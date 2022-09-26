Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
New York Yankees schedule, TV info
The New York Yankees schedule will carry this team through a 2022 MLB season with expectations set upon this team
MLB・
MLB Odds: Braves vs. Nationals prediction, odds and pick 9/27/2022
The Atlanta Braves (96-58) will attempt to win their fourth straight road game when they take on the Washington Nationals (53-100) on Tuesday night. Kyle Muller (1-1) is projected to start for the Braves, while Paolo Espino (0-7) will take the bump for the Nationals. First pitch is slated for 7:05 ET. Below we will continue our MLB odds series with a Braves-Nationals prediction and pick.
How to Watch Astros vs. Diamondbacks Game One: TV Channel, Streaming Links
With an opportunity to clinch the top seed in the American League, the Houston Astros begin a two-game series with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Pinstripe Alley
New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Series Preview
The Yankees’ 2022 campaign has been a story with three acts. The first involved an unforeseen juggernaut running roughshod against the rest of the league en route to one of the best starts in MLB history, 52-18 on June 23rd after a dramatic walk-off victory against the hated Astros. A no-hitter at Houston’s hands two days later set the tone for an ugly chapter over the next couple months. They might have been the fastest team in baseball to reach 70 wins, but in those eight weeks, they went 21-30, including a 3-14 stretch at the beginning of August.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Padres pregame: Magic number at 4; Dodgers seeking 107th win
Padres magic number at four heading into Wednesday's matchup with Dodgers; Austin Nola to catch Joe Musgrove
Yankees’ road to World Series set to go through Houston ... again
Houston, we have a problem. The road to the 2022 World Series is set to go through Minute Maid Park as the Astros are closing in on the No. 1 seed in the American League. What’s at stake today: The Houston Astros can clinch the No. 1 seed in the American League tonight with a win vs. Arizona OR a loss by the Yankees at Toronto. The Toronto Blue Jays can clinch a Postseason berth tonight with a win vs. New York AND a loss by the Orioles at Boston.
MLB Odds: Yankees vs. Blue Jays prediction, odds and pick – 9/28/2022
The New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays will finish their three-game series with a Wednesday night matchup at Rogers Centre in Toronto. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Yankees-Blue Jays prediction and pick, laid out below. New...
MLB・
Judge Watch: Probable Starters for Yankees-Blue Jays Series in Toronto
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge hopes to make history this week in Toronto, as he is just one home run shy of tying Roger Maris' American League single-season home run record of 61. The Yankees would also clinch the American League East with a win.
RELATED PEOPLE
theScore
Yankees clinch AL East for 20th time in franchise history
The New York Yankees officially clinched the AL East, beating the Toronto Blue Jays 5-2 at the Rogers Centre on Tuesday. The 95-59 Yankees will now hold home-field advantage in the ALDS after earning a first-round bye in the postseason. Yankee Stadium will host Games 1, 2, and, if necessary, 5.
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
64K+
Followers
50K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0