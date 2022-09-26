This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Monday morning, Officers were dispatched to the lobby of the Police Station to speak with Kimberly T. Hagen. Hagen wished to report her juvenile son had run away from home in the 1200 block of Deseret Drive. Hagen stated that some time overnight, her son snuck out of the house and did not come home. Officers gathered the information to start the report. Later that morning, Officers were informed by the Smith Cotton High School resource staff that the juvenile had arrived at school. Officers contacted Hagen, and she went to make contact with her son.

SEDALIA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO