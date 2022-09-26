ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Camp High Hopes celebrates 10 years of bringing smiles to campers

By Ariel Pokett, Jason Takhtadjian
 2 days ago

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Camp High Hopes celebrated their 10th anniversary on Sunday with axe throwing, archery, and sensory garden activities.

Ten years ago, Camp High Hopes started with two campers and has since grown to more than 500 campers. The anniversary celebration brought 60 people to the festivities.

“When I was here, some campers were driving up to four hours to come,” Samantha Martin with Camp High Hopes said. “We have one family that moved to Texas from Siouxland and they actually fly up to Sioux City and stay in Sioux City for two weeks in the summer so their son can come to Camp High Hopes.”

Additional information about attending camp can be found at the Camp High Hopes website .

