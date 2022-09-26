Read full article on original website
These 2 new Netflix releases are so good they both have 100% scores on Rotten Tomatoes
Within the past week or so, Netflix has achieved an unusual feat — unusual, at least, to those of us who track the performance of the streamer’s neverending firehose of new shows and movies constantly debuting on the service. Two Netflix series, one completely new and the other a fan-favorite mainstay, have both released new episodes to such near-universal acclaim that they’ve each managed to achieve the following distinction:
6 new Netflix releases coming next week that’ll have everyone talking
From star-studded feature films to more true-crime content and the return of at least one high-profile Netflix original series, the coming week is jam-packed with a slew of new Netflix releases for subscribers to enjoy. As we do each weekend, we’ve picked out some of the highest-profile and most interesting...
Here are the top 3 Netflix movie releases in September
Wondering what to watch? We may have the answer. What’s new on Netflix in September 2022? What are new movie releases in September?
17 more Netflix releases are coming this week – here’s the full list (Sep 21-24)
Back in 2013, a movie from one of my favorite directors (Sofia Coppola) hit theaters — The Bling Ring, starring Emma Watson, dramatizing the exploits of a group of celebrity-obsessed teenagers who broke into the luxe Hollywood pads of stars like Paris Hilton and Orlando Bloom. Netflix, meanwhile, has just debuted its own 3-episode limited series that brings a documentary perspective to the same events, with The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist joining more than a dozen other new Netflix releases this week.
Hulu: What’s Coming and Going in October 2022
Get ready for a content overload. Several films and TV shows are coming to Hulu in October, and we can barely count the number. (We actually did, and it’s 157 listed titles.) New content includes the Blade and Godzilla film franchises, Schitt’s Creek and The Rocky Horror Picture Show....
It’s Elvis Night! Check Out the Songs and Dances for Week 2 of ‘Dancing With the Stars’
The 15 remaining contestants will be boogying to the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll when Dancing with the Stars returns with Elvis Night for the second week of the 31st season of the competition. The dance styles will include the Jive, the Quickstep, the Viennese Waltz, and the Rumba.
New Season, New Co-Hosts, Same Drama
And we're back. In this episode of The View in Review, we break down the first three weeks of The View Season 26, from Alyssa Farah Griffin’s uneventful interview with Hillary Clinton to Whoopi Goldberg’s continued disdain for pop culture Hot Topics. Plus, Sara Haines makes her voice heard and the co-hosts react to the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
The best Netflix shows and original series to watch now (September 2022)
Once upon a time, Netflix was nothing more than a streaming hub for other studios’ movies. The company eventually began making its own movies and shows, and now Netflix’s original programming is what sets it apart from the competition. Sorting through thousands of Netflix Originals can be daunting....
‘Manifest’ Season 4 Part 1 Drops Official Trailer After Being Saved by Netflix
Fans of “Manifest” were treated to the first trailer for the show’s fourth and final season at Netflix’s Tudum event on Saturday. Part 1 of the show’s final season, which consists of 10 episodes, will debut on the streamer on Nov. 4. The supernatural drama series follows the passengers and crew of a commercial airliner who suddenly reappear after being presumed dead for five and a half years. The show stars Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, Athena Karkanis, J. R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Jack Messina, Parveen Kaur, Matt Long and Holly Taylor. “Manifest” was notably revived by Netflix after NBC canceled the show...
Netflix releases 4-minute 'Stranger Things' blooper reel
Sept. 24 (UPI) -- Netflix released a 4-minute video Saturday, packed with bloopers involving the stars of Stranger Things. The montage -- which got more than 120,000 views in the first hour it was available online -- showed cast members flubbing lines, falling down, walking into things, making faces at the camera and scaring each other on the Season 4 set of the 1980s-set sci-fi action-dramedy.
The Ten Best Celebrity Jeopardy! Contestants Ever
Although Jeopardy! first aired in the 1960s, it wasn't until nine years into the Alex Trebek-hosted edition of the series, on October 26, 1992, that the show first kicked off a week of celeb contests with comedy legend Carol Burnett, talk show host Regis Philbin, and Knots Landing star Donna Mills as the initial lineup. Burnett eked out a win with a relatively meager $2,900 winning.
Fall TV preview: Premiere dates for every new and returning show in 2022
All of the key dates for your fall TV viewership needs in one place. This past Sunday, Americans everywhere celebrated an unofficial holiday few are aware of: the return of Fall TV season. Traditionally falling on the first Sunday of the NFL regular season, viewers across the nation observe Fall...
Netflix's "Dahmer" Is Getting Criticized By People, Including The Family Of One Of His Victims, And Here's Why
The family of one of Jeffrey Dahmer's victims is calling out the new Ryan Murphy–produced Netflix series for "making money off of this tragedy."
Bridgerton Season 3: News, Release Date, Cast, Trailers, and More
It's been months since new episodes of Bridgerton bowed on Netflix, and fans will have to wait quite a bit longer for more. The series is still in production in London on Season 3, but information about the next chapter in the steamy romance series is already starting to drip out. Like the avid Whistledown readers of the Ton, we can't help but soak up all the latest gossip.
Nicolas Cage’s Son Weston Coppola Cage, 31, Makes Very Rare Appearance In LA: Photo
Nicolas Cage, 58,may be a new father again, but he’s had kids for quite some time. His 31 year old son Weston Coppola Cage was seen out and about in Los Angeles on Tuesday, September 27, in a very rare public appearance. The long-haired metal rocker, who was born to the National Treasure star and Christina Fulton in 1990, wore black animal print pants, matching boots, and a graphic tee as he walked alongside a blonde companion on his way to a restaurant. Weston carried a cell phone and rocked a full beard as the pal wore super short shorts and a white shirt with slide sandals for the outing.
Netflix cancels new show Grendel partway through filming
"They were in the middle of shooting their first season and Netflix just... changed their minds."
Amazon Prime Video's 'Jack Ryan' Gets Season 3 Premiere Date
Fans of Amazon Prime Video's Jack Ryan series have been wondering when Season 3 will premiere, and now series star John Krasinski has revealed the date. The espionage-thriller series is set to return on Dec. 21, just days before Christmas. It's time," Krasinski wrote in his tweet announcement, then sharing the news and adding, "Here we go!"
Brad Pitt picks the men he believes are ‘the most handsome in the world’
Brad Pitt, who is often listed as one of the most handsome men in the world, has named two other stars he believes are worthy of the title.The Bullet Train star, who recently launched his own genderless skincare line, shared his thoughts on who he thinks are the best-looking men, both past and present.In a video posted by US Vogue on Instagram, Pitt, 58, said his picks were the late Paul Newman and his good friend George Clooney.Explaining why his first choice was Newman, who died in 2008 at the age of 83, Pitt said: “You know in the...
Is ‘Smile’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
Smile, a new horror movie coming to theaters this weekend, capitalizes on a concept anyone who did a senior year photo shoot knows all too well: Forced smiles are really, really creepy. Written and directed by first-time feature filmmaker Parker Finn—based on his 2020 short film Laura Hasn’t Slept—this supernatural...
Barney the Dinosaur docu-series coming to Peacock
Barney (yes, the purple dinosaur) is getting a two-part docu-series that will explore the rise of the beloved 90s children’s show character and how it became a target of hate. The series, titled “I Love You, You Hate Me,” will debut on the Peacock streaming service on Oct. 12. Bill Nye the Science Guy and […]
