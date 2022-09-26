ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'He's completely lost the plot': Fans slam The Stone Roses' frontman Ian Brown as he turns up to his solo tour opening night without a band - dubbing the Leeds show 'karaoke'

By Kenzi Devine For Mailonline
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Ian Brown has received a wave of backlash following his Leeds gig on Sunday evening, which fans dubbed a 'karaoke show'.

The Stone Roses frontman, 59, was slammed as he took to the 02 Academy stage without a band, singing to just a backing track.

Writing that he had 'completely lost the plot', fans were left irate after paying up to £50 for tickets to the sold out show - which kicked off his UK tour.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rBt8K_0iAfbw4T00
'He's completely lost the plot': Fans have slammed Ian Brown, 59, as he turned up to his solo tour opening night without a band - dubbing the Leeds show 'karaoke' (stock image)

'Gutted to see @ianbrown turn up to his £40 a ticket, sold out gig at leeds tonight WITH NO BAND. I'm a life long fan but that was bad. #ianbrown does karaoke and butchers his own tunes,' wrote one fan to Twitter.

While another wrote: 'It's not live music. So the closest description to it is karaoke.'

'I'm a big fan of his but this is dreadful,' wrote another - as videos from the gig circulated social media.

Representatives for Ian Brown did not comment when contacted by MailOnline.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=248LT0_0iAfbw4T00
No band: The Stone Roses frontman, 59, was slammed as he took to the 02 Academy stage without a band, singing to just a backing track
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AZVj1_0iAfbw4T00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TKaWs_0iAfbw4T00
Outrage: Many took to Twitter to air their frustration

Ian is set to take to the stage in Glasgow this evening, with dates running through the next two weeks and ending with a Brixton Academy show in London on October 7.

It's not the first time Ian has sparked uproar among fans, after being stepping down from his headline position at Neighbourhood Weekender Festival in Warrington last year.

Taking to Twitter at the time, the rocker - who during the pandemic has shared anti-mask and anti-lockdown tweets, as well as recording a track in protest of lockdown - explained that he would not comply with any vaccine passport regulations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0St4BH_0iAfbw4T00
Tour continues: Ian is set to take to the stage in Glasgow this evening, with dates running through the next two weeks and ending with a Brixton Academy show in London on October 7

'My Saturday night headline show at NHBD Weekender Festival will now not happen! I refuse to accept vaccination proof as condition of entry. Refunds are available! X’

Ian rose to fame as frontman of the The Stone Roses, alongside guitarist John Squire, bassist Mani and drummer Reni - forming the band in 1983 in Manchester as they released what was dubbed 'one of the greatest albums of all time' six years later.

And getting off to a rocky start, his current tour is his first solo headline one in over ten years.

The band split for good in 2017, as Ian closed off their last Glasgow show by telling the crowd 'Don’t be sad it’s over, be happy that it happened'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HeIuw_0iAfbw4T00
On the road: The tour is Ian's first solo headline tour in over a decade, ending in London

#The Band#Karaoke#The Stone Roses#Brixton Academy
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

