Read full article on original website
FQK
5d ago
Good he needs to get fired from his job because obviously he’s an angry person and shouldn’t be doing this field
Reply
5
Related
Canadian charged in Albany with trying to entice a child
DOJ charged a Canadian citizen with trying to have sex with a child—though he was actually talking to law enforcement.
wamc.org
Suspect arrested in Albany homicide investigation, councilor calls for chief's resignation
Albany Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a Friday afternoon homicide in the city’s Pine Hills neighborhood. Officials say 18-year-old William Sanders was found in the roadway on Hamilton Street between Quail and Ontario Streets with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
WRGB
Pittsfield man charged in deadly shooting
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WRGB) — Pittsfield Police arrested 42-year-old Desmond Phillip Friday evening, charging him with the murder of 43-year-old Teddy Cepeda. Police responded to a Goodrich Street address at approximately 6:30 p.m. Friday after receiving a 911 call. Police located Cepeda with a gunshot wound. Paramedics transported Cepeda to Berkshire Medical Center, where he died.
Saugerties police arrest woman for trespassing
Police responded to a trespass complaint on September 3 at Shorty's Auto Body Shop. After an investigation, police arrested Amber Coumbes on September 29 for trespass.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Schenectady man allegedly flees sobriety checkpoint
State Troopers have arrested a Schenectady man, who they say drove off from a sobriety checkpoint.
Warren police arrest multiple for selling narcotics
On September 30, Warren County Sheriff's arrested three individuals on separate occasions for selling narcotics. During a controlled drug buy operation led by the Warren County Narcotics Enforcement Unit (NEU), an undercover officer purchased fentanyl from each individual more than once.
WNYT
Four people charged in Albany gun investigation
Four people are facing charges after a gun was fired in downtown Albany last month. Police say Wednesday afternoon, they stopped Hazziez Wallace on Washington Avenue. Wallace and three other people were taken into custody. They all now face weapons and drug charges. Police say they found a stolen handgun,...
Albany PD investigating Hamilton Street homicide
The Albany Police Department said one person has been seriously injured in a shooting. Police said the shooting took place on the 400 block of Hamilton Street.
RELATED PEOPLE
WRGB
Three charged in thefts, aggravated assault on an officer at Bennington Home Depot
BENNINGTON, VT (WRGB) — Three people from Massachusetts are accused of felony retail theft, aggravated assault on an officer, and other charges, after an incident at the Home Depot in Bennington Friday. According to the Bennington Police Department, officers arrested Jonathan Sprowson, 26 , Rebecca Luczynski, 39, and Hailey...
WRGB
Limo Safety Task Force release report
New York State (WRGB) — Nearly four years after the 2018 Schoharie Limo crash that killed 20 people, the state's stretch limo passenger safety task force has released its report, which includes recommendations aimed at make sure no tragedy like this ever happens again. The 154 page report comes...
WRGB
Queensbury man accused of selling narcotics to undercover officer
QUEENSBURY, NY (WRGB) — The Warren County Sheriff's Office says that deputies arrested a 45-year-old Queensbury man, accused of selling narcotics. Jonothon T. Randolph was arrested after deputies say he sold drugs to an undercover officer as part of a sting. Randolph was charged with two counts of criminal...
WNYT
Albany County corrections officer suspended following assault charge
An Albany County corrections officer is off the job, following an assault charge. The woman who filed the charge says she was afraid for her life, and the life of her child. The latest incident described in court documents may seem minor, but as you read the alleged victim’s description of her relationship with the corrections officer, Justin Danko, it’s volatile, to say the least.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Vermonter accused of causing Schenectady crash
A Brattleboro, Vermont man has been cited to court after he allegedly led New York State Troopers on a high-speed chase across Schenectady County Friday night.
Man pleads guilty for sending threatening letter
Richard Hileman, 39 of Marcy pled guilty on September 28 to mailing threatening communication. Hileman admitted that on September 3, he mailed a threatening letter to a woman in Ballston Spa.
WRGB
2 arrested in Warren County drug sting
The Warren County Sheriff's Office say they have arrested 2 people as part of an undercover drug sting operation. 55-year-old Paul A. Capone was charged with 2 counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance. He was remanded to the Warren County Correctional Facility on $25,000 bail. 41-year-old Elizabeth N....
WNYT
Mayfield woman ordered to pay $235k in neglected animal case
MAYFIELD – Sue Kelly has five days to pay bond, or she will forfeit the animals seized from Kelly’s Haven. More than 50 dogs and other animals were seized from the property in July. After a two day hearing, the judge Thursday issued a bond of $235,000. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Walkout ceremony held for retiring detective
After more than two decades of service, a local police officer retired on Thursday.
Saratoga Springs man arrested for rape
A Saratoga Springs man was charged with rape. Police said that, years ago, Jason Storms sexually assaulted someone under age 15.
Missing person notice, Kalei D’avignon of Troy
The Troy Police Department has put out a missing person alert, pertaining to Kalei D'avignon, who goes by "Khy." D'avignon went missing from a Vanderheyden group home in Troy on Wednesday.
DOJ: Pharmacy stockers stole drugs from NY stores
RGIS LLC (RGIS) and its affiliated company, Retail Services WIS Corporation (WIS), agreed to pay $158,760 to resolve allegations that they caused violations of the Controlled Substances Act.
Comments / 7