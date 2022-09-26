ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Most Haunted Hotels, Houses, and Lodges in America

Under most circumstances, you’d be pretty freaked out to discover a strange presence in your home or hotel room—especially if there’s no earthly explanation as to how or why it’s there. But that kind of spooky experience is part of the draw at these haunted hotels, houses, and inns across the country, where certain residents […]
The Truth About Agent 355, the Woman Who Became America’s Spy

In July 1776, The American Declaration of Independence was signed. This sparked the American revolution as the British fought for control of America. In August 1776, during the Battle of Long Island, Washington was surprised by the British army. A combination of fog and adverse winds meant that the British fleet was stopped from chasing him.
Hoard: Inside The History-Obsessed Auction of Antique Firearms, Where Ulysses Grant’s Revolver Once Sold for $5.7M

Hoard is a new monthly column on collectibles, collections, and collectors outside of the fine arts by Shanti Escalante-De Mattei. Ever wonder what kind of person spends a small fortune on old guns? Meet Joe Hatfield, heir to a chicken empire, and one of the few heavyweight collectors to make it in person to Rock Island Auction Company’s Premier Auction of Fine, Historic & Investment Grade Firearms in late August. “Ever eat chicken at Chipotle?” Hatfield, 61, a jolly portly bespectacled man, asked me by way of introduction. I nodded. “That’s my chicken you ate. Ever eat chicken at Panera Bread? At...
Fight over dead reporter's sources stalls before Vegas judge

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A fight to block government access to a slain investigative journalist’s sources and unpublished work stalled Wednesday, when a Las Vegas judge said she didn’t have jurisdiction to consider the question. However, a lawyer heading efforts by Nevada’s largest newspaper, 43 media organizations...
Inmate serving life for fatal Vegas bombing escapes prison

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities were searching Tuesday for a 42-year-old convicted bombmaker who escaped from a Nevada prison where he was serving a life sentence for a deadly 2007 explosion outside a Las Vegas Strip resort. Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered an investigation into the incident after he said...
Chief of US Capitol Police Writing Book on Jan. 6

Steven A. Sund, who led the U.S. Capitol Police during the Jan. 6 insurrection, is writing a book about his agency’s response to the attack, the Associated Press reports. Blackstone will publish Sund’s Courage Under Fire: Under Siege and Outnumbered 58 to 1 on January 6 next year. The press says the book is a “gripping personal account that takes readers inside the events leading up to January 6, and provides a detailed and harrowing minute-by-minute account of the attack on the US Capitol.”
