Paris, TX

easttexasradio.com

Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Sep 28)

Paris Police responded to a burglary of a vehicle in the 600-block of Pecan Court Tuesday morning at 7:39. Sometime between midnight and the discovery of the burglary, Someone entered their vehicle and stole a 22 caliber rifle and ammunition. The investigation continues. At 9:38 Tuesday morning, Paris Police worked...
PARIS, TX
eparisextra.com

Paris daily crime report || Sept. 28, 2022

Paris Police responded 74 calls for service and arrested 3 persons on September 27, 2022. Paris Police responded to a burglary of a vehicle in the 600 block of Pecan Court at 7:39 A.M. on September 27, 2022. The victim reported that sometime between midnight and the discovery of the burglary, someone entered their vehicle and stole a 22 claibre rifle and ammunition. The investigation continues.
PARIS, TX
KXII.com

Paris man charged after leading police on chase

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A Paris man was arrested after allegedly leading officers on a chase around town. Paris Police said they were responding to shots fired in the 1000 block of NE 34th St Sunday, when they observed a car speeding away, coming from the area of the call.
PARIS, TX
eparisextra.com

Paris police arrest report || Sept. 28, 2022

The following individuals were recently arrested by the Paris Police Department. Anderson,Sabrina Machelle – FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILIT; FAIL TO CONTROL SPEED; FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER’S LICENSE/2ND OFF; POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA. Faulk,Jeremy Landon – Parole Violation Warrant. Rowland,Jimmy Lee – SEAT BELT VIOLATION; POSSESSION OF...
PARIS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Paris Police Report For Monday (Sep 26)

Paris Police responded to a burglary of a vehicle in the 3200-block of Allen St at 7:48 Friday morning. Someone had entered it during the night and had stolen his wallet and a pistol. The investigation continues. James Burton House. Paris Police assisted a stranded motorist in the 2800-block of...
PARIS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Hopkins County Man Sentenced for Manslaughter

Thirty-eight-year-old Jaime Antoni Castillo-Zavala of Saltillo has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for manslaughter. The sentence was suspended and amended to 10 years probation, to include 180 days in jail. He must also go to a substance abuse felony punishment facility to complete substance abuse rehabilitation.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Titus County Bookings

Titus County Deputies arrested 35-year-old Tamiya Lashae McGee of Arlington on outstanding warrants for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Violating her Parole. Her bond is $21,500.
TITUS COUNTY, TX
KXII.com

Man found guilty of capital murder in shooting death of two

LAMAR COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - It only took a Lamar County jury 20 minutes to find the man guilty of capital murder in the death of Ronald Hostetler, Jr. and Cassie Head. According to Lamar County District Attorney Gary Young, James Heath Elrod, III, was convicted of capital murder and sentenced to life in prison without parole on Tuesday.
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
eparisextra.com

Lamar County booking report || Sept. 28, 2022

LANG, TRENNY DANA – CCC/DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND. BULLOCK, PATRICK JEROME – THEFT OF A FIREARM; POSS MARIJ <2OZ. KNIGHT, OTIS – RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT; EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH. FAULK, JEREMY LANDON, JR – VIOL OF PAROLE. MCCARTY, WILLIAM JAMES – POSSESSION OF DRUG...
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
ksstradio.com

Information About the Preparatory CDL Truck Driving Course at the Paris Junior College-Sulphur Springs Center

PJC-Sulphur Springs Center Instructor Mike Minihan, standing, explains one of the topics to his students in the preparatory CDL truck driving class. The students are, from left, Ricardo Yanez, David Tilley and David Kemp. Back: Miranda Hodges and Fred Gilstrap. The class is part of the adult education program at the campus. Call 903-885-1232 for more information about the course.
PARIS, TX
KSLA

2nd wildfire in as many days contained in McCurtain County, Okla.

McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KSLA) — Authorities evacuated everyone living on Spencer Road at Joe Hough Road as a wildfire burned into the night Monday, Sept. 26 in McCurtain County, Okla. The sheriff in McCurtain County said Monday night the first was contained around 9:15 p.m. This happened just northeast...
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK
KXII.com

Oklahoma Forestry Services battle wildfires

BROKEN BOW, Okla. (KXII) - The Oklahoma Forestry Services crews are working 19 active wildfires across east-central and southeastern Oklahoma. OFS said the Blue Hole Fire, in McCurtain County, is located 3 1/2 miles northeast of Broken Bow. It is estimated at around 650 acres exhibiting extreme fire behavior or challenging fire suppression conditions in heavy timber and pine plantations.
BROKEN BOW, OK
KXII.com

Denison man dies at ‘Rednecks with Paychecks’ event

MONTAGUE COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Denison man died at the Rednecks with Paychecks annual fall mudcrawl event outside Saint Jo. According to KAUZ, 61-year-old Rickey Doty was found at the bottom of a rocky trail with a head injury, and was pronounced dead at the scene on September 17, 2022.
