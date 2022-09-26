Lee County to honor distinguished alumni

LEESBURG — As the Lee County High School football team prepares to take on Houston County in its homecoming contest, the LCHS Distinguished Alumni Committee is preparing the final touches to welcome seven distinguished alumni back to LCHS and our community.

The purpose of the program is to recognize outstanding alumni who have maintained a high standard of excellence and distinguished themselves through their work, personal accomplishments, or in the lives of others. These individuals exemplify the ideals of the Lee County School System and the community it serves and serve as role models for current and future Lee County High School students.