Brooksville, FL

The Laker/Lutz News

Higher park impact fees are expected in Pasco County

Pasco County is expected to raise its park impact fee to help provide new facilities to address recreational demands caused by new growth. The county hasn’t increased its park impact fees for 20 years. The Pasco County Commission voted 4-1 at its Sept. 20 meeting to direct staff to...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

Hale Road rezoning gets ‘no’ vote from divided planning board

In the end, a majority of the Pasco County Planning Commission voted to recommend denial of a rezoning requested for a 109-home subdivision in Land O’ Lakes. The proposed site for the development is on the southwest and northwest corner of the Hale Road and Collier Parkway intersection, straddling Hale Road. It is approximately 5,700 feet east of U.S. 41, according to documents contained in the planning board’s Sept. 22 agenda packet.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
tampabeacon.com

County warns residents of possible long-term flooding, limit water use

Hillsborough County is warning residents of possible long-term widespread flooding as a result of heavy rainfall expected from Hurricane Ian. Residents are advised to be aware of widespread flooding covering roads, including flash flooding, storm drains/retention ponds overflowing, floodwaters affecting homes and buildings, as well as urban, small stream, and overland flooding that can happen quickly and catch people unaware.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
suncoastnews.com

Find a safe place now, county officials say

Hurricane Ian might have changed course, but Hernando County isn’t out of the woods. “Today is Game Day,” said deputy emergency management director Erin Thomas. Jeff Rogers, the county administrator, said Wednesday morning that in the next 48 hours the county will be seeing tropical storm force winds of 39 to 73 miles per hour, up to 12 and as much as 18 inches of rain throughout the county and localized flooding.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Local Residents File Complaints as Increased NOAA Air Traffic Impacts Amazon Deliveries

Immediately thrown into the proverbial local inane political inferno during her first week on the job, airport director Kris Hallstrand has been inundated with complaints from Polk County Amazon customers. Their complaints center on fears of delayed Amazon Prime deliveries as the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) ramps up their Hurricane Hunter flight activity in and out of Lakeland Linder International Airport (LAL) to evaluate the severity of what will likely become Hurricane Ian.
POLK COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Hurricane Ian prompts closure of pools and golf courses in The Villages

All indoor and outdoor recreation facilities, including swimming pools in The Villages, will be closed beginning at noon Wednesday, Sept. 28. Indoor and outdoor recreation facilities will remain closed until further notice. All scheduled events are canceled. The District Government is advising residents not to enter any facility or park...
THE VILLAGES, FL
naturecoaster.com

Citrus County BOCC Issues State of Emergency

The Citrus County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) has issued a local state of emergency in preparation for Hurricane Ian. No closures have been announced at this time. The regular BOCC meeting and final budget hearing will be held as scheduled on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. Two self-serve sandbag sites...
villages-news.com

It’s hard to get around in The Villages due to traffic

I do not think ANY building should proceed that reduces wildlife habitat or increases traffic and congestion. The Villages is already making it so hard to get around with high-traffic volume. The wildlife have no place to go, and many people coming from other States have no regard for their...
THE VILLAGES, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Bill#Tax Increases#Municipal Services#Tampa Bay Area#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax#First Budget Hearing#Budget#The General Fund#Tbarta#Capital Reserves
naturecoaster.com

City of Brooksville declares State of Emergency

On September 26, 2022, during a Special Meeting of the Brooksville City Council, city leaders declared a State of Emergency due to the impending Hurricane Ian. The State of Emergency will remain in effect for a period of seven (7) days. Following is information related to the declaration:. Immediate Local...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
suncoastnews.com

Pasco County issues local state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian

The Pasco Board of County Commissioners has issued a Local State of Emergency for Pasco County ahead of Hurricane Ian. This allows the county administrator and emergency management director to waive everyday procedures and do what they feel is necessary to ensure the health, safety and welfare of the community.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

County residents prepare for hurricane

Darlene Reynolds sat behind the wheel of her Dodge Ram and inched her way forward every minute or so to get a dozen sandbags supplied by Citrus County. If Hurricane Ian hits nearby, the storm will be the first she would face as a new resident in the county, having moved to Citrus Springs just a year ago.
suncoastnews.com

Hernando declares local state of emergency

BROOKSVILLE – A local state of emergency has been declared for Hernando County, in the expectation of the effects of Hurricane Ian, which currently is south of Cuba but is expected to turn north. EOC Alert from Hernando County — Emergency Management Director James Coleman said the area has...
suncoastnews.com

Hernando County prepares for Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian is coming, and there’s not a moment to lose. That’s the gist of the message from County Administrator Jeff Rogers regarding what residents need to do on this Tuesday. By Wednesday at about noon, Rogers said to expect the arrival of tropical storm force winds that...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Inverness hospital reminds residents facility is no shelter, but for the sick

As Hurricane Ian makes its way to the Florida coast and Citrus County, hospital officials in Inverness are reassuring potential patients that HCA Florida Citrus Hospital will keep its doors open. “Be assured that we are well prepared to serve our community and are taking every precaution,” said hospital spokeswoman...
INVERNESS, FL
floridapolitics.com

Citrus County expects ‘long duration’ of rain from Hurricane Ian

Storm surge is no longer the big Citrus County worry from Hurricane Ian. “We’re going to get some major rain behind this,” Citrus County Sheriff’s Capt. Troy Hess, acting Director of Emergency Management, said. With Ian expected to make landfall near Venice, that takes Citrus away from...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Ozello, Crystal River preparing for storm surge

Ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Ian, Ozello and Crystal River residents were hard at work early Tuesday preparing for the incoming storm surge. Ozello Keys Marina has removed all the boats that people have stored there for them to be picked up by the owners. They are also planning on removing the food truck from the property and “battening down the hatches,” according to Billy Fender, fleet coordinator at the marina.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Citrus County not out of the woods yet

When Dondi Squires opened Beyond the Stitches four years ago in the Airport Plaza of Crystal River, she was told properties east of U.S. 19, like her sewing business, wouldn’t flood. However, Hurricane Ian’s impacts coupled with the ongoing highway work elevating the roadway next door to her shop...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Here’s how Hurricane Ian could impact Lake, Sumter counties

Florida counties are preparing for the storm impacts Hurricane Ian will bring. The impacts of the storm may vary depending on where you live in the state, including different portions of Central Florida. Those impacts may change as the storm’s path develops. [TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, SATELLITE: Hurricane Ian projected...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL

