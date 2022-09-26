Read full article on original website
Independent Florida Alligator
UF students worry about their organizations’ future due to funding changes
A panic over funding has defined the start of the year for many UF organizations — but some are confused on who brought about the change: UF or Student Government?. After recent organization classification changes over summer from the university, Student Government revised allocated funding for organizations. The revisions are scheduled to be voted on at the Sept. 27 Student Senate meeting.
Creme of Nature Awards $100,000 in Scholarships to Promising HBCU Students
Creme of Nature’s “Legacy of Leadership” HBCU scholarship initiative is now in its second year. The program was established by the iconic multicultural hair care brand in association with Walmart and The Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) to empower the next generation of HBCU achievers. Open to...
Daily Targum
Holloway announces council on online education
On Friday, University President Jonathan Holloway gave an address to the University Senate, discussing the results of past administration initiatives and the direction of future ones. In his address, Holloway introduced the establishment of a council on online education, which will provide recommendations to University administration about strengthening Rutgers' remote...
Independent Florida Alligator
Many UF students express voter apathy as Fall SG elections draw near
With Student Government elections right around the corner Sept. 27 and 28, UF students have varying opinions on how SG should function — that is, if they have an opinion at all. Several UF students have heard about SG but never look into how, when and where to vote....
Independent Florida Alligator
Thousands of UF students vote in Fall Student Government election despite Hurricane Ian delay
Despite the looming threat of a hurricane, polls for Student Government elections opened Tuesday morning for students to vote in their next round of area senators. While some students voted to “get the sticker” — to fulfill a student organization or Greek voting requirement — others came with specific issues and priorities they hope new senators will address. Gator, Change and Liberation parties have slated candidates in the Fall election. Two independent candidates, Nathaniel Pelton and Jayden Adjodha, are running as well.
Opinion: Meet the Winners of the Catalyze Challenge, Reimagining What Education Can Be￼
The students in classrooms today are the leaders of tomorrow’s workforce, but even before the pandemic, learners didn’t feel high schools were doing enough to prepare them for long-term career choices. Only 52% of students felt high school prepared them for the world of work, and over the past two years, the pandemic has made […]
Independent Florida Alligator
Gators get real: UF professors, students reflect on social media app BeReal
In the span of two minutes, UF students across Gainesville ask themselves one of the most philosophical questions any 20-something has ever considered: What does it mean to ‘be real’?. Usually, it’s a selfie in bed. BeReal is a social media app where users have two minutes...
Independent Florida Alligator
Change Party: Moving UF forward, together
Our Student Government and our elections are supposed to reflect the interests of the entire UF student body, no matter who you are. Unfortunately, there has been persistent misallocation of student funding, prioritizing a slim number of interests. The inequitable distribution of our student budget was most recently manifested in the recruitment of Accent speaker Josh Richards for $60,000.
Independent Florida Alligator
UF hasn’t begun a formal search for new honors director
It’s been more than a month since Mark Law’s termination as UF Honors director, and UF administration still hasn’t begun a formal search for a new one. UF administrators told The Alligator no formal timeline has been established, but they expect to permanently fill the position by the end of the 2022-2023 academic year. The new search gives UF an opportunity to find a director whose vision better aligns with theirs after Law’s termination in August for what the administration felt was lackluster leadership.
Phys.org
Widening participation in STEM requires an attitude change
Students rule themselves out of, or in to, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) disciplines, based on stereotyped views of what makes a typical student, a new study has found. New research from the University of Reading has found a social hierarchy in STEM, as well as narrow but differing...
Independent Florida Alligator
The need for liberation in UF SG
A specter haunts the University of Florida. The specter of liberation. Our university and our democracy is under attack. On a broad scale, assaults on our academic freedom by Tallahassee have gone unchecked by the UF Board of Trustees, creating an atmosphere of fear and censorship. The graduate assistants who help produce UF’s prized research and teach numerous courses continue to be underpaid and overworked, while graduate housing is being destroyed and outsourced to for-profit corporations.
