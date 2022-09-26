ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, VA

5K kicks off Saturday’s Virginia Peanut Festival activities in Emporia

Some walked. Some ran. Nobody was as fleet-of-foot as Musa Gwanzura. He completed his 5K run in 18:21. Thirty-six runners or walkers gathered on Halifax St. in front of S.T.R.O.N.G Temple Fitness between 7-7:30 a.m. Saturday morning for the Virginia Peanut Festival 5K. S.T.R.O.N.G Temple owner Gene Porter had many volunteers assisting in getting the runners ready and providing directions for the runners. Sayvion Stewart was on hand to call out the times as the runners crossed the finish line.
Parade, car show highlight Emporia's 60th Virginia Peanut Festival

After three days of rides, music, and fun, the 60th annual Virginia Peanut Festival culminated on Saturday afternoon with its main event, the parade. Clear blue skies greeted patrons for the event, which kicked off shortly after 11 a.m. on Saturday. The parade began at Laurel Street before turning toward...
Littleton Plant Farm Welcomes New Owners

Amongst the smell of potting soil and bright colors of mums and pansies, Littleton Plant Farm, formerly known as Lassiter’s Plant Farm, welcomes new management with the arrival of Cassidy and Blake Simonowich. In July of 2022, the Simonowich family brought Lassiter’s Plant Farm and renamed it Littleton Plant...
Greensville/Southampton Hokie Club hosting golf fundraiser for Virginia Tech scholarships

Over the last 26 years the Greensville/Southampton Hokie Club and Alumni Chapter has supported first-year students entering Virginia Tech with total scholarship money exceeding $50,000. These donations are supported by hole/meal/tournament sponsorships along with teams entering the annual golf tournament as this is the one scholarship fund raiser annually. The...
2022 Taste of Brunswick Festival features Car Show

LAWRENCEVILLE – The 2022 Taste of Brunswick Festival will be held on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Brunswick County Airport, 77 Airport Drive. Kent Writtenberry with Kentz Kustomz from Gasburg, Virginia is organizing the Car Show this year. The Car Show will be held 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The registration fee is $20.
3 Henrico high school bands to compete in ‘Showcase of Bands” Oct. 1

Three Henrico County high school bands will be among the bands competing in the 15th Annual Showcase of Bands at Midlothian High School Saturday, Oct. 1, at 3 p.m. Bands from Glen Allen, Hermitage and Mills Godwin will compete along with a number of others from the region and state. Admission is $10 for those ages 13 and older, $5 for those 5 to 12 and free for those 4 and younger. Midlothian High School is located at 401 Charter Colony Parkway in Midlothian.
Governor Glenn Youngkin Donates His Third-Quarter Salary to Veteran-Run G³ Community Services: Richmond, Virginia

RICHMOND, VA - Governor Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne Youngkin today announced that they will donate his third-quarter salary to G³ Community Services. G3 Community Service is a veteran-run non-profit organization that is focused on providing student mentorship through Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math (STEAM) activities and offering assistance to veterans who are transitioning from the military to the civilian workforce.
Northampton EMS will carry whole blood

JACKSON – “This will be one giant leap in trauma care services for a rural county.”. That’s what Northampton County EMS Director Paul Nowell said about a proposal for the county’s EMS service to begin carrying whole blood. He presented the information to the Board of Commissioners at their meeting on Sept. 19.
16 Best Restaurants in Richmond, VA

I’ve always had a passion for food, and I want others to be able to experience some of the top restaurants in Richmond, VA, that I feel offer the most to customers. Keep reading to learn more about these top picks and what to expect when you visit each one. There is something for just about anyone on this list.
Washington recognized for his service to Emporia-Greensville youth

On Jan. 8, Terrence Washington spearheaded a group of volunteers to host the Youth Empowerment Summit at the Washington Park Center. It triggered numerous events by Washington and his We Got Your Back Community Team with a mission of empowering youth in the Emporia-Greensville community. The actions have not gone...
Petersburg assisted living facility forced to close

After receiving a letter of intent to deny license renewal from the Department of Social Services back in August and operating on a provisional license, Fillmore Place is now shutting down and must re-house its residents. A report on The Virginia Department of Social Services previously revealed continued failures, employee...
Employers seek to hire new staff members at Job fair in Emporia

For those in Southside Virginia who are looking for employment, Golden Leaf Commons was the place to be on Tuesday for Greensville County’s annual Fall Job Fair. Give or take a few no-shows, 68 employers set up shop at Tuesday’s event, coming from as far north as Petersburg and as far south as Halifax County, North Carolina. Companies recruiting at the event range from large multinational names such as Hardee’s, Lowes, and Wal-Mart, to companies with a presence in Greensville County such as P&S Transportation, Oran Safety Glass, and SteelFab.
Pulley named Outstanding Clerk to the Board

Clerk to the Warren County Board of Commissioners Paula Pulley was named Outstanding Clerk to the Board during the Kerr-Tar Regional Council of Governments’ Annual Awards Banquet. Warren County was well-represented during the Thursday night event, which was held at the Armory Civic Center. The banquet marked the conclusion...
