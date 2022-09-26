ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BGR.com

These 2 new Netflix releases are so good they both have 100% scores on Rotten Tomatoes

Within the past week or so, Netflix has achieved an unusual feat — unusual, at least, to those of us who track the performance of the streamer’s neverending firehose of new shows and movies constantly debuting on the service. Two Netflix series, one completely new and the other a fan-favorite mainstay, have both released new episodes to such near-universal acclaim that they’ve each managed to achieve the following distinction:
BGR.com

17 more Netflix releases are coming this week – here’s the full list (Sep 21-24)

Back in 2013, a movie from one of my favorite directors (Sofia Coppola) hit theaters — The Bling Ring, starring Emma Watson, dramatizing the exploits of a group of celebrity-obsessed teenagers who broke into the luxe Hollywood pads of stars like Paris Hilton and Orlando Bloom. Netflix, meanwhile, has just debuted its own 3-episode limited series that brings a documentary perspective to the same events, with The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist joining more than a dozen other new Netflix releases this week.
AdWeek

Hulu: What’s Coming and Going in October 2022

Get ready for a content overload. Several films and TV shows are coming to Hulu in October, and we can barely count the number. (We actually did, and it’s 157 listed titles.) New content includes the Blade and Godzilla film franchises, Schitt’s Creek and The Rocky Horror Picture Show....
Primetimer

New Season, New Co-Hosts, Same Drama

And we're back. In this episode of The View in Review, we break down the first three weeks of The View Season 26, from Alyssa Farah Griffin’s uneventful interview with Hillary Clinton to Whoopi Goldberg’s continued disdain for pop culture Hot Topics. Plus, Sara Haines makes her voice heard and the co-hosts react to the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Variety

‘Manifest’ Season 4 Part 1 Drops Official Trailer After Being Saved by Netflix

Fans of “Manifest” were treated to the first trailer for the show’s fourth and final season at Netflix’s Tudum event on Saturday. Part 1 of the show’s final season, which consists of 10 episodes, will debut on the streamer on Nov. 4. The supernatural drama series follows the passengers and crew of a commercial airliner who suddenly reappear after being presumed dead for five and a half years. The show stars Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, Athena Karkanis, J. R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Jack Messina, Parveen Kaur, Matt Long and Holly Taylor. “Manifest” was notably revived by Netflix after NBC canceled the show...
UPI News

Netflix releases 4-minute 'Stranger Things' blooper reel

Sept. 24 (UPI) -- Netflix released a 4-minute video Saturday, packed with bloopers involving the stars of Stranger Things. The montage -- which got more than 120,000 views in the first hour it was available online -- showed cast members flubbing lines, falling down, walking into things, making faces at the camera and scaring each other on the Season 4 set of the 1980s-set sci-fi action-dramedy.
Primetimer

The Ten Best Celebrity Jeopardy! Contestants Ever

Although Jeopardy! first aired in the 1960s, it wasn't until nine years into the Alex Trebek-hosted edition of the series, on October 26, 1992, that the show first kicked off a week of celeb contests with comedy legend Carol Burnett, talk show host Regis Philbin, and Knots Landing star Donna Mills as the initial lineup. Burnett eked out a win with a relatively meager $2,900 winning.
TVGuide.com

Bridgerton Season 3: News, Release Date, Cast, Trailers, and More

It's been months since new episodes of Bridgerton bowed on Netflix, and fans will have to wait quite a bit longer for more. The series is still in production in London on Season 3, but information about the next chapter in the steamy romance series is already starting to drip out. Like the avid Whistledown readers of the Ton, we can't help but soak up all the latest gossip.
HollywoodLife

Nicolas Cage’s Son Weston Coppola Cage, 31, Makes Very Rare Appearance In LA: Photo

Nicolas Cage, 58,may be a new father again, but he’s had kids for quite some time. His 31 year old son Weston Coppola Cage was seen out and about in Los Angeles on Tuesday, September 27, in a very rare public appearance. The long-haired metal rocker, who was born to the National Treasure star and Christina Fulton in 1990, wore black animal print pants, matching boots, and a graphic tee as he walked alongside a blonde companion on his way to a restaurant. Weston carried a cell phone and rocked a full beard as the pal wore super short shorts and a white shirt with slide sandals for the outing.
Popculture

Amazon Prime Video's 'Jack Ryan' Gets Season 3 Premiere Date

Fans of Amazon Prime Video's Jack Ryan series have been wondering when Season 3 will premiere, and now series star John Krasinski has revealed the date. The espionage-thriller series is set to return on Dec. 21, just days before Christmas. It's time," Krasinski wrote in his tweet announcement, then sharing the news and adding, "Here we go!"
The Independent

Brad Pitt picks the men he believes are ‘the most handsome in the world’

Brad Pitt, who is often listed as one of the most handsome men in the world, has named two other stars he believes are worthy of the title.The Bullet Train star, who recently launched his own genderless skincare line, shared his thoughts on who he thinks are the best-looking men, both past and present.In a video posted by US Vogue on Instagram, Pitt, 58, said his picks were the late Paul Newman and his good friend George Clooney.Explaining why his first choice was Newman, who died in 2008 at the age of 83, Pitt said: “You know in the...
Decider.com

Is ‘Smile’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

Smile, a new horror movie coming to theaters this weekend, capitalizes on a concept anyone who did a senior year photo shoot knows all too well: Forced smiles are really, really creepy. Written and directed by first-time feature filmmaker Parker Finn—based on his 2020 short film Laura Hasn’t Slept—this supernatural...
KTLA

Barney the Dinosaur docu-series coming to Peacock

Barney (yes, the purple dinosaur) is getting a two-part docu-series that will explore the rise of the beloved 90s children’s show character and how it became a target of hate. The series, titled “I Love You, You Hate Me,” will debut on the Peacock streaming service on Oct. 12. Bill Nye the Science Guy and […]
Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com

