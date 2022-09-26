Read full article on original website
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Sep 28)
Paris Police responded to a burglary of a vehicle in the 600-block of Pecan Court Tuesday morning at 7:39. Sometime between midnight and the discovery of the burglary, Someone entered their vehicle and stole a 22 caliber rifle and ammunition. The investigation continues. At 9:38 Tuesday morning, Paris Police worked...
eparisextra.com
Paris daily crime report || Sept. 28, 2022
Paris Police responded 74 calls for service and arrested 3 persons on September 27, 2022. Paris Police responded to a burglary of a vehicle in the 600 block of Pecan Court at 7:39 A.M. on September 27, 2022. The victim reported that sometime between midnight and the discovery of the burglary, someone entered their vehicle and stole a 22 claibre rifle and ammunition. The investigation continues.
KXII.com
Paris man charged after leading police on chase
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A Paris man was arrested after allegedly leading officers on a chase around town. Paris Police said they were responding to shots fired in the 1000 block of NE 34th St Sunday, when they observed a car speeding away, coming from the area of the call.
eparisextra.com
Paris police arrest report || Sept. 28, 2022
The following individuals were recently arrested by the Paris Police Department. Anderson,Sabrina Machelle – FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILIT; FAIL TO CONTROL SPEED; FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER’S LICENSE/2ND OFF; POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA. Faulk,Jeremy Landon – Parole Violation Warrant. Rowland,Jimmy Lee – SEAT BELT VIOLATION; POSSESSION OF...
eparisextra.com
Local law enforcement seize dogs from Clarksville residence during search warrant
Over 10 dogs were seized from a residence on Crader Street in Clarksville during the execution of a search warrant recently. Over 10 dogs were seized from a residence on Crader Street in Clarksville during the execution of a search warrant recently. The Clarksville Police Department extends along with Red...
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Monday (Sep 26)
Paris Police responded to a burglary of a vehicle in the 3200-block of Allen St at 7:48 Friday morning. Someone had entered it during the night and had stolen his wallet and a pistol. The investigation continues. James Burton House. Paris Police assisted a stranded motorist in the 2800-block of...
Bodycam video released shows acquitted North Texas ex-cop shooting unarmed Black man, DOJ review requested
WOLFE CITY, Texas — Nearly one week after a jury acquitted him, Hunt County released body camera footage showing former Wolfe City officer Shaun Lucas fatally shooting an unarmed 31-year-old man, Jonathan Price. Lucas was charged with murdering Price in October 2020, and his use-of-force response was deemed "not...
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Man Sentenced for Manslaughter
Thirty-eight-year-old Jaime Antoni Castillo-Zavala of Saltillo has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for manslaughter. The sentence was suspended and amended to 10 years probation, to include 180 days in jail. He must also go to a substance abuse felony punishment facility to complete substance abuse rehabilitation.
easttexasradio.com
Titus County Bookings
Titus County Deputies arrested 35-year-old Tamiya Lashae McGee of Arlington on outstanding warrants for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Violating her Parole. Her bond is $21,500.
KXII.com
Man found guilty of capital murder in shooting death of two
LAMAR COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - It only took a Lamar County jury 20 minutes to find the man guilty of capital murder in the death of Ronald Hostetler, Jr. and Cassie Head. According to Lamar County District Attorney Gary Young, James Heath Elrod, III, was convicted of capital murder and sentenced to life in prison without parole on Tuesday.
eparisextra.com
Lamar County booking report || Sept. 28, 2022
LANG, TRENNY DANA – CCC/DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND. BULLOCK, PATRICK JEROME – THEFT OF A FIREARM; POSS MARIJ <2OZ. KNIGHT, OTIS – RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT; EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH. FAULK, JEREMY LANDON, JR – VIOL OF PAROLE. MCCARTY, WILLIAM JAMES – POSSESSION OF DRUG...
Dallas Observer
Ex-Cop Faces a Wrongful Death Lawsuit over Fatal Shooting of Black Man in Wolfe City
On Thursday, a Hunt County jury unanimously found Shaun Lucas, a former police officer who shot and killed a Black man named Jonathan Price in October 2020, not guilty of murder. Lucas, who was fired from the Wolfe City Police Department following the incident, admitted to shooting 31-year-old Price, but...
WFAA
Raw: Bodycam video from former Wolfe City police officer who shot and killed a man in 2020
Former Wolfe City officer Shaun Lucas was acquitted of murder in the Oct. 2020 death of Jonathan Price. Bodycam video released to WFAA shows the events of that night.
ksstradio.com
Information About the Preparatory CDL Truck Driving Course at the Paris Junior College-Sulphur Springs Center
PJC-Sulphur Springs Center Instructor Mike Minihan, standing, explains one of the topics to his students in the preparatory CDL truck driving class. The students are, from left, Ricardo Yanez, David Tilley and David Kemp. Back: Miranda Hodges and Fred Gilstrap. The class is part of the adult education program at the campus. Call 903-885-1232 for more information about the course.
KSLA
2nd wildfire in as many days contained in McCurtain County, Okla.
McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KSLA) — Authorities evacuated everyone living on Spencer Road at Joe Hough Road as a wildfire burned into the night Monday, Sept. 26 in McCurtain County, Okla. The sheriff in McCurtain County said Monday night the first was contained around 9:15 p.m. This happened just northeast...
Man caught in East Texas after police chief jumps onto car, pursues him during foot chase
POINT, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested in Rains County Thursday evening after dispatch received a call from someone who knew him to have multiple felony warrants saw him walking around the area, according to Point Police. Officials said Brandon Rich was seen walking around the area of CR 1402 when the call came […]
cenlanow.com
Affidavit: East Texas woman confessed to faking pregnancy, cutting baby from New Boston mother’s body
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The East Texas woman accused of killing a New Boston mother and removing her unborn child from her body confessed to the crime and admitted to pretending to be pregnant in order to claim the baby as her own, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by KTAL.
eparisextra.com
The Paris Mannequin Night in downtown Paris is set for Oct.15 on the square from 5 – 9 p.m.
Tickets will be available at Maxey House prior to the event. If available, tickets will be sold the night of the event. This year’s theme for Mannequin Night is Comics, Cartoons & Storybooks. Streets will close from 5-9 p.m to allow for setup. A Zombie Walk starts the event off at 6 p.m. and Live Mannequins pose from 6-8:30 p.m.
KXII.com
Oklahoma Forestry Services battle wildfires
BROKEN BOW, Okla. (KXII) - The Oklahoma Forestry Services crews are working 19 active wildfires across east-central and southeastern Oklahoma. OFS said the Blue Hole Fire, in McCurtain County, is located 3 1/2 miles northeast of Broken Bow. It is estimated at around 650 acres exhibiting extreme fire behavior or challenging fire suppression conditions in heavy timber and pine plantations.
KXII.com
Denison man dies at ‘Rednecks with Paychecks’ event
MONTAGUE COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Denison man died at the Rednecks with Paychecks annual fall mudcrawl event outside Saint Jo. According to KAUZ, 61-year-old Rickey Doty was found at the bottom of a rocky trail with a head injury, and was pronounced dead at the scene on September 17, 2022.
