternoon just east of the police department. A news release says multiple officers were involved and two officers fired shots. The Nebraska State Patrol arrested one suspect on unrelated felony warrants. Nobody was injured.
KSNB Local4
Officer-involved shooting near Hastings Police station
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - An investigation is underway by multiple agencies following a shooting Tuesday in Hastings. Hastings Police Captain Mike Doremus said the call came in at 12:41 p.m. in the 300 block of South Lincoln Avenue for an officer-involved shooting near the Hastings Police station. An area is...
News Channel Nebraska
Man rams car into GIPD vehicle
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Thirty-three-year-old Anthony Mattison of Shelby, was referred after he rammed the vehicle he was driving into a GIPD police car. The officer made a traffic stop on Mattison near the Walmart on South Locust street Saturday night. When the officer attempted to make contact, Mattison allegedly reversed his car into the front of the police vehicle and sped off.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island man gets 10 years for drug conviction
OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man is heading to prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Chief U.S. District Court Judge Robert F. Rossiter Jr. sentenced Nicholas Holder, 43, to 10 years in federal prison. After completing his term, Holder will be required to serve a five-year term of supervised release as there is no parole in the federal system.
KSNB Local4
19-year old Grand Island man arrested for assaulting GIPD officer
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - 19-year old Danny Gragg is behind bars in Hall County, after assaulting a Grand Island police officer on Saturday. It started after officers responded to a two-car accident on Atlanta Street Saturday evening. When they arrived, they found Gragg, who was showing signs of impairment....
News Channel Nebraska
Suspect arrested after fleeing arrest half-handcuffed, leading multi-agency search near Grand Island
CHAPMAN, NE — A Central Nebraska man is in custody after authorities say he escaped arrest and sparked a multi-agency manhunt northeast of Grand Island. The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a report of a man attempting to break into an occupied house in the 300 block of Chapman Road late Sunday night. Deputies attempted to arrest 34-year-old Alexander Esquitin at the scene, but say he assaulted an officer and fled half-handcuffed. He was then seen attempting to break into a vehicle and running into a cornfield.
KSNB Local4
Suspect in custody following manhunt in Merrick County
CHAPMAN, Neb. (KSNB) - The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office said a 34-year-old man from Hall County is now in their custody. Merrick County Sheriff’s Office located Alexander Esquitin in the area of 4th and J Roads Monday morning. Around 11:15 p.m. Sunday, law enforcement had responded to the...
KETV.com
Deceptively deadly doll evacuates Grand Island businesses
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Authorities said a suspicious doll evacuated two Grand Island businesses Monday morning. Due to concerns of a bomb in the building, police said officers and Nebraska State Patrol's bomb squad responded to a clinic located near the 600 block of North Diers Avenue around 9:30 a.m. Monday.
foxnebraska.com
GIPD investigating additional meat theft
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — More meat thefts have hit central Nebraska. Grand Island Police said they received a report from GIX Logistics Tuesday morning that two semi loads of fresh beef valued at $277,549 were stolen from JBS between Sept. 21 and Sept. 22. Capt. Jim Duering said meat...
York News-Times
One killed, one seriously injured in Highway 34 crash
YORK – One person was killed and another was very seriously injured in a head-on crash on Highway 34, west of Utica, on Friday, Sept. 23. York County Sheriff Paul Vrbka explained that the accident happened around 6:20 a.m. Sheriff Vrbka said Scott Sorenson, 42, of Seward, was westbound...
News Channel Nebraska
Several injured in two-car crash in Buffalo County
SHELTON, Neb. -- Six people were injured and sent to the hospital in a car crash near Shelton. The Buffalo County Sheriff's Office said officers were dispatched to the area of Grand Island Road and Shelton Road for a reported motor vehicle crash on Saturday around 4:30 p.m. Officers said...
foxnebraska.com
Update on demo work of the Hastings 16th Street overpass
HASTINGS, Neb. — The Hastings 16th St. overpass started its demo work back in April, and crews are still working on bringing it down completely. The city said they decided to demolish the viaduct as it had structural integrity issues. There was a pause on the demolition project for...
foxnebraska.com
Demolition crews tear down old Grand Island post office
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Demolition crews have begun the work to tear down the old Grand Island post office. The United States Postal Service moved out four years ago. They had leased the building from the Union Pacific Railroad. At the time, the USPS said it did not make...
NebraskaTV
Thousands hit the road for Nebraska's Junk Jaunt
CAIRO, Neb. — The Nebraska Junk Jaunt took place over the weekend, spanning from Blaine County all the way to Hall County. The town of Cairo is a popular destination for many when it comes to finding their next hidden treasure. Cairo sits conveniently on the crossroads of two...
