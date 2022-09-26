ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former White House chief of staff texted voter fraud conspiracy theorist

By Theara Coleman
The Week
The Week
 2 days ago

Former Rep. Denver Riggleman (R-Va.) says that text messages between former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and top conspiracy theorists seeking to overturn the 2020 presidential election provide a "roadmap to an attempted coup," CNN reports .

Phil Waldron, a retired Army colonel, has been identified as one of the top people seeking to prove that Trump's re-election loss resulted from voter fraud . As he and other Trump allies sought access to voting machines in states like Arizona and Georgia , he kept Meadows updated on their progress via text messages, per CNN.

On Dec. 23, 2020, Waldron texted Meadows after an Arizona judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by Republican lawmakers seeking to obtain voting machines. The suit was part of a campaign by Pro-Trump GOP officials to find evidence of Trump's claims of voter fraud.

In the messages, Waldron called Arizona the "lead domino we were counting on to start the cascade" and said the court's dismissal would allow opponents to use "delay tactics" to keep Waldron and his team from getting access to the machines. Meadows replied, "Pathetic."

The text messages illuminate how strong Waldron's influence was among GOP White House leaders at the time. CNN reports that court documents suggest that the extent of Meadow's connection to the attempts to overturn the election has stirred the interest of prosecutors investigating efforts to prove Trump's claims of voter fraud.

In an interview with CBS' 60 Minutes , Riggleman said, "The Meadows text messages show you an administration that was completely eaten up with a digital virus called QAnon conspiracy theories."

The List

Donald Trump Makes A Startling New Claim About The FBI Raid Of Mar-A-Lago

The now-infamous FBI raid of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence is nearly a month old as of this writing. In that time, Trump himself has responded with a number of accusations and claims, some of them contradictory. Per MSNBC, the former president has variously accused the FBI of not asking for the documents in the first place, then of planting evidence and of staging a photo of classified documents to make him look careless. He declared that he had already declassified the documents, and petitioned a Florida court to appoint a "special master" to determine whether the seized papers can be used by the Department of Justice.
POTUS
Salon

“Donald has the right to remain silent”: Experts say Trump’s bonkers Fox interview could be evidence

Legal experts on Wednesday rejected former President Donald Trump's claim that he could declassify secret national security documents with his mind. Trump in an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity made a series of claims entirely untethered from reality while defending himself amid an FBI criminal investigation into classified documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago residence.
POTUS
WCCO News Talk 830

One in four Republicans think Donald Trump did something illegal

One in four Republicans think former President Donald Trump did something either illegal or unethical in keeping government materials with him when he left office. A new NPR NewsHour/Marist national poll suggests that 44% of Americans think Trump did something illegal when he held onto documents after leaving the Presidency, some of which were classified.
POTUS
AOL Corp

As Trump departed the White House, aides rushed to pack documents

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Donald Trump's departure from the White House was as chaotic as his presidency, former aides said, and his final hours in power were marked by a last-minute rush to pack up piles of paper and memorabilia he wanted. Trump, who preferred to look at things on paper,...
POTUS
The Independent

Trump says US is ‘broken’ because FBI never searched Joe or Hunter Biden’s homes

Former president Donald Trump started his Labor Day holiday on Monday by airing a series of grievances and lies about the 8 August search of his Florida home and claiming that the United States is “broken” because federal law enforcement has never had occasion to search the home of the man who defeated him in the 2020 election.Writing on his Truth Social platform, Mr Trump complained that the FBI agents who executed a court-authorised search warrant at his Mar-a-Lago club “riffled” through rooms occupied by his youngest son, Barron, and his wife Melania Trump had not also searched homes...
POTUS
Business Insider

Trump has aides who follow him around on the golf course and recite positive things people say about him on social media: NYT reporter

Former President Donald Trump has aides who follow him around and recite praise he receives on social media, according to The New York Times' Maggie Haberman. In a tweet Tuesday, Haberman said she had been told by several sources close to Trump that since leaving office, a "rotating" cast of aides had been tasked with relaying adulation he's received.
POTUS
The Week

The Week

