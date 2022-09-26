Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
Creative’s Katana V2X PC soundbar promises the same sound in a smaller footprint
Creative Lab’s has announced a new PC soundbar in its lineup: the Sound Blaster Katana V2X. This is the follow-up to Creative’s very popular Katana V2, which remains one of the best soundbars for PC you can buy right now. The Sound Blaster Katana V2X is still a...
TechRadar
Amazon’s new Fire TV Cube brings Alexa voice control to more of your devices
Amazon has unveiled a new TV streaming device: the Amazon Fire TV Cube (3rd Generation). It was announced as part of the September 2022 Amazon launch event, though disappointingly for Amazon it was leaked hours before the event kicked off. The previous iteration of the Fire TV cube really impressed...
notebookcheck.net
Deal | Budget-friendly 65-inch Hisense U6H 4K HDR TV with Dolby Vision now on sale with an enormous 50% discount after mail-in rebate
The affordable but adequately sized 65-inch model of the Hisense U6H is currently on sale for just US$548 at Walmart, but buyers can get US$100 back thanks to a current mail-in rebate promotion. As a result, this deal for the Dolby Vision TV is a decent choice for budget-minded customers who don't necessarily need to buy a television set made by one of the big three but also more expensive brands on the market.
ETOnline.com
Samsung's Frame TV Is On Major Sale Right Now: Save Up to $1,000 on the Stylish 4K Smart TV
Let's be honest: There are televisions that are, well, televisions, and there are televisions that might as well be works of art. The Samsung Frame TV falls into the latter category and it is the perfect solution for those looking to elevate their home's style with a QLED 4K TV screen that doubles as wall art.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNET
Amazon Fire TV Cube Streamer Offers 4K Upscaling and AV Control for $140
Amazon says the latest version of its Fire TV Cube is "the best Fire TV streaming media player yet." Unveiled at the company's Echo and Ring Launch Event, the new TV Cube includes a 4K-upscaling HDMI input and enhanced networking. Now in its third iteration, the Fire TV Cube combines...
moneytalksnews.com
Samsung TVs at Best Buy: Up to $700 off
Save on over 20 models from 40" to 85". Shop Now at Best Buy Tips Pictured is the Samsung Neo QN95B QN65QN95BAFXZA 65" 4K QLED Smart TV for $2,699.99 ($600 off).
The Verge
The Wacom Cintiq Pro 27 introduces slim bezels and a customizable pen
Wacom has announced the Cintiq Pro 27, its latest pen display for creative professionals such as photo editors and digital artists. It takes on a new look more similar to that of a traditional computer monitor, and features a compact design with slim bezels, 4K resolution, HDR support, and a customizable pen.
Digital Trends
The first Galaxy S23 Ultra leak is great news for S22 Ultra fans
After months of anticipation, we’ve finally gotten our first full look at the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra via leaked renders — just a day after we saw renders of the S23 and S23 Plus. While there are some clear technical differences between the Galaxy S22 Ultra and the rumored specs of the upcoming S23 Ultra, in terms of the looks department, Samsung seems to be pushing for more of the same.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Best TVs: upgrade your living room with the best OLED, 4K and Smart TVs
The best TVs to invest in for your next film night, weekend binge-watch or the big match, from Samsung, LG, Philips and more
Android Authority
This foldable beats the Galaxy Z Fold 4 with bigger battery, faster charging
There aren't many upgrades over the original model, but it's still a pretty compelling proposition. Vivo has announced the X Fold Plus foldable. It offers a faster chipset, faster wired charging, and a slightly bigger battery. There’s no word on a global release for this device. The Vivo X...
Best Samsung tablet 2022
Samsung is not only an industry leader in the smartphone world, but it also has become the de facto manufacturer for those in the market for an Android tablet. The company has offerings for every price point and every situation, and we have them all here for you to choose from.
PC Magazine
Samsung Debuts Tablet That Can Expand From 13 to 17 Inches
Samsung Display has created a tablet with an expandable display. During an appearance at an Intel Innovation event today, Samsung Display CEO JS Choi called the prototype the world’s first “slideable” tablet. It expands thanks to a rollable OLED panel and can function as a 13-inch display. But with a press of a button on a remote, the tablet will stretch out to a 17-inch device and then contract back to its original 13-inch size.
Digital Trends
Hurry — Dell XPS 13 is $550 off in Dell’s monster clearance sale
One of the best laptop deals today is on one of our very favorite laptops right now. Over at Dell, you can buy the Dell XPS 13 laptop for $900 saving you a huge $550 off the usual price of $1,450. It’s a fantastic laptop so if you’re in the market for one of the best, hit the button below to buy it. Or read on to see why you need it in your life. Remember — this deal won’t stick around forever.
notebookcheck.net
Epson EpiqVision Flex CO-W01 Portable Projector launches as cheaper model with 3LCD technology
The Epson EpiqVision Flex CO-W01 Portable Projector is a new gadget from the brand. The device is similar to the recently released but more expensive CO-FH02. Both products have a 3,000 lumens light source, expected to last for up to 12,000 hours, and advanced 3LCD technology to display 100% of the RGB color signal.
Digital Trends
Dell’s best work-from-home laptop is over $600 cheaper today
While not immediately flashy, the Vostro 3510 was built to take a seat next to other great business laptops, making it a versatile yet relatively cheap laptop. Right now you can even grab it for nearly 50% off from Dell, where it’s going for just $729, down from $1,356, which is a substantial discount on what is already a great laptop.
Best Bose speakers 2022: portable, multi-room, wireless
Whether you want a portable Bluetooth speaker for the beach or a multi-room system, Bose's speaker range will oblige.
Best 40 inch TV: the best smaller TVs for your home
In the market for a new entertainment centrepiece? Here's our pick of the best 40 inch TVs from top brands including Samsung, Hisense and Sony
Digital Trends
Get this 17-inch HP laptop with Windows 11 for $320 today
If you’re looking for an affordable computer that you can rely on for your daily tasks, but most laptop deals that you see are still beyond your budget, you should turn your attention to HP’s offer for the HP 17 Laptop. The device is yours for just $320, after a $170 discount to its original price of $490. A lot of shoppers are searching for a cheap but dependable laptop, so before everyone beats you to the punch, you should hurry up and take advantage of this bargain.
Digital Trends
Amazon adds spatial audio to the Echo Studio smart speaker
Along with all of the new devices and services that Amazon announced at its September 28 event, the company said that its Echo Studio smart speaker will be getting an update with new spatial audio processing technology and frequency range extension. The update will initially hit the Echo Studio and Echo Show 15, but it will roll out to other compatible Echo devices in the future.
Digital Trends
HP flash sale: Pavilion x360 2-in-1 laptop just got a $130 price cut
2-in-1 laptop deals don’t get much more appealing than the deal we’ve spotted as part of the HP flash sale right now. You can buy the HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 laptop for $650 saving you $130 off the usual price of $780. A great price for a remarkably powerful productivity device that also includes a touchscreen interface, this is sure to help anyone looking to work on the move from people working from home to students at college. Here’s why it’s worth it.
Comments / 0