Hurricane Ian might have changed course, but Hernando County isn’t out of the woods. “Today is Game Day,” said deputy emergency management director Erin Thomas. Jeff Rogers, the county administrator, said Wednesday morning that in the next 48 hours the county will be seeing tropical storm force winds of 39 to 73 miles per hour, up to 12 and as much as 18 inches of rain throughout the county and localized flooding.

HERNANDO COUNTY, FL ・ 11 HOURS AGO