It’s been more than a month since Mark Law’s termination as UF Honors director, and UF administration still hasn’t begun a formal search for a new one. UF administrators told The Alligator no formal timeline has been established, but they expect to permanently fill the position by the end of the 2022-2023 academic year. The new search gives UF an opportunity to find a director whose vision better aligns with theirs after Law’s termination in August for what the administration felt was lackluster leadership.

