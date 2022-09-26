Read full article on original website
An abducted teen and her fugitive father die in California shootout with officers
LOS ANGELES — An abducted 15-year-old girl and her father — a fugitive wanted in the death of the teen’s mother — were both killed amid a shootout with law enforcement Tuesday on a highway in California’s high desert, authorities said. San Bernardino County Sheriff...
Texas 'hero' couple rescues baby abandoned in shed wearing 'little dress and no diaper'
Katharine McClain said her husband John McClain found the baby in a shed at their home and wrapped her in a towel before an ambulance arrived.
Slate
The Fake Pamphlet Given to Martha’s Vineyard Migrants Is Very Funny and Also Possibly Criminal Evidence
On Wednesday, two planes chartered by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis transported about 50 asylum-seeking individuals from San Antonio, near where they had crossed the Mexican border, to Martha’s Vineyard, the high-end vacation destination off the coast of Massachusetts. The members of the group reportedly originated from Colombia and Venezuela,...
D.C. Officer Beaten In Capitol Riot Loses It On TV After Courtroom Incident
Former cop Michael Fanone told CNN's Don Lemon the courtroom confrontation has "become my new reality. It's every single day of my life."
Alice Young, the first witch, found guilty and hung in Colonial America
We have all heard the story of the Salem Witch trials, which has always led us to associate Massachusettes with witches and hangings. However, the first person accused and hanged of witchcraft was not in Mass. It was in Windsor, Connecticut; her name was Alice or Alse Young.
Most Haunted Hotels, Houses, and Lodges in America
Under most circumstances, you’d be pretty freaked out to discover a strange presence in your home or hotel room—especially if there’s no earthly explanation as to how or why it’s there. But that kind of spooky experience is part of the draw at these haunted hotels, houses, and inns across the country, where certain residents […]
The Truth About Agent 355, the Woman Who Became America’s Spy
In July 1776, The American Declaration of Independence was signed. This sparked the American revolution as the British fought for control of America. In August 1776, during the Battle of Long Island, Washington was surprised by the British army. A combination of fog and adverse winds meant that the British fleet was stopped from chasing him.
NYC Hotel’s ‘Racially Motivated’ Stereotyping Led To Mistreatment Of Black Artist, Complaint Claims
Kahlil Robert Irving, filed a complaint after he says he was racially profiled by staff members at The High Line Hotel. The post NYC Hotel’s ‘Racially Motivated’ Stereotyping Led To Mistreatment Of Black Artist, Complaint Claims appeared first on NewsOne.
Hoard: Inside The History-Obsessed Auction of Antique Firearms, Where Ulysses Grant’s Revolver Once Sold for $5.7M
Hoard is a new monthly column on collectibles, collections, and collectors outside of the fine arts by Shanti Escalante-De Mattei. Ever wonder what kind of person spends a small fortune on old guns? Meet Joe Hatfield, heir to a chicken empire, and one of the few heavyweight collectors to make it in person to Rock Island Auction Company’s Premier Auction of Fine, Historic & Investment Grade Firearms in late August. “Ever eat chicken at Chipotle?” Hatfield, 61, a jolly portly bespectacled man, asked me by way of introduction. I nodded. “That’s my chicken you ate. Ever eat chicken at Panera Bread? At...
SFGate
Fight over dead reporter's sources stalls before Vegas judge
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A fight to block government access to a slain investigative journalist’s sources and unpublished work stalled Wednesday, when a Las Vegas judge said she didn’t have jurisdiction to consider the question. However, a lawyer heading efforts by Nevada’s largest newspaper, 43 media organizations...
SFGate
Inmate serving life for fatal Vegas bombing escapes prison
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities were searching Tuesday for a 42-year-old convicted bombmaker who escaped from a Nevada prison where he was serving a life sentence for a deadly 2007 explosion outside a Las Vegas Strip resort. Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered an investigation into the incident after he said...
Kirkus Reviews
Chief of US Capitol Police Writing Book on Jan. 6
Steven A. Sund, who led the U.S. Capitol Police during the Jan. 6 insurrection, is writing a book about his agency’s response to the attack, the Associated Press reports. Blackstone will publish Sund’s Courage Under Fire: Under Siege and Outnumbered 58 to 1 on January 6 next year. The press says the book is a “gripping personal account that takes readers inside the events leading up to January 6, and provides a detailed and harrowing minute-by-minute account of the attack on the US Capitol.”
