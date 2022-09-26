ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Jackson water system experiences multiple major leaks

By Jaylan Wright
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U29Q1_0iAfd37X00

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Jackson leaders said multiple major water leaks occurred during the weekend. They said crews are responding to the leaks throughout the city and will continue to prioritize repairs to protect the storage tanks.

The Suncrest tank on the surface system and the Highway 18 tank o the well system are both currently experiencing issues maintaining storage due to leaks. Leaders said all other tanks are maintaining strong margins.

Another Jackson water tank experiences major leak

Overall water production is now at a stable level at the O.B. Curtis plant. Raw water pump #4 and #2 were returned to service before the weekend.

Some areas are under a precautionary boil water advisory. These advisories are due to water main leak repairs. The following addresses are affected:

  • [1200-2399] North State Street: 39202
  • [1600-1899] Pine St.
  • [700-799] Euclid St.
  • [700-799] Oakwood St.
  • [700-799] Fairview St.
  • [700-799] Arlington St.
  • [700-799] Pinehurst St.
  • [700-799] Gillespie St.
  • Popcorn Alley
  • Park Avenue”
    [1300-1399] Peachtree Street: 39202
    [500-522] Golden Eagle Drive, Byram: 39272
  • Canyon Cove
  • Talon Cove
  • [5300-5599] Highland Drive: 39206[4300-4599] El Paso Street Paso Cove
Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

16 Jackson homes, businesses affected by lead in water

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba announced lead has been found in 16 water connections in the city. According to Lumumba, the lead was discovered during the water meter installation project that’s taking place across the city. He said out of the 23,904 water meters that have been installed, only 16 homes […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Crews prioritize repairs to Jackson water storage tanks

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson leaders said the city’s water system continued to experience significant water leaks throughout they system. They said crews are responding to leaks throughout the city and will continue to prioritize repairs to protect the storage tanks. Officials said repairs on Monday and Tuesday have allowed the Suncrest and Elaine tanks […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Water main breaks popping up in Jackson since pressure has been restored

JACKSON, Miss. — Some Jackson residents are facing another disruption to their water because of broken pipes. Water main breaks have started popping up since the pressure was restored. It's something city officials said was expected. Water was gushing down Woodfield Drive this week after a massive water main...
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Business
Mississippi State
Mississippi Industry
Jackson, MS
Business
City
Jackson, MS
Jackson, MS
Industry
Local
Mississippi Government
Jackson, MS
Government
WJTV 12

Severed water line leads to boil water notice for 1,000 Jackson customers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson leaders said a severed water line has caused 1,000 customers to be placed under a boil water notice. They said a contractor inadvertently severed the water line for this area. Due to the loss in water pressure, the city’s Water/Sewer Utilities Division issued a precautionary boil water advisory until further notice for […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson mayor says city hasn’t received funds for repairs

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility has maintained a steady pressure of about 88 PSI over the last 24 hours, but more work still needs to be done to put an end to the water crisis. Tuesday night, the mayor of Jackson updated the public on how the city is working […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Body found at old Jackson gas station

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A death investigation is underway after a man’s body was found at an old Jackson gas station. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the body was found at the old Shell gas station on Robinson Road. The man was found unresponsive by the employees of the Car Care Clinic across the […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

City of Jackson issues precautionary boil water notice for 1,000 connections

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson issued a precautionary boil water notice for 1,000 connections on Monday. The City says that the notice was issued due to a loss of water pressure. “This is a precautionary advisory. This notice does not mean that your water is unsafe, but it does mean that you must take precautions and boil your water before use,” the City said in a press release.
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Systems#Water Tank#Water Pump#Raw Water#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Suncrest#O B Curtis#Golden Eagle Drive#El Paso Street Paso#Nexstar Media Inc
WJTV 12

Jackson State receives $1M for support ongoing water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Alfred Street Baptist Church’s (ASBC) Mission Division located in Alexandra, Virginia, will donate up to $1 million to Jackson State University (JSU) to help defray costs related to the ongoing water crisis. When the City of Jackson’s water treatment facility experienced low water pressure and a boil water notice was issued, the lack of […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Councilman says traffic light outage creating dangerous situation

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes said Sunday he wants a traffic light that has been out for months fixed. The light is at Bailey Avenue and Mayes Street. Stokes said that with students coming and going to nearby Walton Elementary School, the light being out creates a dangerous situation.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Man found unresponsive at business near Robinson Road in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was found unresponsive at a business in Jackson on Tuesday. Deputy Chief Deric Hearn says employees at Car Care Clinic found the man lying on his side at 4436 Robinson Road. According to Deputy Chief Hearn, the employees’ last contact was around 12:57 p.m....
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

MS hospitals having to adjust and cut services to stay open

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - You’ve probably noticed the price of gas and food has gone up, and hospitals are seeing similar increases that are impacting how they help patients. “The cost of labor has gone up, the cost of supplies, equipment, food, all that has gone up, but the revenue really has not gone up,” said Robert Roberson with the Mississippi Hospital Association.
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
WJTV 12

Jackson leaders approve funds to renovate planetarium

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson City Council approved to continue the process of renovations for the Russell C. Davis Planetarium by approving a $7.5 million grant to help with renovations. On Tuesday, September 27, the city council voted to approve the funding. Six million dollars will go towards the planetarium, and $1 million will […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Rezoning denied for liquor store in Marcus Bottom

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A Vicksburg business owner, Sukhbir Singh, fought to keep a piece of property on Halls Ferry Road functioning so he could open a liquor store. However, the Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Alderman unanimously voted, 3-0, against rezoning the property in Marcus Bottom that would have allowed for a liquor store […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi leaders to talk about state’s economy, future

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – While inflation has decreased from a recent 40-year high and gas prices have finally fallen, the majority of Jackson residents have yet to feel relief. Most residents have felt the pain when purchasing essential items such as gas and food. According to one Jackson resident, a lack of investment in Jackson […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
vicksburgnews.com

Rollover with entrapment reported on 61S

A rollover with possible entrapment was reported on Highway 61 South just after 8 a.m. The vehicle left the roadway and overturned off Highway 61 South near Kirkland Road. First responders quickly arrived on the scene and were able to evacuate the driver from the vehicle. The driver appeared to be responsive but complained of back pain and was transported for treatment.
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi Cannabis School educates people about industry

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As medical marijuana becomes available in Mississippi, local organizations are working to educate people and businesses about the industry. The Mississippi Cannabis Trade Association announced its partnership with new Mississippi Cannabis School. They are working to properly educate those who are planning to work in the industry whether it be for […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

JPD investigate break-in at gas station

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-Jackson police are investigating a break-in at Fondren Fuel on Lakeland Drive. Police said the incident happened before 4:00 Monday morning. 12 News will continue to follow this developing story with new information.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Police presence causing traffic to be rerouted off I-55

JACKSON, Miss. — Traffic was being rerouted off Interstate 55 at Northside Drive and Meadowbrook Road exit in Jackson Saturday night. The Mississippi Department of Transportation sent out a message on Twitter that said police presence had all southbound lanes blocked. There is no word what caused the police...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

39K+
Followers
21K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy