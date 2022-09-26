Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian live tracker: Hurricane Ian weakens to Category 3 storm, continues to deal devastating damage to southwest Florida with 125 mph winds
Track the path of Hurricane Ian, with live updates on watches, warnings, and any possible evacuation notices or damage reports.
Photos and videos show the destruction Hurricane Ian is causing on the ground in Florida
Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida on Wednesday afternoon, and the storm has already caused major flooding in Fort Myers.
Hurricane Ian washes out Central Florida high school games
ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane Ian is impacting Central Florida in more ways than one this week as scores of games across multiple counties have been postponed, rescheduled or canceled. Ian is projected to hit Florida’s Gulf Coast as a Category 4 storm on Wednesday afternoon and then move northeast ...
School closures due to Hurricane Ian
Schools, colleges and universities across Southwest Florida are making plans regarding operations in the days leading up to Hurricane Ian's landfall.
Video of Hurricane Ian Preparation in Luxury Home Sparks Debate
"Stay or go?" asked the woman on the video showing her luxury home's preparations ahead of Hurricane Ian.
natureworldnews.com
NBC Miami
Possible Water Disaster in the Making for Florida's West Coast From Ian: Morales
Rapidly strengthening Hurricane Ian will impact Cuba on Monday night and emerge into the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday on a now high confidence forecast track that keeps the eye of the tropical cyclone well away from South Florida. The wind field in the system has expanded, so parts of...
Some Disney World hotels closing as Hurricane Ian bears down on Florida
Guests are being evacuated from a number of Disney World hotels as Hurricane Ian bears down on Florida.
AOL Corp
Live updates: Hurricane Ian approaches Florida with 155 mph winds
Yahoo News is providing live updates on the storm and its impacts. Tune in here. • The Category 4 storm is located 35 miles west of Fort Myers, Fla., moving northeast at 9 mph. • Maximum sustained winds remain 155 mph with gusts up to 190 mph. • Ian's eyewall...
Florida Man Wakeboards Down Flooded Street as Hurricane Ian Gets Closer
The Category 3 storm has sustained winds up to 120 mph as of Tuesday evening.
The Daily South
"OMG!": Large Lizard Crawls Up Window Of Florida Home
A Florida man's video of an unexpected visitor who showed up on his front porch last week gave the Internet (and his mama!) quite the scare. Joycelyn Penson shared a video her son, Frank Crowder, took of a giant lizard crawling on the window screens of his house in Apopka on Facebook.
Chicago-Area Residents Rush Home as Hurricane Ian Bears Down on Florida
As Hurricane Ian pounds Cuba and continues on a collision course with Florida, travelers are describing their experiences as they flew northward and away from the storm. As of 2 p.m. Central on Tuesday, the hurricane is currently moving northward at 10 miles per hour, sitting 255 miles from Sarasota, Florida. The storm, which made landfall in Cuba on Tuesday, is packing sustained winds of 120 miles per hour.
Hurricane Ian on track to hit Florida as major storm this week
Hurricane Ian was growing stronger as it approached the western tip of Cuba on Monday, on a track to hit the west coast of Florida as a major hurricane as early as Wednesday. Ian was forecast to hit Cuba as a major hurricane and then become an even stronger Category 4 with top winds of 140 mph over warm Gulf of Mexico waters before striking Florida along a stretch of coast including the Tampa Bay area. Tampa and St. Petersburg appeared to be among the most likely targets for their first direct hit by a major hurricane in a century."Please...
‘Catastrophic’ Ian Makes Landfall in Florida as One of the Most Powerful Hurricanes Ever
Storm surge from Hurricane Ian began inundating several cities on the Southwest Florida coast on Wednesday afternoon, sweeping some homes off their foundations as it simultaneously pounded Florida with 155 mph winds. Winds at that speed are the equivalent of an EF3 tornado, meteorologist Matthew Cappucci reported, and are expected to span at least 50 miles as Ian—the strongest storm of the season and one of the most powerful in history—wallops Florida.While the whipping winds are a serious threat, the National Hurricane Center says that “catastrophic” storm surge of 18 feet—enough to inundate some small homes completely—could also be deadly...
Where things stand with Florida theme parks, cruise ships and more as Ian makes landfall
The operators of Florida's popular theme parks are keeping an eye on Hurricane Ian as it's made landfall. Here's where things stand with them and other tourist sites, plus cruises.
Ian powers up to a Category 4 hurricane as it nears Florida
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — (AP) — Forecasters say Hurricane Ian has become an extremely dangerous Category 4 storm as it approaches Florida’s west coast. The. U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said at 5 a.m. Wednesday that Ian now has top sustained winds of 140 mph (220 kph) and is centered about 75 miles (125 kilometers) west-southwest of Naples, Florida. It said Ian is moving north at a forward speed of 10 mph (17 kph).
Florida monitoring Hurricane Ian, 'hopeful' to play Eastern Washington
Florida is paying close attention to the path of Hurricane Ian as it prepares to host Eastern Washington at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on Saturday at 12 p.m. The hurricane is currently projected to reach 130 miles-per-hour and become a Category 4 by Tuesday, which would make it the most significant storm in September to travel through the Gulf of Mexico since Hurricane Rita in 2005.
Please Don't Go Swimming in the Ocean During Hurricane Ian
Some idiots are actually swimming in the ocean as Hurricane Ian batters Florida.
Millions in Florida urged to evacuate as Hurricane Ian nears
SARASOTA, Fla., Sept 27 (Reuters) - Residents of Florida's Gulf Coast on Tuesday boarded up homes, packed up their vehicles and headed for higher ground as Hurricane Ian drew near, threatening to bring a deadly storm surge and more than a foot of rain to some areas.
Search underway for 20 Cuban migrants missing off Florida Keys after boat sinks due to Hurricane Ian
The Coast Guard is still calling their efforts a search and rescue, despite the dangerous weather conditions from Hurricane Ian.
