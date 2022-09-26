Paris Police responded 74 calls for service and arrested 3 persons on September 27, 2022. Paris Police responded to a burglary of a vehicle in the 600 block of Pecan Court at 7:39 A.M. on September 27, 2022. The victim reported that sometime between midnight and the discovery of the burglary, someone entered their vehicle and stole a 22 claibre rifle and ammunition. The investigation continues.

