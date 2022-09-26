Read full article on original website
The Laker/Lutz News
Higher park impact fees are expected in Pasco County
Pasco County is expected to raise its park impact fee to help provide new facilities to address recreational demands caused by new growth. The county hasn’t increased its park impact fees for 20 years. The Pasco County Commission voted 4-1 at its Sept. 20 meeting to direct staff to...
The Laker/Lutz News
Hale Road rezoning gets ‘no’ vote from divided planning board
In the end, a majority of the Pasco County Planning Commission voted to recommend denial of a rezoning requested for a 109-home subdivision in Land O’ Lakes. The proposed site for the development is on the southwest and northwest corner of the Hale Road and Collier Parkway intersection, straddling Hale Road. It is approximately 5,700 feet east of U.S. 41, according to documents contained in the planning board’s Sept. 22 agenda packet.
tampabeacon.com
County warns residents of possible long-term flooding, limit water use
Hillsborough County is warning residents of possible long-term widespread flooding as a result of heavy rainfall expected from Hurricane Ian. Residents are advised to be aware of widespread flooding covering roads, including flash flooding, storm drains/retention ponds overflowing, floodwaters affecting homes and buildings, as well as urban, small stream, and overland flooding that can happen quickly and catch people unaware.
suncoastnews.com
Find a safe place now, county officials say
Hurricane Ian might have changed course, but Hernando County isn’t out of the woods. “Today is Game Day,” said deputy emergency management director Erin Thomas. Jeff Rogers, the county administrator, said Wednesday morning that in the next 48 hours the county will be seeing tropical storm force winds of 39 to 73 miles per hour, up to 12 and as much as 18 inches of rain throughout the county and localized flooding.
Local Residents File Complaints as Increased NOAA Air Traffic Impacts Amazon Deliveries
Immediately thrown into the proverbial local inane political inferno during her first week on the job, airport director Kris Hallstrand has been inundated with complaints from Polk County Amazon customers. Their complaints center on fears of delayed Amazon Prime deliveries as the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) ramps up their Hurricane Hunter flight activity in and out of Lakeland Linder International Airport (LAL) to evaluate the severity of what will likely become Hurricane Ian.
villages-news.com
Hurricane Ian prompts closure of pools and golf courses in The Villages
All indoor and outdoor recreation facilities, including swimming pools in The Villages, will be closed beginning at noon Wednesday, Sept. 28. Indoor and outdoor recreation facilities will remain closed until further notice. All scheduled events are canceled. The District Government is advising residents not to enter any facility or park...
naturecoaster.com
Citrus County BOCC Issues State of Emergency
The Citrus County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) has issued a local state of emergency in preparation for Hurricane Ian. No closures have been announced at this time. The regular BOCC meeting and final budget hearing will be held as scheduled on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. Two self-serve sandbag sites...
villages-news.com
It’s hard to get around in The Villages due to traffic
I do not think ANY building should proceed that reduces wildlife habitat or increases traffic and congestion. The Villages is already making it so hard to get around with high-traffic volume. The wildlife have no place to go, and many people coming from other States have no regard for their...
naturecoaster.com
City of Brooksville declares State of Emergency
On September 26, 2022, during a Special Meeting of the Brooksville City Council, city leaders declared a State of Emergency due to the impending Hurricane Ian. The State of Emergency will remain in effect for a period of seven (7) days. Following is information related to the declaration:. Immediate Local...
Hernando County Declares Local State Of Emergency And Issues Emergency Protective Measures
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. – Hernando County Emergency Management continues to monitor Hurricane Ian. Government leaders are assessing current and forecasted conditions to determine the need for additional emergency protective measures. PROCLAMATION NO. 2022-01, Declaration of State of Local Emergency, has been enacted by the
suncoastnews.com
Pasco County issues local state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian
The Pasco Board of County Commissioners has issued a Local State of Emergency for Pasco County ahead of Hurricane Ian. This allows the county administrator and emergency management director to waive everyday procedures and do what they feel is necessary to ensure the health, safety and welfare of the community.
Citrus County Issues Mandatory Evacuation For Zone A, Ahead Of Hurricane Ian
CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. – The Citrus County Board of County Commissioners has issued a MANDATORY EVACUATION for Zone A. This zone includes all low-lying areas west of U.S. Highway 19 and some areas additional areas east of U.S. Highway 19. All other areas are advised
Citrus County Chronicle
County residents prepare for hurricane
Darlene Reynolds sat behind the wheel of her Dodge Ram and inched her way forward every minute or so to get a dozen sandbags supplied by Citrus County. If Hurricane Ian hits nearby, the storm will be the first she would face as a new resident in the county, having moved to Citrus Springs just a year ago.
suncoastnews.com
Hernando declares local state of emergency
BROOKSVILLE – A local state of emergency has been declared for Hernando County, in the expectation of the effects of Hurricane Ian, which currently is south of Cuba but is expected to turn north. EOC Alert from Hernando County — Emergency Management Director James Coleman said the area has...
suncoastnews.com
Hernando County prepares for Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian is coming, and there’s not a moment to lose. That’s the gist of the message from County Administrator Jeff Rogers regarding what residents need to do on this Tuesday. By Wednesday at about noon, Rogers said to expect the arrival of tropical storm force winds that...
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness hospital reminds residents facility is no shelter, but for the sick
As Hurricane Ian makes its way to the Florida coast and Citrus County, hospital officials in Inverness are reassuring potential patients that HCA Florida Citrus Hospital will keep its doors open. “Be assured that we are well prepared to serve our community and are taking every precaution,” said hospital spokeswoman...
floridapolitics.com
Citrus County expects ‘long duration’ of rain from Hurricane Ian
Storm surge is no longer the big Citrus County worry from Hurricane Ian. “We’re going to get some major rain behind this,” Citrus County Sheriff’s Capt. Troy Hess, acting Director of Emergency Management, said. With Ian expected to make landfall near Venice, that takes Citrus away from...
Citrus County Chronicle
Ozello, Crystal River preparing for storm surge
Ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Ian, Ozello and Crystal River residents were hard at work early Tuesday preparing for the incoming storm surge. Ozello Keys Marina has removed all the boats that people have stored there for them to be picked up by the owners. They are also planning on removing the food truck from the property and “battening down the hatches,” according to Billy Fender, fleet coordinator at the marina.
Citrus County Chronicle
Citrus County not out of the woods yet
When Dondi Squires opened Beyond the Stitches four years ago in the Airport Plaza of Crystal River, she was told properties east of U.S. 19, like her sewing business, wouldn’t flood. However, Hurricane Ian’s impacts coupled with the ongoing highway work elevating the roadway next door to her shop...
click orlando
Here’s how Hurricane Ian could impact Lake, Sumter counties
Florida counties are preparing for the storm impacts Hurricane Ian will bring. The impacts of the storm may vary depending on where you live in the state, including different portions of Central Florida. Those impacts may change as the storm’s path develops. [TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, SATELLITE: Hurricane Ian projected...
