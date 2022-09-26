Read full article on original website
Joe_roblox
2d ago
Democrats are doomed as they should be. Republicans including Trump warned about each and every issue thats happened.
David Feinstein
1d ago
if people are fed up with wokeism wait till they get a taste of nazism and facsim. it'll be great. ( sarcasm here)
9th Pz Div.
20h ago
I love Giorgia Maroni....a strong woman, and she's not afraid of the global "woke" mob....
Greece warns another European war could be on the horizon as Turkey hints at the possibility of an invasion
"When the time comes, we can come suddenly one night," Erdogan said on Tuesday when addressing tensions with Greece.
Italy’s New Leader Is a Very Weird, Tolkien-Obsessed Right-Wing Extremist
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Early polls out of Italy following its Sunday election suggest that Giorgia Meloni, an ultra-conservative leader known for her opposition to gay rights and immigration, will become its first female prime minister—and the most extreme right-winger to run the place since, you guessed it, Benito Mussolini.
The Return of Fascism in Italy
“The election of the first woman prime minister in a country always represents a break with the past, and that is certainly a good thing,” Hillary Clinton said to an Italian journalist at the Venice International Film Festival earlier this month. She was speaking of Giorgia Meloni, a member of the Chamber of Deputies, who could make history if the Brothers of Italy party does as well as expected in Sunday’s elections.
Giorgia Meloni Victory in Italy is Putin's Best-Case Scenario
Italy has reportedly elected Giorgia Meloni, the far-right leader of the Brothers of Italy, as its next prime minister, and her political victory is likely to be welcomed by Russian President Vladimir Putin. Meloni leads all exit polls and has already delivered a victory speech. "Italy chose us," Meloni said,...
Fifty million people now trapped in modern slavery in a ‘surge of exploitation’
New estimates say the past five years has seen 10m more people enslaved and millions more children forced into early marriage
The Unexpected American President Queen Elizabeth Had A Close Friendship With
September 2022 will forever be marked in the history books as the time in which the world mourned Queen Elizabeth II's death. As nations remember the queen for her 70-year reign — the longest in British history — stories are being brought to light that those may have not known before. For instance, the queen made the humble notion to return a corresponding letter to a young girl on one of her final days. During those last moments before Her Majesty died at 96, she was reportedly spending time with her immediate family, and was even having conversations about pressing current events like the war in Ukraine.
Pope Francis Orders All Assets Be Deposited in Vatican Bank by Sept. 30.
Pope Francis wants all Holy See offices and Vatican-linked institutions to deposit their assets in the Vatican bank by Sept. 30. The Pope issued the order on Aug. 23. Keep reading to learn more about the order and what it means as the deadline approaches. What is the Vatican bank?
Bill Gates says 'the scariest thing of all' is Ukraine war because it is a 'distraction' from climate change
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said during an interview that was published on Wednesday that the "scariest" thing about the war in Ukraine was it being a distraction from climate change. New York Times opinion writer David Wallace-Wells interviewed the billionaire, where he asked about a progress report from the Bill...
Cannibal hell at Nazi concentration camp: Survivor describes how prisoners butchered dead inmates and ATE their livers at trial of WW2 'secretary of evil' in Germany
Starving prisoners at a Nazi concentration camp ate the body parts of dead inmates to stay alive, a holocaust survivor told a shocked trial on Tuesday. Prisoners turned to cannibalism on a daily basis, often butchering corpses for their livers, the German court heard. The shocking testimony came in the...
First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska looks sombre as she pays her respects to Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Hall - while President Zelensky remains at home to lead the war effort
The wife of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has been pictured paying her respects to the Queen as she attended Westminster Hall this afternoon where the late monarch is lying in state. Olena Zelenska, who is representing her husband President Zelensky, was pictured shortly before 4.45pm with other members of the...
Global panic as New York declares a state of emergency after just one case of polio... but is the disease - which once infected 1980s pop legend Ian Dury - as frightening as it seems?
The headlines were alarming: 'Highly contagious polio spreading in the UK for the first time in years' and 'Urgent investigations after rare virus detected' are just a couple of examples. Another simply read: 'Polio horror.'. In late June, health officials announced they had picked up poliovirus during routine checks of...
Finland president says Putin 'all in' for Ukraine, claims Russia misunderstood how 'willing' West was to help
UNITED NATIONS, New York – Finland’s president remains deeply concerned about the nuclear risk posed by Russia, but argued that President Vladimir Putin's announced partial mobilization indicates problems in the Russian army. In an exclusive statement given to Fox News Digital following Putin's announcement on Wednesday, Finnish President...
Russian oligarchs are offering to give Ukraine some of their money in exchange for exemptions from Western sanctions, report says
Western countries sanctioned Russian oligarchs over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Some tried to get out of the sanctions by offering money to Ukraine, the Financial Times reported. Ukraine appears to be against the idea, saying the point of sanctions is to "stop the war." Some Russian businessman sanctioned by the...
Putin’s bodyguards look agitated as Russian leader briefly steps out of his bulletproof car to greet crowd – highlighting Kremlin’s fear of assassination
The sheer alarm shown by Vladimir Putin’s armed bodyguards when he made an 'impromptu' stop to greet a crowd shows their fears of an assassination attempt against the warmonger Kremlin leader. Putin was out of his official bulletproof Aurus limousine for no more than 15 seconds in what may...
iheart.com
German Diplomat Who Laughed At Trump UN Speech Refuses Comments Now
Back in 2018 in remarks made to the UN General Assembly, Trump warned that German that they’ve “become totally dependent on Russian energy” and that “reliance on a single foreign supplier can leave a nation vulnerable to extortion and intimidation.”. Video of the speech, shows German...
Mystery as ‘top secret hypersonic 5,000mph US spy plane’ spotted flanked by two fighter jets flying near Britain
FLYING high over the North Sea, a mysterious "black triangle" shape flanked by two US fighter jets was spotted by an oil rig worker. The sighting came as there was a flurry of reports of unusual aircraft, unexplained sonic booms, ear-splitting high-pitched shrieks and fast-moving radar dots around Britain. For...
DNA analysis solves mystery of seventeen human bodies found at the bottom of a medieval well in Norwich - revealing they were Ashkenazi Jews who may have been victims of a 12th-century antisemitic massacre
Remains of 17 human bodies found at the bottom of a medieval well in Norwich have been identified as belonging to a group of Ashkenazi Jews who may have been victims of antisemitic violence during the 12th century. To piece together the individuals' past lives, researchers dug into the DNA...
Russia's neighbors are close to creating a 'NATO sea' that could deter Russia and help Ukraine, Estonia's defense minister says
Sweden and Finland joining NATO means the Baltic Sea will be surrounded by NATO states — and Russia. Estonia's defense minister told Insider he will consider it a "NATO sea" that could deter Russia. It would allow countries in the region to act faster and better use military equipment,...
Russia says Germany 'crossed' red line in arms supply to Ukraine
Russia's ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechayev told state-owned media on Friday that Germany had "crossed" a red line by proving arms to Ukraine. "Supplying the Ukrainian regime with German weapons is not only against Russian servicemen, but also against the Donbas civilians," Nechayev told RT. "It is certainly the red line which the German authorities should not have crossed."
allthatsinteresting.com
Archaeologists In Poland Just Unearthed The Remains Of A 17th-Century ‘Vampire’
The skeleton was discovered in Pień, Poland with a sickle across her throat and a padlock on her toe. Archaeologists working at a site near Pień, Poland recently unearthed a fascinating relic of 18th-century Eastern Europe’s vampire craze. In a small graveyard, they found a woman’s body that had been buried with a sickle placed across her neck and a padlock on the toe of her left foot.
