emporiaindependentmessenger.com
5K kicks off Saturday’s Virginia Peanut Festival activities in Emporia
Some walked. Some ran. Nobody was as fleet-of-foot as Musa Gwanzura. He completed his 5K run in 18:21. Thirty-six runners or walkers gathered on Halifax St. in front of S.T.R.O.N.G Temple Fitness between 7-7:30 a.m. Saturday morning for the Virginia Peanut Festival 5K. S.T.R.O.N.G Temple owner Gene Porter had many volunteers assisting in getting the runners ready and providing directions for the runners. Sayvion Stewart was on hand to call out the times as the runners crossed the finish line.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Parade, car show highlight Emporia's 60th Virginia Peanut Festival
After three days of rides, music, and fun, the 60th annual Virginia Peanut Festival culminated on Saturday afternoon with its main event, the parade. Clear blue skies greeted patrons for the event, which kicked off shortly after 11 a.m. on Saturday. The parade began at Laurel Street before turning toward...
lakegastongazette-observer.com
Littleton Plant Farm Welcomes New Owners
Amongst the smell of potting soil and bright colors of mums and pansies, Littleton Plant Farm, formerly known as Lassiter’s Plant Farm, welcomes new management with the arrival of Cassidy and Blake Simonowich. In July of 2022, the Simonowich family brought Lassiter’s Plant Farm and renamed it Littleton Plant...
Suffolk Peanut Fest parade cancelled, but other festivities will go on
SUFFOLK, Va. — The parade that usually rings in the annual Suffolk Peanut Fest will be canceled for weather this year. Tuesday, organizers shared the news -- with Hurricane Ian forecasted to bring rain up to Hampton Roads, the parade won't be able to march on. It won't be rescheduled, either.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Peanut-based dishes return to the Emporia's Virginia Peanut Festival after 3-year hiatus
There is nothing quite like the Virginia Peanut Festival’s Kook-Off Kick-Off for peanut lovers. The event was sidelined as a COVID-19 prevention precaution for the past two years, bringing an appreciative crowd to Thursday evening’s gathering at the Emporia Farmer’s Market. Several groups prepared peanut-based appetizers for...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Greensville/Southampton Hokie Club hosting golf fundraiser for Virginia Tech scholarships
Over the last 26 years the Greensville/Southampton Hokie Club and Alumni Chapter has supported first-year students entering Virginia Tech with total scholarship money exceeding $50,000. These donations are supported by hole/meal/tournament sponsorships along with teams entering the annual golf tournament as this is the one scholarship fund raiser annually. The...
theprincegeorgejournal.com
2022 Taste of Brunswick Festival features Car Show
LAWRENCEVILLE – The 2022 Taste of Brunswick Festival will be held on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Brunswick County Airport, 77 Airport Drive. Kent Writtenberry with Kentz Kustomz from Gasburg, Virginia is organizing the Car Show this year. The Car Show will be held 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The registration fee is $20.
3 Henrico high school bands to compete in ‘Showcase of Bands” Oct. 1
Three Henrico County high school bands will be among the bands competing in the 15th Annual Showcase of Bands at Midlothian High School Saturday, Oct. 1, at 3 p.m. Bands from Glen Allen, Hermitage and Mills Godwin will compete along with a number of others from the region and state. Admission is $10 for those ages 13 and older, $5 for those 5 to 12 and free for those 4 and younger. Midlothian High School is located at 401 Charter Colony Parkway in Midlothian.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Navy veteran Poarch serves as Grand Marshal for Emporia's Virginia Peanut Festival Parade
The very first Grand Marshal for the Virginia Peanut Festival parade was none other than local television icon “Sailor Bob” Griggs, host of a then-popular TV show on channel 12 in Richmond. This year, the position was filled by a true patriot, ace pilot, and family man who...
clayconews.com
Governor Glenn Youngkin Donates His Third-Quarter Salary to Veteran-Run G³ Community Services: Richmond, Virginia
RICHMOND, VA - Governor Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne Youngkin today announced that they will donate his third-quarter salary to G³ Community Services. G3 Community Service is a veteran-run non-profit organization that is focused on providing student mentorship through Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math (STEAM) activities and offering assistance to veterans who are transitioning from the military to the civilian workforce.
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Northampton EMS will carry whole blood
JACKSON – “This will be one giant leap in trauma care services for a rural county.”. That’s what Northampton County EMS Director Paul Nowell said about a proposal for the county’s EMS service to begin carrying whole blood. He presented the information to the Board of Commissioners at their meeting on Sept. 19.
birchrestaurant.com
16 Best Restaurants in Richmond, VA
I’ve always had a passion for food, and I want others to be able to experience some of the top restaurants in Richmond, VA, that I feel offer the most to customers. Keep reading to learn more about these top picks and what to expect when you visit each one. There is something for just about anyone on this list.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Washington recognized for his service to Emporia-Greensville youth
On Jan. 8, Terrence Washington spearheaded a group of volunteers to host the Youth Empowerment Summit at the Washington Park Center. It triggered numerous events by Washington and his We Got Your Back Community Team with a mission of empowering youth in the Emporia-Greensville community. The actions have not gone...
Mystery grocer is coming to Henrico shopping center
A to-be-named grocer is set to take over a former Food Lion space at Willow Place at 5420 W. Broad St., according to plans filed recently with Henrico County.
ednc.org
Roanoke Rapids Graded School District to be first in NC designated Heart Safe under Project ADAM
In February 2022, a middle school student at Roanoke Rapids Graded School District (RRGSD) suffered a sudden cardiac arrest during recess and died. While the staff members who were present had known what to do and responded immediately, the incident prompted district leaders to reflect on their overall preparedness. “You...
alxnow.com
Study: Old Town Historic District is the most dangerous area for pedestrians in Virginia
A new study shows that the most dangerous area for pedestrians is Old Town. The law firm of Shapiro, Washburn & Sharp commissioned the study, which identified 20 areas, and was conducted by California-based 1Point21 Interactive. The study, which includes an interactive map, tabulated more than 11,000 crashes between 2015...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Petersburg assisted living facility forced to close
After receiving a letter of intent to deny license renewal from the Department of Social Services back in August and operating on a provisional license, Fillmore Place is now shutting down and must re-house its residents. A report on The Virginia Department of Social Services previously revealed continued failures, employee...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Employers seek to hire new staff members at Job fair in Emporia
For those in Southside Virginia who are looking for employment, Golden Leaf Commons was the place to be on Tuesday for Greensville County’s annual Fall Job Fair. Give or take a few no-shows, 68 employers set up shop at Tuesday’s event, coming from as far north as Petersburg and as far south as Halifax County, North Carolina. Companies recruiting at the event range from large multinational names such as Hardee’s, Lowes, and Wal-Mart, to companies with a presence in Greensville County such as P&S Transportation, Oran Safety Glass, and SteelFab.
warrenrecord.com
Pulley named Outstanding Clerk to the Board
Clerk to the Warren County Board of Commissioners Paula Pulley was named Outstanding Clerk to the Board during the Kerr-Tar Regional Council of Governments’ Annual Awards Banquet. Warren County was well-represented during the Thursday night event, which was held at the Armory Civic Center. The banquet marked the conclusion...
Dept of Emergency Management Urges Virginians to Be Prepared
