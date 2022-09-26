Read full article on original website
Cole County drug raid reveals meth & stolen gun
Three people are arrested during a drug raid in Cole County. The Cole County Sheriff’s Office reports the raid took place Monday afternoon just west of Jefferson City in the 5000 block of Business 50 W, commonly known as Lake Side Motel. As a result of the search, officers...
Moniteau County man charged with fatal DWI accident near Tipton
Charges are filed against a Tipton man involved in an alcohol-related motorcycle crash last month. Court records show David Burnett, 45, was charged last Friday with the felony driving while intoxicated resulting in the death of another. He’s also facing three related misdemeanor charges, including blood alcohol content, operating a motorcycle without a valid driver’s license, and operating a motorcycle while failing to maintain financial responsibility.
Camdenton man accused of giving mother fatal dose of illicit drugs has trial delayed
A Camden County man’s murder trial is delayed until next year. It was Monday when Judge Matthew Hamner granted the state’s request for a continuance in their case against Dereck Beck of Camdenton. Beck is charged with involuntary manslaughter for giving his mother a controlled substance he made from illicit ingredients in January 2021. The drugs led to the woman’s death.
Stover man pleads down in police chase case that spanned numerous counties
A Morgan County man pleads guilty to leading police from numerous jurisdictions on a 40-mile-long police chase. Tyler Nason, of Stover, pleaded down Monday to operating a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner and exceeding the posted speed limit. He was sentenced to six months in jail on both counts. In exchange for his plea, a charge of resisting arrest was dropped.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports for September 27, 2022
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. On the morning of September 22nd, Pettis County Deputies took a report of a Fugitive from Justice. David Elton Odom, 38, had multiple warrants for his arrest. The warrants were from Lake County, Florida on charges of Criminal Mischief, Trespassing, Driving While Suspended, Fleeing or Attempting to Evade, Child Abuse (Without Great Bodily Harm), and felony Probation Violations on charges of Possession of Heroin and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Formal filings will be submitted to the Pettis County Prosecutor's Office.
Jefferson City man injured in Cole County hit-and-run
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Jefferson City man suffered minor injuries following a Wednesday crash in Cole County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at the corner of Big Meadows Spur and Big Meadows Road near U.S. 63. A 2019 Ford Fusion was heading eastbound and failed to yield to a 1994 The post Jefferson City man injured in Cole County hit-and-run appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Fatal DWI charge filed against Kansas man involved in Morgan County crash
A Kansas City, Kansas man involved in a fatal accident in Morgan County is now facing criminal charges. Alexander Luttrell was charged last Friday with DWI resulting in the death of another and failure to drive on the right half of the road. The accident happened September 2 when Luttrell...
Teen dead, two others injured in Pettis County crash
A 17-year-old is dead and two other people were injured in a Pettis County, Missouri, crash Monday morning.
Sedalia man who skipped out on bond headed to prison on drug charge
A Sedalia man who skipped out on his bond is headed to prison on a drug charge. Shannon Holm, 47, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance late last week. He was sentenced to two years in prison. Holm has been arrested in 2019 after police served a search...
Columbia woman accused of pointing gun at house full of children, firing shot in air
A Columbia woman faces weapons charges for allegedly pointing a gun at a house full of children and firing a shot in the air. Patrice Whitaker, 34, is charged with armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. According to court documents, Whitaker went to a home in 1500...
Osage Beach Woman Facing Numerous Charges
A 42-year-old Osage Beach woman is facing numerous charges in Camden County following her arrest early Sunday morning. Stephanie J. Ellis was taken into custody by members of the Missouri Highway Patrol on a felony warrant from Cass County for a probation violation, a felony warrant from Camden County for Burglary, leaving the scene of a crash resulting in physical injury, driving while suspended and failure to secure a child properly in a seatbelt. Ellis was taken to the Camden County Jail; no bond has been set.
Sedalia teen arrested for resisting arrest, DWI, after police pursuit in his hometown
A Sedalia teen faces felony charges for allegedly driving drunk and fleeing from police in his hometown. Mario Serrano, 18, is charged with resisting arrest and leaving the scene of an accident. He’s also charged with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated. The Sedalia Police Department says an officer Serrano driving...
SEDALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT ASKING FOR HELP FROM THE PUBLIC IN LOCATING WOMAN WITH AN ACTIVE WARRANT
The Sedalia Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a woman with an active warrant. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 31-year-old Sheila Swope is wanted for probation violations for delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance, as well as parole absconder. Swope is five-foot-two and 114 pounds.
Columbia woman charged with threatening house with children inside
A Columbia woman was charged Friday with unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action for allegedly pointing a gun at a building with children inside. The post Columbia woman charged with threatening house with children inside appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Sedalia Police Reports For September 27, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Monday morning, Officers were dispatched to the lobby of the Police Station to speak with Kimberly T. Hagen. Hagen wished to report her juvenile son had run away from home in the 1200 block of Deseret Drive. Hagen stated that some time overnight, her son snuck out of the house and did not come home. Officers gathered the information to start the report. Later that morning, Officers were informed by the Smith Cotton High School resource staff that the juvenile had arrived at school. Officers contacted Hagen, and she went to make contact with her son.
Jury Only Needed Two Hours to Convict 84-Year-Old Millionaire of Murdering Attorney in Front of Victim’s Home
A jury in Jackson County, Missouri needed roughly two hours of deliberations to convict an 84-year-old millionaire of murdering an attorney in front of the victim’s home back in 2017. David Jungerman, born in March 1938, was found guilty of murdering Kansas City lawyer Thomas Pickert, an attorney, husband,...
Ashland man accused of fatal stabbing scheduled for April jury trial
A trial date is set for a Boone County man accused of fatally stabbing a man. Robin Morales-Sanchez, 20, of Ashland, was scheduled last week for a four-day jury trial to begin April 25. He’s accused of stabbing two men, one fatally, in the summer of 2021 in Ashland.
Two Sedalians Injured in Pettis County Crash
Two Sedalians were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Monday night in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2014 Harley Davidson, driven by 50-year-old Charles E. McGinnis of Sedalia, was stopped at a red light at US 50 and Sadie Lane (MM) around 7:30 p.m., when an eastbound 2015 Kia Optima, driven by 19-year-old Brady D. Carr of Clinton, struck the Harley from behind.
Holt Man Arrested On Numerous Warrants in Jackson County
A Holt man was arrested Saturday in Jackson County on multiple warrants and a new felony drug charge. Troop A of the Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 30-year-old Holt resident Jacob L. Lantz at 9:07 A.M. Saturday for felony possession of a controlled substance. He was also found to be wanted on a Clinton County felony warrant for dangerous drugs, and six misdemeanor warrants out of Clay County.
Columbia man gets probation for stealing liquor during armed robbery
A Columbia man is sentenced to five years supervised probation for robbing a gas station with a knife and a hammer. Jacob Woods was originally charged with first-degree robbery and armed criminal action. But he pleaded down last week to one count of stealing. If Woods violates the conditions of his parole, he’ll serve five years in prison.
