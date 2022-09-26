Read full article on original website
Related
arkansastechnews.com
Dickey Chosen to Lead ATU Facilities Management
Drew Dickey is the new director of facilities management at Arkansas Tech University. Dickey holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering degree and an Associate of Science in Nuclear Technology degree from ATU. He joined the ATU Office of Facilities Management as assistant director in March 2019. Over the...
arkansastechnews.com
Jones Hall Renovation Begins September 30
Arkansas Tech University will begin a renovation project at Jones Residence Hall on Friday, Sept. 30. The facility is offline for the 2022-23 academic year and no students are housed there. Some parking resources in the vicinity of Jones Hall will be closed for the duration of the project, which...
arkansastechnews.com
ATU: No. 1 Regional Public University in Arkansas
U.S. News and World Report has named Arkansas Tech University the No. 1 regional public university in Arkansas for a second consecutive year. ATU is listed in the publication’s 2022-23 rankings as the best regional public university in Arkansas for overall quality and No. 1 among all Arkansas public universities in providing upward social mobility to its graduates.
arkansastechnews.com
Tech Tidbits: Southern Naz Next Up for Wonder Boys
Last Saturday, Arkansas Tech University was tasked with defending the No. 1 rushing quarterback in NCAA Division II. This Saturday, it’s the No. 3 rushing quarterback in the country. Gage Porter and the Southern Nazarene University Crimson Storm (1-3) will travel to Russellville to face the Wonder Boys (1-3)...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
arkansastechnews.com
ATU Jazz Ensemble Makes 2022-23 Debut Friday
The 20-piece Arkansas Tech University Jazz Ensemble will offer its first performance of the 2022-23 academic year on Friday, Sept. 30. The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. in Witherspoon Auditorium. Admission will be free and open to the public. The program includes “Ya Gotta Try” and “Groovin’ Easy” by...
Rodney Parham overpass opening at Cantrell ahead of schedule begins Wednesday night
It looks like the early bird not only got the worm but also may have a smoother commute beginning Wednesday.
arkadelphian.com
1 dead, 3 hurt in Hot Springs crash
A Leola woman died and three others were injured Monday afternoon following a two-vehicle collision in Garland County. According to an Arkansas State Police preliminary crash summary, a vehicle pulled out of a private driveway into oncoming traffic on US Highway 270 East near Hot Springs. Joyce M. Newton, 75,...
Man Arrested For Stealing Vehicle From Arkansas
Only after a second encounter with officers was a 51-year-old man arrested for stealing a vehicle from Arkansas. A communications operator’s mistake in running the truck’s license plate incorrectly and slow response in response to queries about a checkbook in the man’s possession Friday resulted in sheriff’s officers not learning the vehicle had been stolen from Hot Springs, Arkansas until Sunday morning, according to arrest reports.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hot Springs Silver Alert for 83-year-old man inactivated
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — The Hot Springs Police Department (HSPD) issued a Silver Alert for a missing 83-year-old man on Sunday, Sept. 25.
Two Bryant police officers involved in accident on Springhill Road
BRYANT, Ark. — Early on the morning of Saturday, September 24, two Bryant officers were involved in an accident on Springhill Road in the Springhill Village area. The officers were in a vehicle together when they reportedly went off the road and struck a tree. A piece of their car also broke off and hit another vehicle.
KATV
New details emerge regarding weekend crash that left 2 Bryant police officers hospitalized
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — New details are emerging regarding the weekend accident that left two Bryant police officers hospitalized. According to a news release by the Bryant Police Department, Officers Tre Davis and Tanner Peck were attempting to conduct a traffic stop of a blue motorcycle which turned into a pursuit.
Comments / 0