kjluradio.com
Cole County drug raid reveals meth & stolen gun
Three people are arrested during a drug raid in Cole County. The Cole County Sheriff’s Office reports the raid took place Monday afternoon just west of Jefferson City in the 5000 block of Business 50 W, commonly known as Lake Side Motel. As a result of the search, officers...
kjluradio.com
Camdenton man accused of giving mother fatal dose of illicit drugs has trial delayed
A Camden County man’s murder trial is delayed until next year. It was Monday when Judge Matthew Hamner granted the state’s request for a continuance in their case against Dereck Beck of Camdenton. Beck is charged with involuntary manslaughter for giving his mother a controlled substance he made from illicit ingredients in January 2021. The drugs led to the woman’s death.
kmmo.com
HALE MAN CHARGED WITH A FELONY FOR DELIVERY OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
A Carroll County man was arrested and charged with a felony in Carroll County on Thursday, September 22. According to a probable cause statement, authorities observed Ronald Hines, of Hale, asleep in the passenger seat of a vehicle after it appeared he ran off the road and came to rest against on an embankment.
kjluradio.com
Sedalia man sentenced to four years in prison on multi-county police pursuit charge
A Sedalia man is headed to prison on charges stemming from a 40-mile chase through three mid-Missouri counties. Paul Ramos, 33, pleaded guilty to tampering with a motor vehicle and resisting arrest last week. He was sentenced to four years in prison on the tampering charge and two years on the resisting arrest charge but will serve the sentences simultaneously.
kmmo.com
BOONVILLE WOMAN CHARGED WITH FELONY FOR ASSAULT
A Boonville woman has been charged with two felonies. According to a probable cause statement, on September 23, Michelle Daniels knocked on the door of an individual and proceeded to strike the individual in the mouth. The individual and Daniels began to fight in the front yard of the residence and the victim called the Boonville Police Department.
kjluradio.com
Moniteau County man charged with fatal DWI accident near Tipton
Charges are filed against a Tipton man involved in an alcohol-related motorcycle crash last month. Court records show David Burnett, 45, was charged last Friday with the felony driving while intoxicated resulting in the death of another. He’s also facing three related misdemeanor charges, including blood alcohol content, operating a motorcycle without a valid driver’s license, and operating a motorcycle while failing to maintain financial responsibility.
kjluradio.com
Columbia man gets probation for stealing liquor during armed robbery
A Columbia man is sentenced to five years supervised probation for robbing a gas station with a knife and a hammer. Jacob Woods was originally charged with first-degree robbery and armed criminal action. But he pleaded down last week to one count of stealing. If Woods violates the conditions of his parole, he’ll serve five years in prison.
kjluradio.com
Columbia woman accused of pointing gun at house full of children, firing shot in air
A Columbia woman faces weapons charges for allegedly pointing a gun at a house full of children and firing a shot in the air. Patrice Whitaker, 34, is charged with armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. According to court documents, Whitaker went to a home in 1500...
kjluradio.com
Sedalia teen arrested for resisting arrest, DWI, after police pursuit in his hometown
A Sedalia teen faces felony charges for allegedly driving drunk and fleeing from police in his hometown. Mario Serrano, 18, is charged with resisting arrest and leaving the scene of an accident. He’s also charged with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated. The Sedalia Police Department says an officer Serrano driving...
kjluradio.com
Stover man pleads down in police chase case that spanned numerous counties
A Morgan County man pleads guilty to leading police from numerous jurisdictions on a 40-mile-long police chase. Tyler Nason, of Stover, pleaded down Monday to operating a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner and exceeding the posted speed limit. He was sentenced to six months in jail on both counts. In exchange for his plea, a charge of resisting arrest was dropped.
Columbia woman charged with threatening house with children inside
A Columbia woman was charged Friday with unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action for allegedly pointing a gun at a building with children inside. The post Columbia woman charged with threatening house with children inside appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmmo.com
SEDALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT ASKING FOR HELP FROM THE PUBLIC IN LOCATING WOMAN WITH AN ACTIVE WARRANT
The Sedalia Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a woman with an active warrant. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 31-year-old Sheila Swope is wanted for probation violations for delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance, as well as parole absconder. Swope is five-foot-two and 114 pounds.
myozarksonline.com
Osage Beach Woman Facing Numerous Charges
A 42-year-old Osage Beach woman is facing numerous charges in Camden County following her arrest early Sunday morning. Stephanie J. Ellis was taken into custody by members of the Missouri Highway Patrol on a felony warrant from Cass County for a probation violation, a felony warrant from Camden County for Burglary, leaving the scene of a crash resulting in physical injury, driving while suspended and failure to secure a child properly in a seatbelt. Ellis was taken to the Camden County Jail; no bond has been set.
kjluradio.com
Ashland man accused of fatal stabbing scheduled for April jury trial
A trial date is set for a Boone County man accused of fatally stabbing a man. Robin Morales-Sanchez, 20, of Ashland, was scheduled last week for a four-day jury trial to begin April 25. He’s accused of stabbing two men, one fatally, in the summer of 2021 in Ashland.
kjluradio.com
Columbia man accused of exposing himself at Daniel Boone Regional Library
A Columbia man is accused of exposing himself to women and children at the Daniel Boone Regional Library. Mark Jones, 31, is charged with three counts of sexual misconduct. According to court documents, Jones was at the library on Thursday of last week, when he pulled down his pants and exposed himself. Police say they reviewed security footage that showed Jones kneeling, with his pants down, while women and children were in the area.
Sedalia Police Reports For September 27, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Monday morning, Officers were dispatched to the lobby of the Police Station to speak with Kimberly T. Hagen. Hagen wished to report her juvenile son had run away from home in the 1200 block of Deseret Drive. Hagen stated that some time overnight, her son snuck out of the house and did not come home. Officers gathered the information to start the report. Later that morning, Officers were informed by the Smith Cotton High School resource staff that the juvenile had arrived at school. Officers contacted Hagen, and she went to make contact with her son.
kjluradio.com
Fatal DWI charge filed against Kansas man involved in Morgan County crash
A Kansas City, Kansas man involved in a fatal accident in Morgan County is now facing criminal charges. Alexander Luttrell was charged last Friday with DWI resulting in the death of another and failure to drive on the right half of the road. The accident happened September 2 when Luttrell...
Grand jury indicts eight in MU fraternity hazing case
A Boone County grand jury has indicted eight former fraternity brothers in an alleged hazing that left a University of Missouri freshman pledge unable to speak or walk. The post Grand jury indicts eight in MU fraternity hazing case appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
northwestmoinfo.com
St. Joseph Correctional Center Reports Inmate’s Death
A Saint Joseph correctional center is reporting an offender’s death on Friday. The Missouri Department of Corrections says 55-year-old offender Kenneth Harper passed away Friday afternoon at the Capitol Regional Medical Center in Jefferson City. Harper was serving multiple life sentences for child molestation and statutory rape from Linn...
kjluradio.com
Taser used on student at Sedalia High school during scuffle over gun
A taser is used on a student at a high school in Sedalia, after that student allegedly tried to grab an officer’s gun. The Pettis County Sheriff’s Office says a student at Smith Cotton High School was cutting himself on the wrists and forearms with a thin piece of plastic, in a classroom Thursday. The student as moved to a private area. The School Resource Officer and staff tried to examine and talk to the student, but were met with resistance, so they attempted to take the plastic from the student. Deputies say the student became combative, and as the SRO tried to move him to the ground, the student grabbed the SRO’s gun. However, it was secured in a retention holder. After giving the student several verbal commands to let go of the gun, a taser was used, and the student released the weapon.
