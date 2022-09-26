Read full article on original website
Mike Hunt
1d ago
Let’s give these people some more power,they already tell us how,when and where to hunt,what kind of clothes to wear,what kind of weapon we can use,deer must meet several qualifications before we can harvest it etc,what time of the year we can hunt,now are we going to have to buy an electric vehicle to drive in the bush so we’re not polluting the woods,they already know everything about you but they still want more,I’m not going hunting or fishing anymore and I will not purchase any more licenses to do so,they can make up all the rules they want and stick them up their place where the sun shines not
