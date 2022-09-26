ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Daily South

"OMG!": Large Lizard Crawls Up Window Of Florida Home

A Florida man's video of an unexpected visitor who showed up on his front porch last week gave the Internet (and his mama!) quite the scare. Joycelyn Penson shared a video her son, Frank Crowder, took of a giant lizard crawling on the window screens of his house in Apopka on Facebook.
NBC Chicago

Chicago-Area Residents Rush Home as Hurricane Ian Bears Down on Florida

As Hurricane Ian pounds Cuba and continues on a collision course with Florida, travelers are describing their experiences as they flew northward and away from the storm. As of 2 p.m. Central on Tuesday, the hurricane is currently moving northward at 10 miles per hour, sitting 255 miles from Sarasota, Florida. The storm, which made landfall in Cuba on Tuesday, is packing sustained winds of 120 miles per hour.
CBS Baltimore

Hurricane Ian on track to hit Florida as major storm this week

Hurricane Ian was growing stronger as it approached the western tip of Cuba on Monday, on a track to hit the west coast of Florida as a major hurricane as early as Wednesday. Ian was forecast to hit Cuba as a major hurricane and then become an even stronger Category 4 with top winds of 140 mph over warm Gulf of Mexico waters before striking Florida along a stretch of coast including the Tampa Bay area. Tampa and St. Petersburg appeared to be among the most likely targets for their first direct hit by a major hurricane in a century."Please...
TheDailyBeast

‘Catastrophic’ Ian Makes Landfall in Florida as One of the Most Powerful Hurricanes Ever

Storm surge from Hurricane Ian began inundating several cities on the Southwest Florida coast on Wednesday afternoon, sweeping some homes off their foundations as it simultaneously pounded Florida with 155 mph winds. Winds at that speed are the equivalent of an EF3 tornado, meteorologist Matthew Cappucci reported, and are expected to span at least 50 miles as Ian—the strongest storm of the season and one of the most powerful in history—wallops Florida.While the whipping winds are a serious threat, the National Hurricane Center says that “catastrophic” storm surge of 18 feet—enough to inundate some small homes completely—could also be deadly...
Action News Jax

Ian powers up to a Category 4 hurricane as it nears Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — (AP) — Forecasters say Hurricane Ian has become an extremely dangerous Category 4 storm as it approaches Florida’s west coast. The. U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said at 5 a.m. Wednesday that Ian now has top sustained winds of 140 mph (220 kph) and is centered about 75 miles (125 kilometers) west-southwest of Naples, Florida. It said Ian is moving north at a forward speed of 10 mph (17 kph).
247Sports

Florida monitoring Hurricane Ian, 'hopeful' to play Eastern Washington

Florida is paying close attention to the path of Hurricane Ian as it prepares to host Eastern Washington at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on Saturday at 12 p.m. The hurricane is currently projected to reach 130 miles-per-hour and become a Category 4 by Tuesday, which would make it the most significant storm in September to travel through the Gulf of Mexico since Hurricane Rita in 2005.
