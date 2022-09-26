A taser is used on a student at a high school in Sedalia, after that student allegedly tried to grab an officer’s gun. The Pettis County Sheriff’s Office says a student at Smith Cotton High School was cutting himself on the wrists and forearms with a thin piece of plastic, in a classroom Thursday. The student as moved to a private area. The School Resource Officer and staff tried to examine and talk to the student, but were met with resistance, so they attempted to take the plastic from the student. Deputies say the student became combative, and as the SRO tried to move him to the ground, the student grabbed the SRO’s gun. However, it was secured in a retention holder. After giving the student several verbal commands to let go of the gun, a taser was used, and the student released the weapon.

