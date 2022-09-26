ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Braves vs. Nationals prediction, odds and pick 9/27/2022

The Atlanta Braves (96-58) will attempt to win their fourth straight road game when they take on the Washington Nationals (53-100) on Tuesday night. Kyle Muller (1-1) is projected to start for the Braves, while Paolo Espino (0-7) will take the bump for the Nationals. First pitch is slated for 7:05 ET. Below we will continue our MLB odds series with a Braves-Nationals prediction and pick.
Pinstripe Alley

New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Series Preview

The Yankees’ 2022 campaign has been a story with three acts. The first involved an unforeseen juggernaut running roughshod against the rest of the league en route to one of the best starts in MLB history, 52-18 on June 23rd after a dramatic walk-off victory against the hated Astros. A no-hitter at Houston’s hands two days later set the tone for an ugly chapter over the next couple months. They might have been the fastest team in baseball to reach 70 wins, but in those eight weeks, they went 21-30, including a 3-14 stretch at the beginning of August.
NJ.com

Yankees’ road to World Series set to go through Houston ... again

Houston, we have a problem. The road to the 2022 World Series is set to go through Minute Maid Park as the Astros are closing in on the No. 1 seed in the American League. What’s at stake today: The Houston Astros can clinch the No. 1 seed in the American League tonight with a win vs. Arizona OR a loss by the Yankees at Toronto. The Toronto Blue Jays can clinch a Postseason berth tonight with a win vs. New York AND a loss by the Orioles at Boston.
theScore

Yankees clinch AL East for 20th time in franchise history

The New York Yankees officially clinched the AL East, beating the Toronto Blue Jays 5-2 at the Rogers Centre on Tuesday. The 95-59 Yankees will now hold home-field advantage in the ALDS after earning a first-round bye in the postseason. Yankee Stadium will host Games 1, 2, and, if necessary, 5.
