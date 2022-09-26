ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Independent Florida Alligator

Gators beat Tennessee in student voter registration contest

While UF may have lost to Tennessee on the field Saturday, it won by the ballot. UF’s Bob Graham Center for Public Service hosted the Beat Tennessee Voter Challenge, which is a competition dedicated to comparing student voter registration between the two universities, Sept. 23. The schools determined the winner by tallying the highest number of people registered to receive reminders to vote.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

UF cancels classes due to Hurricane Ian

The University of Florida announces that classes, including online and all academic and student-related activities will be cancelled from Wednesday through Friday in Gainesville. UF says by tomorrow evening they will make announcements in regards to other operations/closures and weekend activities.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Gainesville lawsuit against Florida’s anti-riot law clears first hurdle with long journey ahead

The city of Gainesville won its first victory in what’s expected to be a prolonged battle against Florida’s anti-riot law championed by Gov. Ron DeSantis. In a Sept. 20 hearing, the city advanced past a motion from the state to dismiss its multi-city lawsuit. Three cities didn’t enjoy the same success, as they were dropped from the case.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Tallahassee, FL
Gainesville, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Hurricane Ian FAQ: How to prepare, stay safe on UF campus

UF will be closed from Wednesday, Sept. 28 to Friday, Sept. 30 ahead of Hurricane Ian’s landfall. UF has advised only essential personnel should report to work in that timeframe. In the meantime, The Alligator has created a list of frequently asked questions for students and faculty to prepare...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

‘The big answer’: Charlie Crist stops in Gainesville ahead of gubernatorial election

Democratic gubernatorial hopeful former Rep. Charlie Crist fielded big questions — on reproductive health care, on climate change, on gun reform and on other issues. Big questions need big answers, Crist said. He advocated for statewide solar panel installation, education reform and an executive order securing the right to an abortion as he offered responses to voter questions.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Nefve and Grant lead the Gators, wrap up their first tournament of the season

After four months without Gators tennis, the men’s team returned to action Friday when it traveled to Vanderbilt for the Commodore Invitational. The team showed up and took down ranked opponents, including the preseason No. 9 ranked player. Florida had four players represent the team at the Commodore Invitational...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Florida overwhelmed by defensive shortcomings, still winless in SEC

Football is a game played in three phases. If you ask any head coach in the NCAA, they will stress the importance of thriving on offense, defense and special teams. The Gators squeezed every ounce out of their offense and special teams unit to put together a 17-point near comeback against the Tennessee Volunteers Sept. 24.
GAINESVILLE, FL
wuft.org

Gainesville hotels shoulder influx of evacuees ahead of Hurricane Ian

Weather forecasters are warning Florida residents that the hurricane looming eerily on the state’s west coast has the potential for a life-threatening storm surge, devastating wind damage and considerable flooding. Many residents are not willing to stay home and see if those forecasts turn into reality. And numerous evacuees...
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

SEC announces start time for Florida vs. Missouri

Florida's home game against Missouri on Oct. 8 is set to get underway at noon ET and will be televised on ESPNU, the SEC announced on Monday afternoon. The contest marks just the 12th-ever meeting between the Gators and Tigers, who lead the series 6-5. Florida will hold its annual homecoming game that day, too, making it the second time since 2018 that the Gators host Missouri for their Homecoming game.
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

City of Gainesville Hurricane Ian Update #2

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe has signed an executive order declaring a local state of emergency as Hurricane Ian continues its advance toward Florida. The order mobilizes all resources necessary to coordinate the City’s response for the safety and protection of all neighbors. Alachua County is...
GAINESVILLE, FL
seminoles.com

Sunshine Showdown Sold Out

Florida State’s home finale, the Fresh From Florida Sunshine Showdown against Florida, has officially sold out, it was announced Tuesday. The Seminoles host the Gators on Friday, Nov. 25, at 7:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast nationally on ABC, the first primetime Thanksgiving Friday college football game on the network.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

South Carolina stuns No. 12 Florida in five sets

The momentum was undeniably on South Carolina’s side of the court. An upset over No. 12 Florida lay in front of them, even after having been down two sets to one earlier in the match. Gamecocks junior outside hitter Riley Whitesides rose to the left side of the net...
COLUMBIA, SC
mainstreetdailynews.com

BOCC issues non-mandatory evacuation order

Although the predicted path for Hurricane Ian keeps shifting, the Alachua County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) approved on Tuesday an evacuation order for residents living in mobile homes, manufactured homes, RVs and in other at-risk areas. “I know a lot of people probably breathed a sigh of relief with...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Shelton and De Oliveira earn title victories in their season debuts

Florida took the second tournament of the season by storm at the Bedford Cup, hosted by Florida Gulf Coast University. Senior Emma Shelton began a string of UF victories in the round of 32 and a green draw against Florida Atlantic sophomore Amber McGinnis. Shelton found early success against her inexperienced opponent, taking set one 6-1. McGinnis refused to fall without struggle. Shelton, however, overpowered the underclassmen, completing the sweep with a tiebreaker, 7-6.
GAINESVILLE, FL

