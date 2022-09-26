Read full article on original website
Independent Florida Alligator
Thousands of UF students vote in Fall Student Government election despite Hurricane Ian delay
Despite the looming threat of a hurricane, polls for Student Government elections opened Tuesday morning for students to vote in their next round of area senators. While some students voted to “get the sticker” — to fulfill a student organization or Greek voting requirement — others came with specific issues and priorities they hope new senators will address. Gator, Change and Liberation parties have slated candidates in the Fall election. Two independent candidates, Nathaniel Pelton and Jayden Adjodha, are running as well.
Independent Florida Alligator
Many UF students express voter apathy as Fall SG elections draw near
With Student Government elections right around the corner Sept. 27 and 28, UF students have varying opinions on how SG should function — that is, if they have an opinion at all. Several UF students have heard about SG but never look into how, when and where to vote....
Governor DeSantis underfire for claiming elementary school workers are 'instructed to tell kids to switch genders'
Florida Governor DeSantis has been slammed by social media and denounced by experts for making claims that elementary school staff is instructed to tell kids to switch genders.
Charlie Crist's running mate compared Florida under Gov. Ron DeSantis to 'The Handmaid's Tale'
Democrat Karla Hernández-Mats referred to Florida's Republican governor and lieutenant governor as "Commander DeSantis" and "Aunt Jeanette." Hernández-Mats, who is running for lieutenant governor, was making a thinly veiled reference to dystopian novel "The Handmaid's Tale." She told Insider that Florida laws on abortion, education, and voting led...
CNBC
Democratic Rep. Charlie Crist resigns from Congress as he takes on GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis in Florida
Democratic Rep. Charlie Crist announced Wednesday he will resign from Congress as he campaigns to unseat Florida's Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in November. The move will shrink Democrats' already-slim majority in the House, potentially complicating efforts to pass more legislation before the midterm elections. DeSantis and former President Donald Trump...
How Trump and DeSantis are already splitting the conservative movement
A deepening rivalry between Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis is beginning to spark a debate among conservatives over the unofficial coronation of the Florida governor as the party's most promising non-Trump option in 2024, with some prominent intellectuals and activists urging DeSantis superfans to pump the brakes.
MSNBC
DeSantis invites election backlash with Martha’s Vineyard stunt
By any fair measure, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has reason to be optimistic about his re-election prospects. The far-right Republican eked out a narrow victory four years ago — winning the gubernatorial race by 0.4% — but in recent months, polls have shown DeSantis with comfortable leads. The latest FiveThirtyEight projection showed the incumbent with a 92% chance of winning a second term.
Florida migrant-moving company gave GOP cash, has ties to DeSantis' immigration 'czar' and Rep. Matt Gaetz
The air charter company Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration hired for his migrant-moving program has contributed big money to some top allies of the governor and was once legally represented by Rep. Matt Gaetz and his former partner, who is now Florida's “public safety czar” in charge of immigration policy.
wfit.org
Rubio vs. Demings in a spirited U.S. Senate race in Florida
Besides that for governor, there is another high-profile statewide race in Florida leading to the November 8th election – that for U.S. Senate. It’s becoming a case of dueling campaign ads. In the red corner, incumbent Republican Marco Rubio. “Demmings votes with Pelosi 100% of the time," Rubio...
US News and World Report
Democratic Ex-Cop Demings Closes in on Republican Rubio in Florida
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic U.S. Representative Val Demings enters the final weeks of her campaign to unseat Republican U.S. Senator Marco Rubio in a stronger position than many observers had expected in conservative-leaning Florida. Demings, a former Orlando police chief, is the underdog against Rubio, who is seeking his third...
Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott pull from segregationist playbook with anti-immigration stunts
As a historian of racism and white supremacy in the United States, I’ve become accustomed to callous actions like those of Republican governors who organized transportation for Latin American migrants to states run by their political opponents. Governors Greg Abbott in Texas and Ron DeSantis in Florida are following the playbook of segregationists who provided one-way bus tickets to Northern cities […] The post Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott pull from segregationist playbook with anti-immigration stunts appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Independent Florida Alligator
UF students worry about their organizations’ future due to funding changes
A panic over funding has defined the start of the year for many UF organizations — but some are confused on who brought about the change: UF or Student Government?. After recent organization classification changes over summer from the university, Student Government revised allocated funding for organizations. The revisions are scheduled to be voted on at the Sept. 27 Student Senate meeting.
Independent Florida Alligator
Students say late UF announcement, lack of Tuesday cancellation messed with Hurricane Ian planning
On Monday at approximately 8 p.m., UF announced a plan of action for Hurricane Ian — nearly seven hours after FSU and a full day after USF. In chronological order, other public universities like USF, UCF and FSU, released directives for Hurricane Ian before UF. Some students have criticized UF’s response for a variety of reasons: not giving enough time to evacuate, disrupting exam schedules and having a slower response than other universities.
Independent Florida Alligator
Gators get real: UF professors, students reflect on social media app BeReal
In the span of two minutes, UF students across Gainesville ask themselves one of the most philosophical questions any 20-something has ever considered: What does it mean to ‘be real’?. Usually, it’s a selfie in bed. BeReal is a social media app where users have two minutes...
Independent Florida Alligator
The need for liberation in UF SG
A specter haunts the University of Florida. The specter of liberation. Our university and our democracy is under attack. On a broad scale, assaults on our academic freedom by Tallahassee have gone unchecked by the UF Board of Trustees, creating an atmosphere of fear and censorship. The graduate assistants who help produce UF’s prized research and teach numerous courses continue to be underpaid and overworked, while graduate housing is being destroyed and outsourced to for-profit corporations.
Independent Florida Alligator
Hurricane Ian FAQ: How to prepare, stay safe on UF campus
UF will be closed from Wednesday, Sept. 28 to Friday, Sept. 30 ahead of Hurricane Ian’s landfall. UF has advised only essential personnel should report to work in that timeframe. In the meantime, The Alligator has created a list of frequently asked questions for students and faculty to prepare...
