notebookcheck.net

Deal | Budget-friendly 65-inch Hisense U6H 4K HDR TV with Dolby Vision now on sale with an enormous 50% discount after mail-in rebate

The affordable but adequately sized 65-inch model of the Hisense U6H is currently on sale for just US$548 at Walmart, but buyers can get US$100 back thanks to a current mail-in rebate promotion. As a result, this deal for the Dolby Vision TV is a decent choice for budget-minded customers who don't necessarily need to buy a television set made by one of the big three but also more expensive brands on the market.
moneytalksnews.com

Samsung TVs at Best Buy: Up to $700 off

Save on over 20 models from 40" to 85". Shop Now at Best Buy Tips Pictured is the Samsung Neo QN95B QN65QN95BAFXZA 65" 4K QLED Smart TV for $2,699.99 ($600 off).
The Verge

The Wacom Cintiq Pro 27 introduces slim bezels and a customizable pen

Wacom has announced the Cintiq Pro 27, its latest pen display for creative professionals such as photo editors and digital artists. It takes on a new look more similar to that of a traditional computer monitor, and features a compact design with slim bezels, 4K resolution, HDR support, and a customizable pen.
Digital Trends

The first Galaxy S23 Ultra leak is great news for S22 Ultra fans

After months of anticipation, we’ve finally gotten our first full look at the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra via leaked renders — just a day after we saw renders of the S23 and S23 Plus. While there are some clear technical differences between the Galaxy S22 Ultra and the rumored specs of the upcoming S23 Ultra, in terms of the looks department, Samsung seems to be pushing for more of the same.
Android Central

Best Samsung tablet 2022

Samsung is not only an industry leader in the smartphone world, but it also has become the de facto manufacturer for those in the market for an Android tablet. The company has offerings for every price point and every situation, and we have them all here for you to choose from.
PC Magazine

Samsung Debuts Tablet That Can Expand From 13 to 17 Inches

Samsung Display has created a tablet with an expandable display. During an appearance at an Intel Innovation event today, Samsung Display CEO JS Choi called the prototype the world’s first “slideable” tablet. It expands thanks to a rollable OLED panel and can function as a 13-inch display. But with a press of a button on a remote, the tablet will stretch out to a 17-inch device and then contract back to its original 13-inch size.
Digital Trends

Hurry — Dell XPS 13 is $550 off in Dell’s monster clearance sale

One of the best laptop deals today is on one of our very favorite laptops right now. Over at Dell, you can buy the Dell XPS 13 laptop for $900 saving you a huge $550 off the usual price of $1,450. It’s a fantastic laptop so if you’re in the market for one of the best, hit the button below to buy it. Or read on to see why you need it in your life. Remember — this deal won’t stick around forever.
Digital Trends

Dell’s best work-from-home laptop is over $600 cheaper today

While not immediately flashy, the Vostro 3510 was built to take a seat next to other great business laptops, making it a versatile yet relatively cheap laptop. Right now you can even grab it for nearly 50% off from Dell, where it’s going for just $729, down from $1,356, which is a substantial discount on what is already a great laptop.
Digital Trends

Get this 17-inch HP laptop with Windows 11 for $320 today

If you’re looking for an affordable computer that you can rely on for your daily tasks, but most laptop deals that you see are still beyond your budget, you should turn your attention to HP’s offer for the HP 17 Laptop. The device is yours for just $320, after a $170 discount to its original price of $490. A lot of shoppers are searching for a cheap but dependable laptop, so before everyone beats you to the punch, you should hurry up and take advantage of this bargain.
Digital Trends

Amazon adds spatial audio to the Echo Studio smart speaker

Along with all of the new devices and services that Amazon announced at its September 28 event, the company said that its Echo Studio smart speaker will be getting an update with new spatial audio processing technology and frequency range extension. The update will initially hit the Echo Studio and Echo Show 15, but it will roll out to other compatible Echo devices in the future.
Digital Trends

HP flash sale: Pavilion x360 2-in-1 laptop just got a $130 price cut

2-in-1 laptop deals don’t get much more appealing than the deal we’ve spotted as part of the HP flash sale right now. You can buy the HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 laptop for $650 saving you $130 off the usual price of $780. A great price for a remarkably powerful productivity device that also includes a touchscreen interface, this is sure to help anyone looking to work on the move from people working from home to students at college. Here’s why it’s worth it.
